COVID-19 Providing The Cover The Fed Needed For Non-Stop Stimulus
We meet again with Rob Kirby, author the Kirby Analytics Newsletter, regarding this thoughts on how COVID affects Fed monetary policy.
Spending to keep the current debt-based system going is being blamed on COVID, when in fact, the system was already nearing a collapse.
He explained how the fireworks in fiat monetary system collapses happen near the very end of their existence due to exponential growth.
We discussed how the money creation hurts the common man due to debasing of the dollar's purchasing power, causing a rise in demand destruction that reduces living standards.
Ultimately, the currency unit will be debased until we reach hyperinflation, reflecting fiat money's intrinsic value of zero. This has historically been the fate of all fiat currencies.
Major discussion points in the interview:
- Mathematically, debt systems that require ever increasing amounts of fiat currency reach their intrinsic value of zero;
- Rob uses the example of how long it would take to fill Yankee stadium by doubling a drop of water every minute for 50 minutes;
- In the last five minutes of that compounding scenario, the water moves from ankle-high to overflowing the stadium;
- Exponential rates of money expansion are characterized by a "late inning" growth that dwarfs what occurs in the early stages;
- The central banks understand that the amount of money being created in the global monetary system is accelerating at an exponential rate;
- The money created has been spent on military adventurism that has so far spared hyperinflation in the domestic economy, exporting inflation to the rest of the world;
- America is running out of countries to export inflation to, meaning hyperinflation is coming to US shores;
- Coronavirus is providing the cover that the central banks need in the final stages of the exponential compounding of fiat money system.
