COVID-19 Providing The Cover The Fed Needed For Non-Stop Stimulus

Summary

We meet again with Rob Kirby, author the Kirby Analytics Newsletter, regarding this thoughts on how COVID affects Fed monetary policy.

Spending to keep the current debt-based system going is being blamed on COVID, when in fact, the system was already nearing a collapse.

He explained how the fireworks in fiat monetary system collapses happen near the very end of their existence due to exponential growth.

We discussed how the money creation hurts the common man due to debasing of the dollar's purchasing power, causing a rise in demand destruction that reduces living standards.