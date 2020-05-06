STK: Tech Fund Missed Out On The Recent Rally, Underperformance To Continue
About: Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (STK), Includes: BST, QQQX, QYLD
by: BOOX Research
Summary
STK invests in tech stocks while employing a call-selling strategy to generate income.
The fund has underperformed its sector benchmark this year considering the extreme market volatility and specific portfolio exposure.
The combination of an unimpressive returns history, a wide premium to NAV, and our cautious outlook on the market keeps us from recommending this fund.
The Columbia Seligman Premium Tech Growth Fund (STK) is a closed-end fund (CEF) that invests in technology sector stocks. The fund utilizes an options selling strategy that supports its managed distribution policy that