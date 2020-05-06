OMV Is A Value Play

Austrian integrated oil and gas firm OMV AG (OTCPK:OMVKY) is as vulnerable as any other firm in the energy sector to the collapse in demand for crude oil. However, this firm may well be able to weather the current storm better than most, and is thus a prospective value opportunity.

The current storm that I refer to is the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has brought the global economy to a halt. Demand for crude oil has declined as a consequence, and this was further aggravated by an oil price war between the Saudis and the Russians. When OPEC ally Russia rejected proposed production cuts, the Saudis retaliated by ramping up their own production and lowering their own prices - thus undercutting the Russians.

This state of affairs did not improve when the Saudis and the Russians reached an agreement on 04/09/2020, which was initially reported to see production cut to 20 million barrels a day. This was reduced to 10 million barrels a day, which is "far lower than what the market needs," as the head of oil markets at Rystad Energy, Bjornar Tonhaugen, put it.

Even this deal seemed untenable when Mexico refused to co-operate, only assenting when the target was again reduced to 9.7 million barrels a day. All told, this prompted the International Energy Agency to forecast that global demand for oil in April would drop by 29 million barrels a day, a "staggering" figure according to IEA director Faith Boril:

When we look back on 2020, we may well see it was the worst year in the history of global oil markets, [and] April may well have been the worst month.

None of this has been positive for the oil markets in general, much less the companies operating in this sector. And OMV has taken a hit, as its Q1 2020 results show. While revenue of €4.76 billion ($5.19 billion) is fine, net income of -€159 million (-$173.43 million) is less so, particular when reflecting on the progressively improving net income figures of the past five years.

Year Revenue (€) Revenue ($) Net Income (€) Net Income ($) 2015 22.53 billion 24.58 billion -1.1 billion -1.2 billion 2016 19.26 billion 21.01 billion -403 million -439.58 million 2017 20.22 billion 22.06 billion 435 million 474.48 million 2018 22.93 billion 25.01 billion 1.44 billion 1.57 billion 2019 23.46 billion 25.59 billion 1.68 billion 1.83 billion

Figures collated from annual reports available on OMV's investor relations page.

OMV has suffered as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, but despite how things may appear at present, this will not be a long-term issue. While tangible progress for a working vaccine may take the best part of a year, but in all likelihood the current pandemic will not be a multi-year event. And OMV is financially solid enough to withstand the short-term impact, as its long-term debt of €8.31 billion ($9.06 billion) is offset by a net worth of €14.85 billion ($16.2 billion), and total current liabilities of €11.66 billion ($12.72 billion) are offset by total current assets of €13.58 billion ($14.81 billion), cash-on-hand worth €2.77 billion ($3.02 billion), and total accounts receivable of €2.62 billion ($2.86 billion).

OMV also benefits from its integrated business model, having both upstreaming and downstreaming segments. Upstreaming involves searching for and drilling crude oil and natural gas, underground and underwater. It makes money when energy prices are high. Downstreaming involves refining crude oil, purifying natural gas, marketing and distributing the products of these, and makes money when energy prices are low. OMV's business model allows it to remain solvent under most economic conditions, though admittedly the current economy is a severe test.

One factor that may be tested is OMV's dividend, which has been consecutively raised for five years since 2015, and with only one exception has been consistently paid out since 1987 - the only time is was not paid was in 1993. The payout ratio of 49.16% and reported free cash flow of €537 million ($585.74 million) would ordinarily argue for a safe dividend - but as noted, these are not ordinary times. While OMV's profitability - evident from its 12.19% operating margin - and its strong balance sheet would suggest that the dividend could be maintained, there are no guarantees at present.

That being said, as I view the coronavirus outbreak to be a short-term event, I also view OMV's long-term prospects quite favorably and view it as a value investment. Currently, OMV trades at a share price of €30.28 ($33.03) with a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, and sporting a dividend yield of 6.20%. The current P/E is lower than the five-year average P/E of 30.13, and the current dividend yield is higher than the five-year average dividend yield of 3.68%. On the face of it, OMV appears to be trading at a discount to fair value - but what is fair value here?

To determine fair value, I will first divide the current P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 0.53 (7.93 / 15 = 0.53) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $62.32 (33.03 / 0.53 = 62.32). Then I will divide the current P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 0.26 (7.93 / 30.13 = 0.26) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $127.04 (33.03 / 0.26 = 127.04).

Next, I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 0.59 (3.68 / 6.20 = 0.59). As this is an indirect valuation method and subject to fluctuation, I will use the cut-off ratio of 0.80 recommended by David Van Knapp. I will then divide the current share price by this ratio to get a third estimate of $41.29 (33.03 / 0.80 = 41.29). Finally, I will average out these three estimates to get a final estimate for fair value of $76.88, or €70.48 (62.32 + 127.04 + 41.29 / 3 = 76.88). On the basis of this estimate, the stock is undervalued by 57%.

In summary, OMV is a solid oil company in a badly-hit sector with a strong balance sheet that should be able to weather the coronavirus storm. Prospective investors are being offered an opportunity to start a position here at a 57% discount in this solid Austrian oil firm.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.