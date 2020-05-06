Blue Chip DRiP Portfolio: April Dividends And Impact Of Cuts

Even with the panic at the disco, we received $588.77 from thirteen different stocks in April.

April brought more dividend cuts and freezes along with a slight rally. Although the slashing of dividends is expected, it still stings.

Will April Showers Bring May Flowers? Doubtful.

The garden at my house is progressing very nicely. The grass is getting greener. Our veggies are starting to sprout, and flowers are blooming where I didn't know we had any.

Unfortunately, the economic outlook isn't as rosy. I don't see anything blooming. To be blunt, I think we'll be in the dumps for a while. Yes, there will be some short-lived rallies, like the slight bump up in April. Don't kid yourself. We're not out of the woods. Hope you packed an emergency bivy.

There will be some great buying opportunities sprouting up, so I'm building up cash, and still investing a few hundred bucks every week to stay engaged. Q1 earnings reports are showing the impact of one month's dose of a COVID-19 economy. In a couple of months, Q2 reports will start coming out with heinous results and the reality of the situation will start sinking in. Some of this is baked into current stock prices. But I also think hope is keeping prices somewhat afloat for now. Dividend cuts and suspensions will continue through the upcoming months. We'll soon see bankruptcies, loan defaults, and all that snowball-type stuff that funnels into the downward spiral. This is going to be a jarring ride all the way up to and through the election. Oh yeah, there's that. Keep your seatbelt on and your toilet paper stocked up.

For as "Negative Nelly" as all this sounds, this too shall pass. Keep your long-term mindset and stay focused. It's hard to think 5-10 years out from now, but if you do, and you take advantage of some great buying opportunities ahead, you'll eventually prosper from this downturn. You'll be happy you didn't give up or give in. Now, let's dive into the April stats:

Dividend Income: 2020 ( Blue ) vs. 2019 (Red)

In April 2020, we pocketed $588.77 of dividend income. Compared YoY to April 2019 (the second month this portfolio started generating income) which saw only $108.69 in dividends, that's a whopping 442% increase YoY. January 2020 had $474.60 of income, giving us dividend income growth of 24% QoQ. Not too shabby! That's something to smile about during these otherwise gloomy economic times.

Dividend Income Received: April 2020

Ticker/Stock Name Income Cardinal Health (CAH) $67.35 Cisco (CSCO) $48.60 Eastman Chemical (EMN) $39.60 Ingredion (INGR) $18.90 Iron Mountain (IRM) $119.58 JPMorgan (JPM) $55.45 Coca-Cola (KO) $27.82 Gladstone Land (LAND) $10.06 MSC Industrial (MSM) $22.50 iShares Preferred ETF (PFF) $22.34 PPL Co (PPL) $79.27 Urstadt Biddle (UBA) $28.00 VEREIT (VER) $49.30 * = New position Total: $588.77

Noteworthy Tidbits

Our highest payer for the month: Iron Mountain with $119.58. Will they be able to sustain dividend payments going forward? I don't know. Are they going out of business any time soon? Doubtful. I'm sticking with them for the long haul, but I am not currently adding to my position.

April 2020: Dividend Increases Announced

April 2020: Dividend Cuts/Suspensions Announced

Obviously, dividend increases this month were heavily shadowed by the decreases announced by Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.B) and Blackstone (BX). Ford (F) announced a dividend suspension in March (which I forgot to factor in last month). That took away $276.53 in estimated annual income from this portfolio. Including the newest round of dividend cuts, we are now looking at an estimated loss of $724.90 in forward annual dividend income. This is a hard pill to swallow, but I feel the slashing of dividends is far from over, nor is this bear market.

Including the raises announced earlier in the year, we're now looking at a net projected lost income of $496.08 annually. It might not seem like much, but it will take a whopping $12,415 of fresh capital invested in a stock earning 4% to make up for that decrease. I always talk about the magic and power of dividend growth, and the reality of the flip-side is not as fun to discuss. But, it is what it is.

Stock Transactions: April 2020

We made only four cash purchases in April. My buying criteria is much more conservative these days. Like many of you, I'm currently unemployed and need to make sure I can pay the bills first and foremost.

