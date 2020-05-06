GE's Q1 Financial Statements: The Good, The Bad And The Ugly

Source: ge.com

Investment thesis

Since I became a SeekingAlpha contributor on 12/31/17 I have written 14 articles about General Electric (NYSE-GE). Here is a screenshot of how GE stock has performed since the publication of my first article:

I said in my article of 4/12/20 that GE stock will be hard-pressed not to breach its 2020 low of $6.11 on 3/23/20 by the end of Q3 on 9/30/20. Based on my in-depth review of GE's 10-Q filed on 4/29/20, I'm more confident now that this will occur, and likely sooner. Although I believe that GE CEO Larry Culp is a rare breed of leader, the COVID-19 environment will require the entirety of his considerable skill set to navigate the nervous waters which envelop the company at present. As I stated in my 4/20/20 blog post "4 Reasons Why Larry Culp Should Revise GE's 2020 Guidance" it is critical that he demonstrates John Wayne -like "true grit" in order to successfully deal with this scourge called COVID-19. Now let's take a look at the good, the bad and the ugly of Q1 shall we?

Substance

Although the above data comparing quarterly operating segment results Y/O/Y is of some value, I believe that a much more meaningful comparison is the 2 most recent quarterly results. The quarter ended 12/31/19 financial information that I culled from GE's 2019 10-K shows total segment revenue of $26,581M compared to $20,761M or a 21.9% decrease Q/O/Q. Total segment profit for the corresponding quarter was $3,344M compared to $1,441M or a 56.9% decrease Q/O/Q. How these results may affect Q2, and the remainder of 2020 is discussed in fundamental analysis section of this article.

The good

By far, GE's #1 good was the completion of the sale of the company's BioPharma business to Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) on 3/31/20 for $20B net cash proceeds per GE Reports. Although Larry Culp had referred to this seminal event of Q1 as a "critical milestone in GE's multiyear transformation," I viewed his muted response to Scott Davis of Melius Research's comment about the perfect timing of the closing of the transaction perplexing to put it mildly. Perhaps Culp's measured reply was related to the 14 months' time frame involved to finalize the deal and the related material negative effect this transaction will have on GE's FCF going forward. How the sale of the BioPharma business may affect GE going forward is discussed in the fundamental analysis section of this article. GE's #2 good was that the company recognized a pretax gain of $12,292M ($11,145M after tax) which is reflected in the consolidated statement of earnings (Loss) and described in Note 23. GE's #3 good was the auspicious debut on the earnings call of Carolina Dybeck Happe, who became GE's CFO in 3/20. I found her to be a breath of fresh air as shown by her thoughtful input and insight. Without doubt, she will need to keep combat ready 24/7/365 as her contribution will be essential in GE's heavy lift going forward.

The bad

As a true believer that cash is king I consider it bad that the major source of cash during Larry Culp's tenure as GE CEO has been from the sale of assets as opposed to earnings resulting from continuing operations. In many respects, he's been playing the hand he has been dealt, but the other side of the coin is that there will inevitably be a day of reckoning which will result in a major erosion of the company's asset base. That day is now, and I believe GE's cash flow may very well turn into cash slow. As a result, I expect GE's Q2 statement of cash flows to be markedly different than Q1 data above due to:

1. Net earnings will likely be materially lower than Q1's $6,233M

2. There may not be any gain on purchases and sales of business interests

3. Accounts receivables will suffer continued collection issues, and spike up

4. Continued inventory challenges, especially in Aviation

5. Decreased demand for higher margin services Aviation revenues

These issues will affect both cash flow and profitability, and there will be a pronounced decrease in working capital, which will further constrain GE's financials. Based on these and potential CFOA issues facing the company, I don't feel nearly as strongly as GE management does about their optionality going forward. I also have a concern that the recent leverage-neutral actions to enhance and extend liquidity will not achieve the desired results. We should all be aware by now that Culp's playbook targets achieving less than 2.5x net debt-to-EBITDA at GE Industrial and less than 4x debt-to-equity at GE Capital, but given GE's new reality he'll need an AK-47 with an underbarrel grenade launcher to make this happen anytime soon.

