Las Vegas Sands' Excessive Optimism Masks Additional Risks

With its current credit facilities, LVS has enough cash to operate six quarters even at an absolute worst-case 'near zero' revenues.

Although Q2 2020 should be an earnings trough for LVS, a recovery in the second half may not yield positive earnings.

(Daily chart for LVS with 50 and 200-day moving averages shown in green and red, respectively. The chart shows a slightly up-trending trading range after the stock bottomed in mid-March.)

Optimism is a trait often found among corporate management teams. Especially during business troughs is when optimism is regularly displayed. While optimism in the long-term fundamentals of a business is often with merit, excessive optimism among a company's management could result in poor returns for its investors. One point Las Vegas Sands' (LVS) management team made clear during their fourth quarter earnings conference call was that they were very optimistic to perhaps a level which may be hard to justify at the height of the global COVID-19 pandemic. The President and COO even remarked, “I guess my confidence may be misguided, but I believe business in Macao is going to be strong.” As with past viral outbreaks, the coronavirus will eventually fade into history but the damage it could potentially inflict on Las Vegas Sands' finances could result in additional under-performance for its shareholders.

First Quarter 2020 Earnings

For the first quarter of 2020, LVS posted a non-GAAP loss of $0.03 in EPS on $1.78 billion in revenues. Compared to Wall Street expectations, non-GAAP EPS was $0.11 better than expectations while revenues beat by 11%. Combined with optimistic comments made during the earnings conference call, LVS shares soared by 12% the following day.

I had previously estimated a 57% drop in Macau revenues could result in consolidated losses. In reality, it took a 65% drop in Macau revenues to produce a -3.3% adjusted pre-tax net income loss as a percentage of revenues. Backing out this 3% loss to get back to break-even, the threshold for Macau revenue decline is reduced to 62%.

(Data compiled from Las Vegas Sands' financial reports.)

Results were bad relative to last year, but not as bad as feared. A 51% year-over-year decline in net revenues is of course horrible, but an adjusted $0.03 non-GAAP quarterly loss isn't the end of the world either. After all, the company's main market witnessed an 80% drop in revenues after the first three weeks of the quarter, when its properties weren't forced to close outright by the local government. A relief rally after a 42% decline since early February seemed appropriate.

Second Quarter 2020 And Beyond

The problem with a not so dire first quarter is that it may very well be the best quarter of the year for LVS. A strong 21-day start to 2020 in Macau mostly negated the ensuing business decline ten weeks afterwards. Singapore operations were less impacted and only saw a 20% annual drop in revenues. Revenues in Las Vegas saw a smaller 15% year over year decline as the US was slower to enact its own lockdown. While the 51% year-over-year revenue decline in the first quarter was bad, analysts currently expect second quarter revenues to decline by 73%.

First, business in Macau has actually gotten worse after casinos were allowed to reopen in late February. March gaming revenues were off by 80% but April gaming revenues dropped off even further by 97% compared to last year. As long as coronavirus is still spreading throughout the world, travel limitations combined with mandatory quarantines severely impacted Macau traffic. It's possible any recovery may only revert back to March levels which could result in a second quarter revenue decline exceeding 80% for the company's Macau operations.

Secondly and according to the company's Q1 2020 10-Q, its property in Singapore has been shut down and may not reopen until “at least June 1, 2020, which could be extended in the future.” COVID-19 cases in Singapore were initially low which allowed Marina Bay Sands to remain open for most of the first quarter. However in just the past month, a second wave of infections hit Singapore and resulted in a thirty-fold rise in COVID-19 cases. Unless the city-state can bend its infection curve quickly, an extended closure could cause the company's Singapore revenues to decline by over 70% in the second quarter compared to 20% in the first quarter.

Closer to home, the company's Las Vegas properties have been closed since mid-March. While LVS hasn't set a reopen date yet, several casinos along the strip have hinted at a mid-May date. In the best-case scenario, the company could see its Las Vegas revenues decline by 50% in the second quarter compared to 15% in the prior quarter. Of course, with international travel still restricted and domestic flights still questionable, a return to 50% traffic after the strip reopens seems almost unreasonably optimistic. In all likelihood, Las Vegas revenues will decline by over 70% compared to last year.

