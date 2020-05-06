Cash Is Key For Companies To Emerge Stronger From COVID-19: Dividend Sustainability Number (Part III)

The Dividend Sustainability Number can be a useful tool for determining which companies' dividends are probably safer than others in the long term.

With COVID-19 uncertainties everywhere, many companies are suspending share buybacks and some companies are cutting or suspending their dividends.

Thanks for reading the 3rd installment of Cash is Key for Companies to Emerge Stronger from COVID-19. Well, dividend stocks had a great run. From 2009-2020, there were few companies that had to suspend dividends, as the longest bull market in history roared on. Now, faced with the COVID-19 problem and an array of uncertainties, many companies are suspending their dividends and not offering forward guidance. I can't think of a more bearish sentiment than those two combined.

Despite the challenges that many companies will face, there are still areas for investors to put cash to work. In this article, we will discuss what companies have already suspended dividends and why, sectors in most danger of dividend cuts, some companies that should suspend dividends, and, lastly, where investors can put some cash to work to get a decent return. As discussed earlier, Mr. Market has a way of working things out. Investors should always remember that a dividend is not guaranteed, and is often one of the first cuts companies will make when faced with a bearish market outlook.

Current Earnings And Market Environment

Earnings season for Q1 is in full swing as I write this article, and many companies have already announced cuts to their dividends. There was an intentional gap between our last installment and this one to analyze exactly what companies would do when faced with COVID-19. Below are a few trends across all industries:

Cutting Guidance: Most companies reporting Q1 earnings did not offer future guidance. Some companies offered very large ranges. Even if they had offered guidance, it would be amended as the COVID-19 situation develops.

Most companies reporting Q1 earnings did not offer future guidance. Some companies offered very large ranges. Even if they had offered guidance, it would be amended as the COVID-19 situation develops. Cutting Dividends and Stock Buybacks: Most companies have halted stock buybacks, but some companies are going even further to cutting or suspending dividends. This seems to be most concentrated in the retail, oil and gas, and hospitality industries.

Most companies have halted stock buybacks, but some companies are going even further to cutting or suspending dividends. This seems to be most concentrated in the retail, oil and gas, and hospitality industries. Furloughs and layoffs: We've seen many companies start to let employees go. Disney (NYSE:DIS) is the textbook example. No cuts to the dividend, but 100,000 employees have been furloughed.

What makes this situation a bit more cloudy is how well the market has done over the past 30 days. With little forward guidance and cut expectations for EPS and revenue, companies are still seeing their share prices rally. We have bounced out of a bear market back to a bull market in less than 30 days. Just remember that Mr. Market can strike back at any time, and losses tend to happen faster than gains.

Sectors In Danger

I'm sure it would not surprise you to know that COVID-19 effects market sectors differently. The most in danger sectors, according to McKinsey are aviation, tourism, and hospitality. Moody's adds mining/oil and gas and employment services to the list of affected sectors. Their chart is below.

I would also add consumer discretionary to that list. While consumers are still buying goods, many consumers are short on income, forcing them to hold off on purchasing new products. Separately, consumers are doing less in-person shopping and many are going in only for the essentials. Expect new phone sales, laptop sales, kitchen appliances, and other things consumers would normally upgrade, to take a negative hit.

Many investors say technology and utilities are safe sectors to go into. While these are safer, they are not immune from broader market declines. One piece to consider is large utility and technology companies are in index funds. If consumers become more stretched for cash, they may start liquidating their funds, selling off companies that are hard-hit and others that were untouched the same. Secondly, companies are all driven by demand. While the COVID situation looked like a supply issue, as the problem persists and more and more consumers are out of work, demand will start to see a downside. Demand shortages will be felt in every sector.

The Dividend Sustainability Number

My friend and I were discussing that it is very difficult to look at a company and figure its cash situation without digging deeper. How much cash is the company generating proportional to its market cap? How much debt does the company have? We have debt/equity, a very useful measure, but it doesn't take into account the entire picture. Dividend Coverage shows companies that could cover their dividend with cash on hand, but doesn't take into account the company's debt situation or free cash flow. I've developed a relationship between a company's Levered Free Cash Flow (LFCF), cash flow after expenses, Debt to Equity (D/E), and Market Cap to show how positioned a company is to pay out dividends. I call it the Dividend Sustainability Number (DSN).

The DSN is an easy number that tells you when a company has a positive balance of levered cash flow to market cap and debt to equity. A negative number means the company has negative cash flow. The higher the negative number, the worse the cash flow and the D/E situation is. A high positive number, means the company has positive free cash flow, but likely has a low amount of cash flow for its size and a poor D/E ratio. A low positive number means the company likely has a healthy balance sheet. Using this metric and the guidelines below, we can determine how healthy a company is to keep its current dividend.

My Dividend Sustainability Grading Criteria

Healthy Dividend: Positive DSN under 15

Probably Healthy Dividend: DSN between 15 and 40

Less Healthy Dividend: Positive number 40 and 60, Negative Number 0 to -15

Dividend in Danger: Above 60, below -15

How Are Companies Stacking Up?

I wouldn't ask any of my readers to do all this work, so I've done some baseline work. Below is a chart based on the companies Marketwatch thinks are susceptible to a dividend cut (keep in mind I have been crunching numbers, so some of these companies may have already cut dividends).