Ticker/Name # of Shares Share Price Amt. Invested Est. Annual Income Dominion (D) 8 $69.36 $554.88 $30.08 General Dynamics (GD) 5 $130.60 $653 $22 LyondellBasell (LYB) 10 $50.11 $501.10 $42 Wells Fargo (WFC) 20 $26.93 $538.60 $40.8 Total: $2,247.58 Total: $134.88 * = New Position 6% avg. yield

We had four DRiP (dividends automatically reinvested) purchases in April:

Ticker/Name Amt. Reinvested # of Shares Share Price Est. Annual Income Ares Capital (ARCC) $105.93 10.12 $10.47 $16.19 Broadcom (AVGO) $108.42 .47 $232.29 $6.11 Coca-Cola (KO) $27 .63 $43.03 $1.03 PPL Co. (PPL) $79.27 3.42 $23.19 $5.68 Total DRiP: $320.62 Total: $29.01 9.04% avg. yield

We had no sales in April.

April Transactions: Takeaway

Cash invested $2,247.58 + DRiP reinvested $302.62 = $2,550.20 total invested in April.

These investments add approximately $163.89 of annual passive dividend income.

Even with these additions, our estimated forward annual dividend income is down to $17,439.54 from $17,973.09 last month (due to the above-mentioned dividend cuts/suspensions). That's a 2.97% decrease, MoM.

Moving forward, I can expect to pocket an average of $47.78 of passive income each and every day without lifting a finger! That's down from $49.24 one month ago. In my bachelor days, this might have been enough to live off of. But with two kids, a wife, and a dog, and living in a ski town and having a healthy addiction of traveling and mountain biking thousands of miles a year... I've still got a lion's share of work to do to achieve 100% financial emancipation. But the groundwork has been laid, and I wouldn't change a thing.

We continued making strategic additions to existing positions and deployed some dry powder throughout the month. We try to balance purchases between lower-yielding/faster dividend growers and some higher-yielding players. Building a reliable and ever-growing dividend income stream remains goal #1.

Diversification Checkup: Sector Allocations

Stock Sector Current % of Portfolio Goal % of Portfolio Basic Materials 3.05% (was 2.63%) 5% Communications 5.6% (was 6.04%) 5% Consumer Cyclical 4.45% (was 4.79%) 5% Consumer Defensive 5.52% (was 6.05%) 8% Energy 17.36% (was 14.99%) 12% Financial 11.02% (was 11.07%) 10% Healthcare 13.07% (was 13.32%) 10% Industrials 10.64% (was 11.39%) 10% Real Estate/REIT 9.67% (was 9.83%) 12% Technology 10.62% (was 10.67%) 10% Utilities 7.35% (was 7.47%) 10% Misc. (ETFs, Funds) 1.68% (was 1.55%) 3% 100% 100%

As you can see in the chart, there was only one major change from last month:

A 2.35% increase in my Energy sector allocation. This is mainly due to the sector rebounding slightly in April. It has nothing to do with purchases, as I'm overweight in Energy and will not be adding any time soon.

I'm not a "stickler" for exact allocations and won't buy purely based on sector. I do, however, like having a guideline to make sure we stay the course.

Top 10 Holdings: Ranked by Position Size

Below are my Top 10 Holdings ranked by position size within our portfolio. I include last month's rankings for comparison, as well as their contribution to our passive income stream.

Ticker/Name Ranking Percentage of Portfolio Ann. Div. Income AbbVie (ABBV) 1 (was 1) 4.15% (was 4.18%) $632.48 3M (MMM) 2 (was 3) 3.70% (was 3.77%) $396.49 AT&T (T) 3 (was 2) 3.51% (was 3.82%) $664.97 Energy Transfer (ET) 4 (NA) 3.43% (NA) $1395.49 Broadcom (AVGO) 5 (was 4) 3.30% (was 3.24%) $433.81 Exxon Mobil (XOM) 6 (was 6) 3.27% (was 3.01%) $673.17 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 7 (was 8) 2.62% (was 2.54%) $179.82 United Parcel Service (UPS) 8 (was 6) 2.89% (was 2.26%) $302.63 Dominion (D) 9 (NA) 2.58% (NA) $337.84 Qualcomm (QCOM) 10 (was 10) 2.49% (was 2.39%) $224.33

As a rule of thumb, I try not to let any single position grow over 5% of the overall portfolio value. This rule is not hard and fast but keeps me from getting carried away with any individual holdings, no matter how glorious they may seem.