The ugly

Much like the Tri-state tornado of 1925 which wreaked havoc on Missouri, Illinois, and Indiana, GE faces 3 uglies going forward. Ugly #1 is undoubtedly how significantly GE Aviation, which is the company's largest industrial segment, will be impacted by COVID-19. This unit contributed $1,005M of the $1,441M or ~70% of GE's total segment profit for the 3 months ended 3/31/20, as it has done for the past several years. Since the invisible enemy enveloped the world like the flying cows in the epic disaster movie "Twister" and given that the duration of this pandemic is incalculable at the present time, I believe that ominous dark clouds are on Aviation's horizon. How the performance of GE Aviation may affect Q2, and the remainder of 2020 is discussed in the fundamental analysis section of this article. Ugly #2 is GE's disclosure on the Q1 earnings webcast that the company expects to incur approximately $200 million of cash payments directly associated with the BioPharma transaction in the second quarter. This expenditure will increase the sizable loss of FCF which will result due to the sale of GE's BioPharma business, which contributed $896M of the $1.441M or ~62% of GE's total segment profit for the 3 months ended 3/31/20. To any of my math students who may read this article, we will discuss how 70% + 62% can get us to 100% at our next class. As a spoiler alert for the rest of you, keep in mind that we haven't mentioned GE's 3 blind mice - Power, Renewable Energy and Capital- yet, have we? How the sale of BioPharma may affect Q2, and the remainder of 2020 is discussed in the fundamental analysis section of this article. Ugly #3 is collectively the 3 runts of the GE's litter- Power, Renewable Energy and Capital-which have more barnacles than Dai (Long) Beach, Vietnam and in my view are basically little more than millstones around Larry Culp's neck. I've written the following 6 articles regarding GE Power:

The NEW GE Power Faces An Uncertain 2018

Will The SEC Probe Be GE Power's Sword Of Damocles?

GE Power: Key Takeaways From The 2017 Annual Report And 10-K

GE Power - The Good, The Bad And The (BIG) Ugly

Will GE Power Woes Short-Circuit John Flannery's Aspirational Agenda?

Is GE Power Fixable?

In addition, in my 1/18/19 article Will Larry Culp 'Kitchen Sink' GE's 2018 Q4? I cited former GE CFO Jamie Miller's statement of 1/24/18 that "We expect GE Capital continuing earnings in 2018 and 2019 to be about breakeven" as an example of her record of pathetically poor guidance. I must admit that I felt justified in making this comment as in my 3/12/19 article GE 2019 Outlook: What Will Larry Culp Do? I noted that GE's 2018 10-K which was filed with the SEC on 2/28/19 showed a $489M loss from continuing operations for GE Capital. Based on my rigor in analyzing GE Power, I still believe that the unit has an uncertain future. A 4/28/20 Recharge article (subscription required) "GE Renewable Energy slumps to $300M loss as Covid-19 hits first quarter" adds more doubt that this unit will be able to achieve profitability anytime in the foreseeable future. How the operating results of GE Power, GE Renewable Energy, and GE Capital may affect Q2, and the remainder of 2020 is discussed in the fundamental analysis section of this article.

Fundamental analysis of GE's 3/31/20 financial statements

GE's cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash increased from $36,394M at 12/31/19 to $47,286M at 3/31/20, which is a ~30% increase. The company's current ratio (current assets/current liabilities) increased from 1.6 (which was a 5 year low) at 12/31/19 to 1.9 (which is the equivalent of GE's 5 year average) at 3/31/20. Although both of these metrics are bullish, they are temporary in nature and I expect that GE's current ratio will plunge precipitously and trend towards a new 5 year low, perhaps by Q2. As I have pointed out in the past, GE has pledged to the Big Three credit-rating agencies that a substantial portion of the $20B from the sale of the BioPharma business will help service the company's debt. I was encouraged by Carolina Dybeck Happe's awareness that 90% of this amount will be needed to cover $18 billion of GE and GE Capital long-term debt maturities now through '21.

Statement of earnings (loss)

As part of my financial analysis, I extrapolated GE's Q1 reportable segment revenues, profit margins and other relevant data to (attempt) to model preliminary and rudimentary pro forma results of operation for Q2. Here are the profit margins for the 3 months ended 3/31/20 that I used:

Power (3.2)

Renewable Energy (9.5)

Aviation 14.6

Healthcare 19.0

Capital N/A

Some of the key assumptions that I considered in the preparation of my pro formas were as follows:

Power- Overall, a very challenged segment that continues to perform poorly despite Culp's reorganization of the unit and the creation of 7 discrete P & L centers. It's time to divest the Power Portfolio. But in the interim, a RIF of at least 5% is in order.

