The Dawn Of The Hydrogen Economy II: The Future Of Energy Storage And Smart Cities

The future of energy storage and smart cities

Wider biz scope for automakers with strength in energy storage/utilization

In 2019, the Nobel Prize in chemistry was given to three individuals who contributed to the development of the lithium-ion battery industry. The Nobel Committee praised the development saying, "it can also store significant amounts of energy from solar and wind power, making possible a fossil fuel-free society." Energy storage will serve to accelerate energy conversion. The use of hydrogen is different from LiB, but its meaning is similar in that it is a solution for storing/utilizing the power that increasingly comes from renewable energy. Hydrogen will also play a major role in energy conversion.

At CES 2020, Toyota (TM) announced a plan to build an experimental smart city called Woven City. The smart city produces energy with Toyota's fuel cell technology and is expected to start construction in 2021. Renewable energy such as solar power and wind power combines with hydrogen to produce stable power/heating through fuel cells, to be used at home, industries, and transportation. Hyundai Motor Company's (OTCPK:HYMTF) Vice Chairman Chung Eui-sun recently mentioned that a hydrogen city is a stepping stone toward a perfect hydrogen society. Finished carmakers seem to be aware of the possibility to expand into the energy/utility sector based on the fuel cell technology used for vehicles.

A similar move is shown by Tesla (TSLA). Tesla produces solar panels at Gigafactory 2. In 2016, the company merged with Solar City, a manufacturer and installer of solar panels. Recently, Tesla launched a solar subscription business, which installs solar panels for home when subscribers pay a monthly fee of USD50-260 depending on solar panel installation capacity. In fact, installing a home solar panel and using the electricity generated by solar power in the afternoon is less expensive than the electricity bill to be paid. This is now possible due to the lower prices and increased efficiency of solar panels. Furthermore, the addition of the ESS such as Powerwall or Powerpack expands the available range. In the afternoon, you can recharge your electric car at home in the evening with the solar cell that was charged in the afternoon. In this case, owning an electric vehicle becomes much more economical in terms of fuel costs. Since the overall investment efficiency increases, the time that it takes for subscribers to recoup its investments is shortened. And there is no need to go looking for a charging station. It is a complete system for producing and consuming electricity at home.

Companies like Toyota and Hyundai, which project hydrogen cities, have a similar long-term vision with Tesla, in our view. The key is the capacity to store and utilize the energy from hydrogen fuel cells and batteries. However, Tesla skews toward homes whereas Toyota/Hyundai lean towards cities, because batteries are more suitable for smaller energy systems and hydrogen requires large infrastructure. Hyundai Motor Company and Doosan Fuel Cell have already signed an MOU to demonstrate the distributed generation of hydrogen fuel cells for microgrids. Hyundai Mobis (OTC:HYPLF) has also developed and installed fuel cells for power generation. Eventually, we believe these companies will challenge the hegemony of large fossil energy and utility companies based on their strengths in energy storage and utilization.

Fuel cells to become a key infrastructure Korea's smart cities

Korea is also conducting a smart city demonstration project, and fuel cells are expected to be used as a key base load. The hydrogen economy roadmap includes the demonstration of new industries through smart cities. Busan Eco Delta City, a national pilot city of the future smart city, will be equipped with 60MW (one-year capacity for 24,500 households) fuel cells and integrated operation of electricity and thermal energy produced by fuel cell power plants and hydrothermal energy. It plans to install 10MW in the first stage by 2021 and add 50MW by 2022 in line with demand. Sejong is also planning to build a solar energy city, introduce a fuel cell pilot project, and build an urban energy integrated management system with the goal of becoming an energy independent city.

Automakers' hydrogen applications

Hydrogen applied to auto and transportation sectors

Hydrogen-based transportation is expected to grow rapidly until 2025, passing the inflection point in 2025.

The Hydrogen Council forecasts that 1-1.5mn autonomous taxis, 300-700K autonomous shuttles, 3-4mn trucks and 4,000-8,000 VTOLs will be in operation by 2030. Korea also expects the number of FCEVs to increase to 160,000 units by 2025 (0.7% of total vehicles in operation), 780,000 units (3.4%) by 2030, and 8.12mn units (34.8%) by 2050.

The movement from ICEVs to FCEVs or BEVs is expected to improve environment considerably. Hydrogen is more competitive than conventional fossil fuels and battery-based electricity because of its high energy density and fast charging ability.

