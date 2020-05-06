Cash Is Key For Companies To Emerge Stronger From COVID-19: Dividend Sustainability Number (Part III)
With COVID-19 uncertainties everywhere, many companies are suspending share buybacks and some companies are cutting or suspending their dividends.
Dividend cuts are mostly concentrated within oil/gas, aviation, tourism, and hospitality.
The Dividend Sustainability Number can be a useful tool for determining which companies' dividends are probably safer than others in the long term.
Thanks for reading the 3rd installment of Cash is Key for Companies to Emerge Stronger from COVID-19. Well, dividend stocks had a great run. From 2009-2020, there were few companies that had to suspend dividends, as the longest bull market in history roared on. Now, faced with the COVID-19 problem and an array of uncertainties, many companies are suspending their dividends and not offering forward guidance. I can't think of a more bearish sentiment than those two combined.
Despite the challenges that many companies will face, there are still areas for investors to put cash to work. In this article, we will discuss what companies have already suspended dividends and why, sectors in most danger of dividend cuts, some companies that should suspend dividends, and, lastly, where investors can put some cash to work to get a decent return. As discussed earlier, Mr. Market has a way of working things out. Investors should always remember that a dividend is not guaranteed, and is often one of the first cuts companies will make when faced with a bearish market outlook.
Current Earnings And Market Environment
Earnings season for Q1 is in full swing as I write this article, and many companies have already announced cuts to their dividends. There was an intentional gap between our last installment and this one to analyze exactly what companies would do when faced with COVID-19. Below are a few trends across all industries:
- Cutting Guidance: Most companies reporting Q1 earnings did not offer future guidance. Some companies offered very large ranges. Even if they had offered guidance, it would be amended as the COVID-19 situation develops.
- Cutting Dividends and Stock Buybacks: Most companies have halted stock buybacks, but some companies are going even further to cutting or suspending dividends. This seems to be most concentrated in the retail, oil and gas, and hospitality industries.
- Furloughs and layoffs: We've seen many companies start to let employees go. Disney (NYSE:DIS) is the textbook example. No cuts to the dividend, but 100,000 employees have been furloughed.
What makes this situation a bit more cloudy is how well the market has done over the past 30 days. With little forward guidance and cut expectations for EPS and revenue, companies are still seeing their share prices rally. We have bounced out of a bear market back to a bull market in less than 30 days. Just remember that Mr. Market can strike back at any time, and losses tend to happen faster than gains.
Sectors In Danger
I'm sure it would not surprise you to know that COVID-19 effects market sectors differently. The most in danger sectors, according to McKinsey are aviation, tourism, and hospitality. Moody's adds mining/oil and gas and employment services to the list of affected sectors. Their chart is below.
I would also add consumer discretionary to that list. While consumers are still buying goods, many consumers are short on income, forcing them to hold off on purchasing new products. Separately, consumers are doing less in-person shopping and many are going in only for the essentials. Expect new phone sales, laptop sales, kitchen appliances, and other things consumers would normally upgrade, to take a negative hit.
Many investors say technology and utilities are safe sectors to go into. While these are safer, they are not immune from broader market declines. One piece to consider is large utility and technology companies are in index funds. If consumers become more stretched for cash, they may start liquidating their funds, selling off companies that are hard-hit and others that were untouched the same. Secondly, companies are all driven by demand. While the COVID situation looked like a supply issue, as the problem persists and more and more consumers are out of work, demand will start to see a downside. Demand shortages will be felt in every sector.
The Dividend Sustainability Number
My friend and I were discussing that it is very difficult to look at a company and figure its cash situation without digging deeper. How much cash is the company generating proportional to its market cap? How much debt does the company have? We have debt/equity, a very useful measure, but it doesn't take into account the entire picture. Dividend Coverage shows companies that could cover their dividend with cash on hand, but doesn't take into account the company's debt situation or free cash flow. I've developed a relationship between a company's Levered Free Cash Flow (LFCF), cash flow after expenses, Debt to Equity (D/E), and Market Cap to show how positioned a company is to pay out dividends. I call it the Dividend Sustainability Number (DSN).