With current conditions in these three regions taken into consideration, current Wall Street expectations of a 73% year-over-year revenue decline in the second quarter may even be too low. Whatever LVS posts in this current second quarter will likely be its business trough in 2020 barring a global second wave outbreak of coronavirus. Even still, revenues in my opinion may struggle to stay above 50% of last year's levels in the second half of 2020. As long as the global COVID-19 infection rate continues to rise, international travel restrictions will be the main damper.

Fixed Costs

There are two ways I estimated LVS's fixed cost structure. The first estimates operating costs at the property level. To make this estimation, I examine how expenses track relative to changes in revenue. The table below shows how mall revenues have declined but costs have not which indicates a floor on mall-related expenses.

Q1 2020 Revenues Gross Profit Gross Margin Y/Y Revenue Change Y/Y Revenue Expense Change Casino Revenues $1,177.00 $470.00 39.93% -55.80% -50.90% Rooms $268.00 $176.00 65.67% -40.40% -16.40% Food & Beverage $139.00 $0.00 0.00% -40.10% -21.90% Mall $103.00 $86.00 83.50% -35.60% 0.00% Convention, Retail, Other $95.00 $39.00 41.05% -33.60% -30.00%

(Data compiled from Las Vegas Sands' financial reports. Dollar figures in millions.)

The next step is to compare the change in gross margin for each individual segment relative to the same quarter in 2019 and separate out the difference which is the approximate fixed cost. Since a floor for mall expenses was already estimated above, that figure supersedes the mall expense figure calculated using the change in gross margin.

Q1 2020 Property Level Gross Profit Potential Q1 2020 Gross Profit At 2019 Gross Margin Estimated Fixed Expenses Casino Revenues $470.00 $541.00 $71.00 Rooms $176.00 $203.00 $27.00 Food & Beverage $0.00 $32.00 $32.00 Mall $86.00 $92.00 $17.00 Convention, Retail, Other $39.00 $42.00 $3.00 Total: $150.00

(Data compiled from Las Vegas Sands' financial reports. Dollar figures in millions.)

The $150 million estimate is a quarterly figure. Adding general and administrative expenses of $319 million in Q1 2020, the estimated quarterly property level operating expense is approximately $469 million. This compares to the $660 million figure provided in LVS's Q1 2020 earnings presentation which assumes 'near-zero' revenues. The company's higher figure probably assumes full operations while my estimate used data from the first quarter which included periods of complete shutdown. It should be obvious at a certain level of revenue decline, the company could save money by completely shutting down. Additionally, my estimates are based on GAAP figures while the company's figures are based on actual cash burn. Since my estimate is a very crude approximation, the actual number may lie somewhere in between, or about $500-600 million per quarter of fixed property level operating expenses.

By examining property EBITDA data, we can estimate LVS's overall quarterly cost structure. This is a more simplistic estimation which extrapolates the property EBITDA margin to zero to estimate the expenses.

Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Net Revenues $3,646 $3,334.00 $3,250.00 $3,509.00 $1,782.00 Adjusted EBITDA $1,452 $1,266.00 $1,283.00 $1,388.00 $437.00 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 39.80% 38.00% 39.50% 39.60% 24.50% Estimated Adjusted EBITDA Expense $1,320.79 $1,282.16 $1,190.04 $1,281.08 $1,015.48

(Data compiled from Las Vegas Sands' financial reports. Dollar figures in millions.)

The $1.02 billion EBITDA quarterly expense estimate compares to $900 million provided by the company in its quarterly presentation. The 13% gap is caused by a percentage of first quarter revenues still generating margin above the absolute fixed cost level. This was the result of fairly high casino revenues booked in the quarter. The closer adjusted EBITDA margin trends to zero, the more accurate the expense estimation will be since most of the floating costs would be removed.