Via its report Hydrogen, Scaling UP published jointly with McKinsey in Nov 2017, the Hydrogen Council forecasts that one of every 12 vehicles in Germany, Japan, Korea, and California will run on hydrogen by 2030, and about 10-15mn vehicles and 500K trucks will be fueled by hydrogen worldwide. By 2050, hydrogen fuel cell-based passenger cars are expected to increase up to 400mn units (~25%), trucks 5mn units (~ 30%), and buses more than 15mn units (~ 25%). About 20% of today's diesel trains will be replaced by hydrogen-fueled trains, and hydrogen is expected to replace 20mn barrels of fuel per day, leading to a reduction of CO2 emissions by about 3.2 Gt per year.

There are four major advantages to the auto industry's use of hydrogen as a power source.

The first is that it is good for the environment. Unlike conventional fossil fuels, hydrogen generates only water, electricity and heat when converted to electricity and heat, and does not emit greenhouse gases or fine dust.

Second is efficiency. Hydrogen fuel cells have an efficiency of 50-60% when producing electricity alone and 80-90% when waste heat is recycled. It is a very efficient power source considering that the efficiency of internal combustion engines is 20-30%. Hydrogen makes up 75% of the cosmic mass and 90% of all cosmic molecules, making it an abundant source of energy.

Third is storage/portability. Unlike fossil fuels, hydrogen is secondary energy that can be made through decomposition of natural gas, petroleum, coal, and water. When liquefied under minus 263°C, the volume is reduced to 1/800, so when compressed in a high-pressure tank, it is easy to store and transport. Advances in technology to improve storage costs and capacity are expected to make it more useful.

Fourth is flexibility. When using existing energy sources, oil, gas, coal and nuclear power should be applied for various purposes. However, in using hydrogen, generated energy can be converted into hydrogen.

As a result: 1) it is possible for hydrogen as a new growth engine to grow alongside various industries such as renewable energy, chemicals/steels, machinery/equipment, construction, ICT, etc.; 2) hydrogen's eco-friendly elements help reduce carbon emissions and better respond to environmental regulations; and 3) in terms of energy security, hydrogen can replace oil considering the domestic situation where dependence on energy imports such as oil and gas is high.

A fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) is a vehicle that operates on the principle of using hydrogen and oxygen to trigger an electrochemical reaction in order to generate electricity and drive a motor.

Its structure is largely divided into a fuel cell stack, control unit, electronic equipment, and hydrogen tanks. The fuel cell stack is a device where hydrogen and oxygen meet to generate electricity and is equivalent to an internal combustion engine. The control unit supplies and controls the hydrogen and air to the fuel cells, removes the water and heat to power the fuel cell generation system. The motor/driving unit is a device that supplies electricity from the fuel cell to the motor and controls the electric power. It has a structure and function very similar to those of BEVs and PHEVs. The tank, which is a hydrogen storage device, stores and controls the high pressure hydrogen at the level of 700 bar.

Looking at the cost structure of the fuel cell system, the fuel cell stack accounts for 66% of the total cost. The stack is composed of electrode layers (26%), gas diffusion layers (21%), separators (18%), and membrane electrode assembly (17%). Since MEA produces 0.7V per sheet, a total of 440 MEA sheets are combined to produce high voltage electricity of around 300V. In the case of peripheral equipment (BOP: balance of plant), air conditioning (37%) is the most important part, followed by water management (24%), heat management (11%), and sensors (11%).

The US Department of Energy's estimates that fuel cell system prices in 2025 could come down to as low as 60% of the 2016 level through cost cuts, technological advancements, and economies of scale.

Among the components of fuel cell systems, most components including polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM) and gas diffusion layer (NYSE:GDL) are being locally manufactured. The parts for which Korea is technologically lagging are the membrane electrode assembly (NYSEMKT:MEA), GDL, and hydrogen tank (high pressure vessel). In the case of PEM, fluorine-based reinforcement membranes are monopolized by US-based Gore. As for MEA, Korea secured technology in 2015, but there is room for improvement compared with Japan. As for GDL, all are being imported and according to the media, Hyundai Motor Company is under a supply contract with German-based carbon material company SGL Carbon (OTCPK:SGLFF). Currently, efforts are being made to localize production of GDL. In the case of high-pressure vessels, localization was successful in 2015, but core materials (carbon composite materials) are still being imported. Except for a few stacks, electronics and storage components, most components are 100% localized.

The supply chain that makes up the FCEV ecosystem is shown in the table below.

Primary vendors of fuel cell systems include Hyundai Steel (metal separators), Hyundai Mobis (motors), Hanon System (air compressors), and Inzi Controls (valves). Secondary vendors include Yuhan Precision (metal separators), and Pyung Hwa Holdings (gaskets), etc.