The DSN is an easy number that tells you when a company has a positive balance of levered cash flow to market cap and debt to equity. A negative number means the company has negative cash flow. The higher the negative number, the worse the cash flow and the D/E situation is. A high positive number, means the company has positive free cash flow, but likely has a low amount of cash flow for its size and a poor D/E ratio. A low positive number means the company likely has a healthy balance sheet. Using this metric and the guidelines below, we can determine how healthy a company is to keep its current dividend.
My Dividend Sustainability Grading Criteria
Healthy Dividend: Positive DSN under 15
Probably Healthy Dividend: DSN between 15 and 40
Less Healthy Dividend: Positive number 40 and 60, Negative Number 0 to -15
Dividend in Danger: Above 60, below -15
How Are Companies Stacking Up?
I wouldn't ask any of my readers to do all this work, so I've done some baseline work. Below is a chart based on the companies Marketwatch thinks are susceptible to a dividend cut (keep in mind I have been crunching numbers, so some of these companies may have already cut dividends).
|Company
|TICK
|D/E
|LFCF (M)
|Mcap (M)
|LFCF/MCAP
|DSN
|American Airlines
|AAL
|135
|-870.37
|5008
|-17%
|-776.7730965
|Wynn Resorts Ltd.
|WYNN
|6.64
|-380.45
|9200
|-4%
|-160.5677487
|AES Corp.
|AES
|3.5
|-443.25
|8810
|-5%
|-69.56570784
|FirstEnergy Corp.
|FE
|3.06
|-1190
|22360
|-5%
|-57.49714286
|Sempra Energy
|SRE
|1.06
|-670.37
|36210
|-2%
|-57.25584379
|PPL Corp.
|PPL
|1.6
|-605.63
|19530
|-3%
|-51.59585886
|NiSource Inc
|NI
|1.54
|-294.91
|9610
|-3%
|-50.18276762
|American Electric Power Co. Inc.
|AEP
|1.3
|-1830
|41130
|-4%
|-29.21803279
|Eversource Energy
|ES
|1.09
|-1170
|27140
|-4%
|-25.2842735
|Duke Energy Corp.
|DUK
|1.23
|-3210
|62140
|-5%
|-23.81065421
|Consolidated Edison Inc.
|ED
|1.06
|-1210
|26320
|-5%
|-23.05719008
|SkyWest
|SKYW
|1.33
|-99.96
|1560
|-6%
|-20.75630252
|FedEx Corp.
|FDX
|1.66
|-2940
|33120
|-9%
|-18.70040816
|Oneok Inc.
|OKE
|2.56
|-2410
|12390
|-19%
|-13.16116183
|Regency Centers Corp.
|REG
|0.06
|516.58
|7450
|7%
|0.865306438
|Broadcom Inc.
|AVGO
|1.74
|9850
|108590
|9%
|19.18239594
|Newell Brands Inc
|NWL
|1.69
|3610
|6220
|58%
|2.911855956
|Host Hotels
|HST
|0.52
|1320
|8690
|15%
|3.423333333
|Campbell Soup Co.
|CPB
|0.19
|790
|15080
|5%
|3.626835443
|Molson Coors Beverage Co. Class B
|TAP
|0.62
|1270
|8940
|14%
|4.364409449
|AT&T Inc.
|T
|0.75
|32940
|217100
|15%
|4.943078324
|Foot Locker
|FL
|1.13
|509.38
|2670
|19%
|5.923082964
|Southwest
|LUV
|0.38
|1020
|15900
|6%
|5.923529412
|Whirlpool
|WHR
|1.35
|1580
|7000
|23%
|5.981012658
|Ethan Allen
|ETH
|0.32
|12.72
|280.04
|5%
|7.045031447
|V.F. Corp
|VFC
|0.69
|1850
|22930
|8%
|8.55227027
|J.M. Smucker Co.
|SJM
|0.58
|836.06
|13100
|6%
|9.087864507
|Kimco Realty Corp.
|KIM
|1.1
|422.51
|4720
|9%
|12.28846655
|Ventas Inc.
|VTR
|1.15
|1060
|12070
|9%
|13.09481132
|Healthpeak Properties Inc.
|PEAK
|0.95
|950.13
|13220
|7%
|13.21819119
|Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc.
|MAA
|0.71
|653.13
|12790
|5%
|13.9036639
|AvalonBay Communities Inc.