Using LVS's cash burn estimates, the company would use $1.065 billion cash per quarter at near-zero revenues. On a GAAP basis, losses could total close to $1 billion or over -$1.30 in EPS per quarter in an absolute worst-case scenario. At the current second quarter revenue estimate of $905 million and assuming LVS kept property gross margin stable, quarterly loss could approach $600 million or -$0.78 in EPS. This is above current analysts' estimates of -$0.65 in EPS loss. Since property gross margin would unlikely rise on declining revenue, the lower loss estimate assumes greater corporate cost reductions. This thesis may be problematic considering many companies have increased spending to protect its employees as well as customers from the COVID-19 threat.

Final Thoughts

Barring a second COVID-19 infection wave in the third quarter, the second quarter of 2020 should be an earnings low for Las Vegas Sands. That is the good news. However with the current state of global COVID-19 cases still rising, it would be difficult to imagine a scenario where the company only experiences a 50% revenue loss in the second half, in my opinion. With current Wall Street Q3 and Q4 2020 EPS estimates of $0.06 and $0.46 respectively, quarterly revenues would need to recover to 75% of last year's levels by year-end. Without a vaccine and as long as infection cases still exist globally, these estimates are unrealistically optimistic.

The vast majority of Las Vegas Sands' revenues in Singapore and Macau are dependent on the Chinese tourist. To understand their mentality one must understand the family structure in China. Even today, many households may consist of as many as three or four generations. Irresponsible risk-taking by a single family member would almost be a certain death sentence for a portion of the elder household. This is why business has not returned to normal for many parts of the consumer economy despite government data suggesting the outbreak has been largely contained in China. According to a recent report after Wuhan reopened,

Shopping malls and department stores are open again, but largely empty. The same is true of restaurants.

From blogs to YouTube videos as recent as a week ago, huge shopping malls in Shanghai and Beijing were mostly barren. Despite the reopening of the economy, most Chinese have been playing it safe in contrast to some images of party-goers and protesters seen in the US. Perhaps this may bode well for a recovery in Las Vegas, but not for the company's Asian properties.

Buying groceries or even eating at a restaurant is one thing, but getting on a plane, flying to a tourist resort, staying in a hotel, and sitting at a table to gamble touching the same cards, dice, chips, and money used by countless others is another story. This is not even mentioning a recent study which found people catching coronavirus just from sitting at an adjacent table in a restaurant. So when Las Vegas Sands' management is optimistic due to some consumer activity seen in Hong Kong or 'pent-up demand' from customers asking when they can gamble again, I am sure these cases do exist but in my opinion do not represent the majority of what would be potential customers for the company.

I am also sure management is equally valid in their long-term optimism because as with past viral outbreaks, this one will also eventually pass. However, if the pandemic lasts longer than expected, an extended string of quarterly losses would further weaken Las Vegas Sands' balance sheet which stood at almost $10 billion in net debt at the end of the first quarter. This could eventually translate to higher interest expenses and result in lower normalized earnings whenever business conditions returns to 'normal.'

Even if we assume annual adjusted non-GAAP returns to levels averaged during the past few years at slightly above $3.00 in EPS, LVS in the mid-$40s would be trading at 15x normalized earnings. For a company unable to grow both revenues and net income by any meaningful degree during the past five years despite $9 billion in capital expenditures and share buybacks, the stock would be considered at best fully valued based on historical valuations.

(Data compiled from Las Vegas Sands' financial reports. Revenue figures in millions.)

In a less exuberant scenario, earnings may not recover to last year's levels due to a higher cost structure from over-expansion and higher financing costs. As seen in the chart above, revenues and net income have yet to match levels posted six years ago despite continued expansion. Even though businesses will eventually reopen during and after the coronasvirus pandemic, job losses domestic and abroad will surely lead to weaker global economies therefore impacting the historically cyclical leisure travel industry. Additional exposure also has increased risks in a new era of heightened US/China relations and a potential economic decoupling arising from first the trade war and now the coronavirus blame game. These are factors investors continue to overlook just as the coronavirus outbreak was ignored when LVS traded at levels over 50% higher.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.