Notable changes In April

Energy Transfer was brutally tossed from my number one position to completely off the list last month. This month, it rebounded a little and is back on the list in the #4 spot. Dominion crept onto the list as Utilities have been performing better than other sectors. Johnson & Johnson is slowly moving up the list as it's also doing well in this downturn.

Top 10 Holdings: Ranked by Income Generated

This is another fun chart. I thought it might be beneficial to track my biggest payers:

Ticker/Name Ranking Estimated Annual Income % of Portfolio Income Energy Transfer (ET) 1 (was 1) $1395.49 8.00% (was 7.78%) Antero Midstream (AM) 2 (was 2) $1279.20 7.33% (was 7.13%) Simon Property (NYSE:SPG) 3 (was 3) $680.48 3.90% (was 3.80%) Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) 4 (was 4) $673.17 3.86% (was 3.76%) AT&T (NYSE:T) 5 (was 6) $664.97 3.81% (was 3.71%) AbbVie (ABBV) 6 (was 5) $632.48 3.62% (was 3.53%) Tanger Factory Outlet (NYSE:SKT) 7 (was 7) $575.13 3.30% (was 3.20%) Brookfield Property (BPYU) 8 (was 9) $523.69 3.00% (was 2.91%) Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) 9 (was 10) $477.55 2.74% (was 2.66%) Enbridge (ENB) 10 (NA) $457.25 2.63% (NA)

Royal Dutch Shell was on this list last month, but no longer since they cut their dividend. With that, Enbridge now moved up into the #10 spot. I'm nervous, but mentally prepared for the fact that some of my other big payers will cut their dividends. Especially since this portfolio is heavy with dividend income derived from Energy and REITs I'll keep crossing fingers. As with position size, I try not to let any single position generate over 5% of the portfolio's total dividend income. Again, this rule is not hard and fast, but it helps keep me accountable. ET is now responsible for 8% of our total dividend income, with AM generating over 7%. I'm looking to invest more in Utilities and Technology in the upcoming months to bring these numbers back in line.

The Whole Enchilada: The Blue Chip DRiP Portfolio As Of 4/30/20

Last but not least is a spreadsheet of the entire Blue Chip DRiP Portfolio as it currently stands. Unrealized gains/losses don't faze us. Many of our holdings were still in the red during April. But most importantly, lots of green (no pun intended) came in from the dividend income stream.

The current balance of this account stands at $273,000. With approximately $328k invested, that's an unrealized capital loss of around -$55,000 or -16.77% not including dividend income. That's up from the -$90k/-27.6% we were down last month. I've been mentally prepared to see paper losses over 50% since I became an investor. The markets will go up and down, and I'm prepared for much more down than we've just seen. I don't intend on realizing any of these losses, nor was I cocky in January when high fives were flying with all-time highs. Here's what I focus on: our passive income stream, which unfortunately took a hit this month:

Est. forward annual dividend income 12/31/19: $15,570.66

Est. forward annual dividend income 1/31/20: $16,047.24

Est. forward annual dividend income 2/29/20: $17,657.65

Est. forward annual dividend income 3/31/20: $17,973.09

Est. forward annual dividend income 4/30/20: $17,439.54 = down 2.97% MoM but still up 12% YTD

Again, there's a great chance these income projections will be adversely affected by dividend freezes and/or cuts in the upcoming months. I'm a realist. But this is real money, that is being deposited to my account almost daily. This is where I concentrate my energy on the way to financial emancipation. A bear market, recession, or depression will not veer me off course.

So There You Have It

We are starting to feel the impact of this bear market. Not because we are selling and taking losses, but through dividend cuts and freezes. Yes, it hurts. But we're not backing down. We're in the fight until our dying day. Bargain basement prices lie ahead, and we'll be ready to mop the blood off the pavement with cold hard cash. Stay resilient. Stay persistent. Adhere to your plan. I'm going for a bike ride now, and then will take a nice nap in the hammock. As Napolean Hill once said, "Turn adversity into seeds of equivalent or greater benefit." Hope your day is blessed!

I'm super curious. What is your take on the bear market? Are you buying (hopefully not selling) or sitting on the sidelines until the dust settles? Looking forward to the comments!