|AVB
|0.68
|1070
|22930
|5%
|14.57233645
|International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
|IFF
|0.64
|544.02
|13990
|4%
|16.45821845
|Becton, Dickinson and Co.
|BDX
|0.8
|3320
|68480
|5%
|16.50120482
|Equity Residential
|EQR
|0.86
|1210
|24210
|5%
|17.20710744
|Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc.
|ARE
|0.67
|739.56
|19820
|4%
|17.95581156
|Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
|BMY
|0.84
|6160
|137580
|4%
|18.76090909
|Microchip Technology Inc.
|MCHP
|1.46
|1520
|21470
|7%
|20.6225
|Essex Property Trust Inc.
|ESS
|0.91
|706.84
|16150
|4%
|20.79183408
|Federal Realty Investment Trust
|FRT
|1.41
|424.79
|6300
|7%
|20.91150922
|Realty Income Corp.
|O
|0.81
|722.03
|18860
|4%
|21.15784663
|Genuine Parts Co.
|GPC
|0.98
|518.15
|11530
|4%
|21.80719869
|General Mills Inc.
|GIS
|1.47
|2190
|36300
|6%
|24.36575342
|Dick's Sporting goods
|DKS
|1.55
|166.53
|2620
|6%
|24.38599652
|Gap Inc.
|GPS
|2.04
|246
|3030
|8%
|25.12682927
|Hanesbrands
|HBI
|5.26
|740.69
|3560
|21%
|25.28129177
|Coca-Cola Co.
|KO
|1.57
|12030
|197090
|6%
|25.72163757
|Welltower Inc.
|WELL
|0.9
|593.28
|21030
|3%
|31.90230583
|UDR Inc.
|UDR
|1.41
|474.85
|11050
|4%
|32.81141413
|Evergy Inc.
|EVRG
|1.03
|409.2
|13240
|3%
|33.32649071
|Extra Space Storage Inc.
|EXR
|1.73
|545.67
|11430
|5%
|36.23783605
|3M Co.
|MMM
|1.94
|4300
|87380
|5%
|39.42260465
|Equinix Inc.
|EQIX
|1.4
|1990
|58020
|3%
|40.81809045
|Digital Realty Trust Inc.
|DLR
|1.18
|1110
|40090
|3%
|42.6181982
|Kellogg Co.
|K
|2.38
|1120
|22430
|5%
|47.66375
|Hershey Co.
|HSY
|2.06
|988.6
|27550
|4%
|57.40744487
|Amcor PLC
|AMCR
|1.17
|280.12
|14390
|2%
|60.10388405
|Williams Companies Inc.
|WMB
|1.23
|448.75
|23500
|2%
|64.41225627
|Las Vegas Sands Corp.
|LVS
|2.25
|1020
|36670
|3%
|80.88970588
|Qualcomm Inc.
|QCOM
|4.42
|4440
|88500
|5%
|88.10135135
|Simon Property Group Inc.
|SPG
|8.42
|1920
|20410
|9%
|89.50635417
|United Parcel Service Inc. Class B
|UPS
|7.3
|6230
|81460
|8%
|95.45072231
|PepsiCo Inc.
|PEP
|2.61
|4650
|183550
|3%
|103.0248387
|American Tower Corp.
|AMT
|6.91
|3400
|105510
|3%
|214.4335588
|Dominion Energy Inc
|D
|1.07
|206.88
|64630
|0%
|334.2715584
|Crown Castle International Corp.
|CCI
|2.3
|423.62
|66440
|1%
|360.7289552
|Iron Mountain Inc.
|IRM
|6.83
|93.36
|69600
|0%
|
5091.773779
*Data pulled from Yahoo Finance and Macrotrends on 05/04/20*
The major trends I see are negative outcomes for oil/gas, some REITs, and some consumer staples. Other than that, it looks like there will be winners and losers in each sector, depending on how well the company was positioned before COVID-19. As always, investing in great companies will lead to better results. Hopefully, this analysis helps paint a picture for yield investors looking to see if their company will cut or suspend dividends.
What's Next?
There will be two more articles in this series covering other options for yield investors and how companies are giving cash to philanthropies.
Disclosure: I am/we are long QCOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.