The primary vendors of hydrogen tanks are Iljin Composites (hydrogen tanks), Sejong Industrial (sensors), etc. The secondary vendors include Auto Industrial (sensors) and SeAH FS (pipes).

The major suppliers of components that make up auto electronics are Hyundai Mobis (motors), Hyundai Kefico (BMS), and secondary vendors include Wonjin Electronics (electric sensors) and Daewoo Electronic Components (electronic controls), etc.

Hyundai Mobis, which produces PE modules including fuel cell systems and driving motors, announced plans to spend KRW4tn over the next three years to build a hydrogen fuel cell plant in Chungju, which will boost is production capacity from the current 3,000 units/year to 40,000 units/year by 2022. It also plans to invest in PE modules through its new Ulsan plant, covering the production of BEVs based on e-GMP.

Hydrogen applications to become competitive in the auto sector

Hydrogen-based transport is expected to become cost-competitive gradually from 2030 when economies of scale are established. The keys to cost competitiveness are: 1) a decrease in production costs through an increase in cumulative production volume; and 2) cost reductions through economies of scale.

The break-even point for hydrogen-based transport is likely to be reached around 2023-2025. This will vary greatly depending on the type of vehicle, energy prices in each region, infrastructure, willingness to move toward a hydrogen economy and regulatory support. For example, in an area with optimal conditions, hydrogen taxis will be ready to compete with BEV taxis around 2023. However, all regions will likely reach cost parity within two to three years.

In the short term, hydrogen is expected to be especially competitive in long-range vehicles (e.g., trains, trucks, buses, taxis, etc.) and large vehicles from 2020 to 2025. These vehicles are economically viable even compared to BEVs, making them a viable alternative.

By 2030 when hydrogen production and distribution costs are expected to decline, more hydrogen-based vehicles are expected to compete with low-carbon alternatives. Most types of land transport will secure economic feasibility except for short-range use cases (e.g., small cars and short-distance buses).

Looking ahead through 2050, hydrogen-based vehicles are expected to gain a competitive edge over other low-carbon alternatives. By 2050, the world's total CO2 emissions will need to be lower than today's level by more than 90%, so low-carbon hydrogen solutions must work in parallel with other solutions such as electrification.

The total cost of operation (NYSE:TCO) in hydrogen transport typically consists of hydrogen production, distribution and end-use equipment costs. The cost of end-use equipment constitutes up to 70% of TCO. We believe economies of scale will reduce overall equipment costs across the entire value chain of the hydrogen transport sector.

Hydrogen technology has significant potential for achieving economies of scale and further improving the technology in the manufacturing process. Indeed, in the past, solar power and wind power experienced cost reductions of 19% -35% as cumulative production volume grew twofold.

McKinsey predicts that the TCO for large passenger cars can be reduced by approximately 45% by 2030 thanks to three factors: capital cost of low-cost vehicles, hydrogen distribution and retail, and hydrogen production. We expect these cost savings to help achieve cost parity with BEVs.

1) Reduction of vehicle capital costs make FCEVs more cost competitive than others. Economies of scale in the hydrogen business will improve the utilization of capital costs. To reduce costs in FCEVs, economies of scale are required for the entire hydrogen supply chain, from the manufacturing of components such as fuel cells and hydrogen tanks to charging stations.

2) Through economies of scale, TCO will likely be reduced by 28%. In the large passenger car segment, FCEVs are about 70% more expensive than BEVs. Reducing the cost of vehicles will make FCEVs an excellent alternative to low carbon transportation. The annual production of 200,000 FCEVs can reduce the total cost of fuel cells by 45% and TCO by 18%. An additional increase in production to 600,000 units per year will further reduce TCO by10%p, which is equivalent to a 70% cost reduction in fuel cells.

3) Cost improvements in the supply chain could further reduce TCO by 11%. Hydrogen distribution and retail costs are the major part of hydrogen costs for end-users, accounting for about 60% of expenditure. The three key factors driving cost reductions are the use of hydrogen refueling stations (HRS), the conversion to large charging stations, and the heightened dependence on high-capacity logistics (e.g. high-pressure trucks and pipelines). When the utilization rate of hydrogen stations increases from 60% to 80%, the share of charging stations in total costs decreases by approximately 25%. If a small charging station with a capacity of 200kg per day is converted to a larger station with a daily capacity of 1,000kg, the hydrogen charging station's share of cost will increase by approximately 70%.

We evaluated the TCO of hydrogen-based vehicles such as passenger cars, trucks, and buses. We made comparisons with internal combustion engines, low-carbon alternative engines, and BEVs, on the basis of various types of movement patterns such as maximum mileage, daily mileage, and toll roads.