Renewable Energy- This is a troubled unit that has continued to bleed red even as revenues have increased sharply. I don't see much hope for Renewable Energy to turnaround in Q2, or even Q3. I believe Culp's best option is a sizable headcount reduction ASAP before things go from bad to worse.

Aviation- GE's largest segment (and the crown jewel pre -COVID-19) is likely to experience major upheaval for the remainder of 2020, and beyond. Q2 sales will be decimated and the 14.6% Q1 profit margin is destined to become a distant memory. Frankly, GE has relied on Aviation more than the New England Patriots did on Deion Branch in Super Bowl XXXIX but the unit's fall from grace rivals that of Humpty Dumpty. I expect that the temporary furloughs already in effect will become permanent and a deep cut to the employee base is also appropriate in the circumstances. Based on several iterations of my models, I believe that the current consensus EPS estimate of $0.04 for Q2 is simply unrealistic at best given the pervasive nature of the Aviation's problems. And a credit downgrade loom large if things go south fast in the company's largest reportable segment, which I believe is a distinct possibility.

Statement of cash flows

Note that the math above- albeit immaterial- is not correct.

My preferred threat level indicator is the cash from (used for) operating activities (CFOA) section of the above statement for the three months ended 3/31/20 which shows cash from (used for) operating activities of ($214M) which I will monitor closely going forward. A material change in CFOA would impact GE's financials and very likely result in both a credit and stock downgrade and this is the troubling trend that I see escalating in Q2.

Investor implications

There are so many unknowns and uncertainties swirling like a vortex in today's world- business wise and otherwise that challenge Larry Culp 24/7 I give him props for his 15 minute interview on CNBC shortly after the 4/29/20 earnings call. Culp was able to control the line of scrimmage until Jim Cramer leveled him with a question about the coronavirus outbreak at GE's wind power facility in Grand Forks, ND. I myself felt like I needed to enter into concussion protocol in deference to Culp getting sacked by the Philadelphia Eagle wannabee linebacker. I also fully appreciate that although Culp made several references to his short-term focus, I believe that within the walls of the situation room at GE HQ there's a laser-like focus on the myriad of what ifs regarding the remainder of 2020. My interpretation of Culp's statement that he and the new CFO were working "to transition to a more permanent action in the coming weeks" is code for headcount reductions. The company has already announced that the closure of their Technology Center in New Orleans will result in the loss of 100 jobs which I believe will be the proverbial tip of the iceberg. I believe that we may hear of more headcount reductions soon after GE's online ASM since that would appear to be the most expeditious way to make deep cuts. I also believe that Culp's statement that "in 2020 we are targeting more than $2 billion in operational cost out and more than $3 billion in cash preservation actions across the company" may be front-loaded more towards Q2, and to a lesser extent Q3 given the urgency needed to rightsize the company going forward. As a final caveat regarding how fragile GE's stock price is, this article by Bruce Kamich in Real Money that "there could be a risk that the price of GE falls to the $1.00 area purely based on the charts. At that point you have to think of it as a lottery ticket" is an absolute must read, but obviously not for the faint of heart.

Conclusion

Based on the foregoing analysis and discussion of GE's Q1 financials, I believe that the sage words of Somerset Maugham that "We live in uncertain times" definitely applies to GE and Q2 will in all probability have more red than the Red Sea after an algae outbreak. Like virtually every other CEO, Larry Culp is faced with many financial and operational challenges in this COVID-19 world. But given how complex and convoluted GE still is, he may feel like the little Dutch boy. My view is that Draconian measures across all 5 reporting segments will become necessary, sooner rather than later to help remediate GE's many pressing issues and although Culp hopefully won't ever be thought of as a Neutron Jack or "Chainsaw" Al Dunlop clone he may need to downsize GE's workforce by 20,000 or more. I don't think that I'm making a rush to judgement regarding my increasingly bearish view of the near-term because it's THAT serious.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.