Company TICK D/E LFCF (M) Mcap (M) LFCF/MCAP DSN American Airlines AAL 135 -870.37 5008 -17% -776.7730965 Wynn Resorts Ltd. WYNN 6.64 -380.45 9200 -4% -160.5677487 AES Corp. AES 3.5 -443.25 8810 -5% -69.56570784 FirstEnergy Corp. FE 3.06 -1190 22360 -5% -57.49714286 Sempra Energy SRE 1.06 -670.37 36210 -2% -57.25584379 PPL Corp. PPL 1.6 -605.63 19530 -3% -51.59585886 NiSource Inc NI 1.54 -294.91 9610 -3% -50.18276762 American Electric Power Co. Inc. AEP 1.3 -1830 41130 -4% -29.21803279 Eversource Energy ES 1.09 -1170 27140 -4% -25.2842735 Duke Energy Corp. DUK 1.23 -3210 62140 -5% -23.81065421 Consolidated Edison Inc. ED 1.06 -1210 26320 -5% -23.05719008 SkyWest SKYW 1.33 -99.96 1560 -6% -20.75630252 FedEx Corp. FDX 1.66 -2940 33120 -9% -18.70040816 Oneok Inc. OKE 2.56 -2410 12390 -19% -13.16116183 Regency Centers Corp. REG 0.06 516.58 7450 7% 0.865306438 Broadcom Inc. AVGO 1.74 9850 108590 9% 19.18239594 Newell Brands Inc NWL 1.69 3610 6220 58% 2.911855956 Host Hotels HST 0.52 1320 8690 15% 3.423333333 Campbell Soup Co. CPB 0.19 790 15080 5% 3.626835443 Molson Coors Beverage Co. Class B TAP 0.62 1270 8940 14% 4.364409449 AT&T Inc. T 0.75 32940 217100 15% 4.943078324 Foot Locker FL 1.13 509.38 2670 19% 5.923082964 Southwest LUV 0.38 1020 15900 6% 5.923529412 Whirlpool WHR 1.35 1580 7000 23% 5.981012658 Ethan Allen ETH 0.32 12.72 280.04 5% 7.045031447 V.F. Corp VFC 0.69 1850 22930 8% 8.55227027 J.M. Smucker Co. SJM 0.58 836.06 13100 6% 9.087864507 Kimco Realty Corp. KIM 1.1 422.51 4720 9% 12.28846655 Ventas Inc. VTR 1.15 1060 12070 9% 13.09481132 Healthpeak Properties Inc. PEAK 0.95 950.13 13220 7% 13.21819119 Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. MAA 0.71 653.13 12790 5% 13.9036639 AvalonBay Communities Inc. AVB 0.68 1070 22930 5% 14.57233645 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. IFF 0.64 544.02 13990 4% 16.45821845 Becton, Dickinson and Co. BDX 0.8 3320 68480 5% 16.50120482 Equity Residential EQR 0.86 1210 24210 5% 17.20710744 Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. ARE 0.67 739.56 19820 4% 17.95581156 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. BMY 0.84 6160 137580 4% 18.76090909 Microchip Technology Inc. MCHP 1.46 1520 21470 7% 20.6225 Essex Property Trust Inc. ESS 0.91 706.84 16150 4% 20.79183408 Federal Realty Investment Trust FRT 1.41 424.79 6300 7% 20.91150922 Realty Income Corp. O 0.81 722.03 18860 4% 21.15784663 Genuine Parts Co. GPC 0.98 518.15 11530 4% 21.80719869 General Mills Inc. GIS 1.47 2190 36300 6% 24.36575342 Dick's Sporting goods DKS 1.55 166.53 2620 6% 24.38599652 Gap Inc. GPS 2.04 246 3030 8% 25.12682927 Hanesbrands HBI 5.26 740.69 3560 21% 25.28129177 Coca-Cola Co. KO 1.57 12030 197090 6% 25.72163757 Welltower Inc. WELL 0.9 593.28 21030 3% 31.90230583 UDR Inc. UDR 1.41 474.85 11050 4% 32.81141413 Evergy Inc. EVRG 1.03 409.2 13240 3% 33.32649071 Extra Space Storage Inc. EXR 1.73 545.67 11430 5% 36.23783605 3M Co. MMM 1.94 4300 87380 5% 39.42260465 Equinix Inc. EQIX 1.4 1990 58020 3% 40.81809045 Digital Realty Trust Inc. DLR 1.18 1110 40090 3% 42.6181982 Kellogg Co. K 2.38 1120 22430 5% 47.66375 Hershey Co. HSY 2.06 988.6 27550 4% 57.40744487 Amcor PLC AMCR 1.17 280.12 14390 2% 60.10388405 Williams Companies Inc. WMB 1.23 448.75 23500 2% 64.41225627 Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS 2.25 1020 36670 3% 80.88970588 Qualcomm Inc. QCOM 4.42 4440 88500 5% 88.10135135 Simon Property Group Inc. SPG 8.42 1920 20410 9% 89.50635417 United Parcel Service Inc. Class B UPS 7.3 6230 81460 8% 95.45072231 PepsiCo Inc. PEP 2.61 4650 183550 3% 103.0248387 American Tower Corp. AMT 6.91 3400 105510 3% 214.4335588 Dominion Energy Inc D 1.07 206.88 64630 0% 334.2715584 Crown Castle International Corp. CCI 2.3 423.62 66440 1% 360.7289552 Iron Mountain Inc. IRM 6.83 93.36 69600 0% 5091.773779

*Data pulled from Yahoo Finance and Macrotrends on 05/04/20*

The major trends I see are negative outcomes for oil/gas, some REITs, and some consumer staples. Other than that, it looks like there will be winners and losers in each sector, depending on how well the company was positioned before COVID-19. As always, investing in great companies will lead to better results. Hopefully, this analysis helps paint a picture for yield investors looking to see if their company will cut or suspend dividends.

What's Next?

There will be two more articles in this series covering other options for yield investors and how companies are giving cash to philanthropies.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QCOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.