Compared with BEVs, FCEVs can: 1) reduce vehicle costs by miniaturizing battery size; 2) shorten the charging time; 3) allow fleet operators who value short charging times to provide the same level of service vs. BEVs with fewer vehicles. Additionally, fleet operators with a number of FCEVs can also benefit from the lowered infrastructure cost per unit.

FCEVs are expected to become more economically feasible vs. BEVs in medium- and long-haul vehicles. On the other hand, for short-haul vehicles, BEVs will probably remain more competitive in terms of economic feasibility.

Medium- and long-haul vehicles (heavy duty trucks, long-haul passenger cars, long-haul buses) are expected to become more cost competitive vs. BEVs before 2025.

On the other hand, batteries used in small vehicles and short-haul vehicles are relatively small, and with the advancement in BEV technology, BEVs will likely remain more cost competitive than FCEVs in small vehicles and short-haul vehicles. However, because FCEVs continue to offer longer mileage than BEVs, customers who are keen on longer mileage can affect vehicle purchases.

FCEVs' comparative attractiveness vs. BEVs differ by use cases. FCEVs are a wiser choice for vehicles that are heavily used and capable of running long distances (more than 500 km when fully charged), such as large passenger cars, SUVs or taxis. When consumers consider vehicles and technology, there are factors that will lead to excess cost, including range, charging time, comfort, fuel efficiency, and environmental impact. The final choice will differ depending on all these factors, and ultimately results in the vehicle's intended use and mobility pattern.

In particular, the hydrogen fuel cell system is very attractive for long-distance, high-utilization, and heavy weight vehicles such as buses or trucks. Since long-haul vehicles require heavy batteries and long charging times, BEVs are less attractive. Thus, FCEVs are expected to become a popular choice for commercial vehicles by as early as 2025.

FCEV policy in major countries

Since early 2018, major countries have begun to announce a series of hydrogen-related policies.

On the surface, Japan, Korea, Europe, and China are leading the way. Japan adopted the Basic Hydrogen Strategy (2050 Roadmap) in Dec 2017, and the US set a target for 2030 led by the state of California. Germany is proposing the hydrogen economy as part of efforts to utilize renewable energy, and Australia is seeking to export hydrogen through the Hydrogen Roadmap announced in Aug 2018. China announced "Made in China 2025" and a hydrogen Initiative in 2015 and 2017 respectively.

According to its basic hydrogen strategy announced in Dec 2017, Japan plans to have 800,000 hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, 1,200 hydrogen buses, 900 hydrogen charging stations, 5.3mn household fuel cells with a hydrogen generation cost of JPY17/kWh. On the supply side, it announced plans to build an international hydrogen supply chain and utilize unused energy from overseas sources such as Australia's brown coal. In terms of utilization, it plans large-scale consumption on a steady basis through hydrogen power generation. It targets commercialization in 2030 for JPY17/kWh with an annual procurement volume of 5-10mn tons. It plans to expand the use of hydrogen in a variety of vehicles including FCEVs, ships, trains, and forklifts. In particular, it plans to produce 200,000 hydrogen fuel cell vehicles and build 320 charging stations by 2025. It aims to save energy by using residential fuel cells (Enefarm).

China aims to commercialize FCEVs by 2030, according to the Energy Saving and New Energy Vehicle Technology Roadmap announced by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology in 2016. It plans to produce 1mn FCEVs and 1,000 hydrogen charging stations by 2030, and will focus on developing hydrogen production technology through the use of renewable energy, nuclear power, and methane reforming.

Although there are 25 fuel cell system companies in China, they lack the core technology, so they are making efforts to secure technology through partnerships with global companies. To secure various types of FCEV models in the short term, Chinese automakers are outsourcing fuel cell productions from Ballard (BLDP) (Canada), Hydrogenics (HYGS) (Canada) and PowerCell (OTC:PCELF) (Sweden).

Toyota, Hyundai's hydrogen strategy: from FCEVs to energy and Smart City

Toyota's hydrogen strategy is centered on its Smart City.

Woven City, announced at CES 2020, aims at a fully connected ecosystem powered by hydrogen fuel cells. Located at the foot of Mt. Fuji, this 175-acre hydrogen-powered city will provide a real environment for the R&D and testing of the hydrogen technology.

The carbon-neutral timber building has a rooftop where a solar power plant is installed produce renewable energy. To overcome seasonal fluctuations and the regional imbalances of renewable energy, an underground fuel cell facility is used to store hydrogen for later use. There are three types of roads, one for high-speed vehicles, one for low-speed vehicles, personal mobility or pedestrians, and the park-like walkway for pedestrians. These roads will be organically linked to autonomous driving tests.

In the case of FCEVs, Toyota unveiled the second generation Mirai at the Tokyo Motor Show in 2019. The second generation model is a complete revamp from the first generation model revealed in 2014 with better performance and mileage. When fully charged for three minutes, it can drive more than 800km vs. 502km of its predecessor. Toyota plans to expand the production capacity of fuel cell stacks and high-pressure hydrogen tanks by 2020 to roll out 30,000 units annually. With economies of scale already established, the automaker also plans to slash the price of FCEVs.

The commercialization strategy of FCEVs is reinforced through partnerships with Chinese companies. China welcomes such partnerships as it relies on overseas companies for 90% of its hydrogen fuel cell technology. Beijing announced that it would raise the number of FCEVs to 1mn by 2030, and increased the weight of FCEVs in green car mandatory sales target vs. EVs.

Hyundai Motor Group is looking for opportunities in the energy business through hydrogen over the long term.

Its FCEV strategy is in line with its green car strategy in the long term. An institution forecasting demand predicts that the global eco-friendly car market will grow to 20mn units by 2025 with an inflection point in 2023.

Although many automakers are responding to tightening regulations in each country, improving the powertrain efficiency of ICEVs is not enough. Accordingly, in the near term, most companies are focusing on HEVs and BEVs while Hyundai Motor Group and Japanese companies are focusing on expanding FCEVs in the mid to long term.

Hyundai Motor Group plans to sell more than 1.67mn green cars in 2025. It aims to roll out more than 550,000 units of 13 HEV models, 850,000 units of 23 BEV models, and 110,000 units of two FCEVs. Assuming there is no capacity expansion, green cars will likely represent around 20% of the Group's sales.

Also, the Group announced its "FCEV Vision 2020" which includes plans to invest KRW7.6tn by 2030 to produce 500K units of FCEVs per year and 700,000 units of hydrogen fuel cell systems per year.

In order to lead the FCEV market, the Group is working toward: 1) securing technological competitiveness, 2) diversifying its product lineup, and 3) expanding its business scope in relation to the ecosystem.

In order to secure technological competitiveness, Hyundai and Kia will launch new models using e-GMP, a dedicated platform for BEVs, in 2021, focusing on miniaturizing fuel cells and securing economic feasibility. In order to diversify its product lineup, they are considering building a diverse product portfolio that can be used to expand the B2B business in addition to volume models. They are also striving to develop infrastructure, products, and services in relation to the ecosystem.

Focusing on FCEV projects, Hyundai Motor Group's roadmap suggests lowering the price of FCEV systems by 2021 and expanding the FCEV lineup by 2023.

Its short-term strategy focuses on building the foundation for the business in the fledgling market. In the case of non-commercial cars, HMG plans to focus on sales of Nexo in developed countries and China. As for commercial cars, the plan is to focus on the possibility of commercialization and mass-production in the near term, through collaboration with H2 Energy and US commercial vehicle company Cummins (CMI). In particular, it plans to supply 1,600 heavy trucks to Hyundai Hydrogen Mobility for seven years.

From 2023, it will focus on improving price competitiveness and making the system smaller. The goal is to lower the price FCEVs, which is about KRW68.9mn as of 2019, to the level of ICEVs by 2023. It also plans to miniaturize the system by improving the package structure and diversifying the body type.

From 2030, the long-term strategy's goal is to expand the product lineup and secure leadership in the value chain. It plans to invest in hydrogen tanks, power plants, and hydrogen charging and expand the business to include ESS, renewable energy, and electricity charging, to claim more than 20% of the global market share.

In the long term, Hyundai Motor Group has plans to expand into new energy businesses by leveraging its strength in hydrogen fuel cells and EVs. These include four hydrogen-related businesses such as electrolyzer, ammonia cracker, refueling station, and hydrogen power plant. In relation to battery-run EVs, it seeks to explore three business opportunities, including second-life battery based ESS, demand management, and distributed energy resources.

Water electrolysis is possible through the reverse reaction of hydrogen fuel cells. The Group already possesses very efficient fuel cell technology. Storing hydrogen in the form of ammonia is gaining attention as it is easier to transport in terms of pressure and temperature vs. liquefied hydrogen although it weighs 34% more. So the Group is seeking business opportunities in this regard. Hydrogen charging stations and hydrogen power plants are already put to use, in front of the National Assembly and in Ulsan, respectively.

This report is the second installment in The Dawn of the Hydrogen Economy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Hyundai Motor Company is a passive shareholder in our bank.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.