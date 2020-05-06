Duke Realty: Questionable Decision To Bring Up Leverage

Duke Realty Corp. (DRE) is an industrial REIT that is positioning itself for greater exposure to Tier 1 markets. DRE has seen stellar comparable net operating income growth, though its bottom line has not grown at a comparable pace. I am concerned that leverage has not moved meaningfully downward in spite of healthy equity valuations. If DRE is unable to sustain the same comparable growth rates in the future (which I believe to be the case), then it may regret not taking advantage of lofty valuations to bring down leverage. I am neutral on shares due to the sky-high valuation.

Strong Same-Center Results But Lagging Bottom Line

DRE owns 155 million sq. feet of industrial real estate spread across 20 states. It has been moving toward Tier 1 markets, with 65% exposure as of year-end 2019 and a projected 70% exposure in 2021:

(Source: 2020 Presentation)

Industrial real estate has benefited greatly from the growth of e-commerce. DRE has seen increased exposure to the likes of Amazon (AMZN) and others seeking to bolster their e-commerce exposure:

(Source: 2020 Presentation)

DRE believes that not all industrial real estate is created equal, and for that reason, as mentioned above, is emphasizing Tier 1 exposure. The company discloses that whereas 65% of its portfolio is in Tier 1 markets, 71% of rent growth has come from these markets. DRE anticipates future growth to come predominantly from Tier 1 markets:

(Source: 2020 Presentation)

Industrial real estate has proven to be extremely lucrative. DRE generated 12% cash leasing spreads in 2019, and that accelerated to 17% in the first quarter of 2020. Over the past several years, SS NOI growth has ranged between 4-6%, far outpacing SS NOI growth from most other REIT sectors:

(Source: Chart by Best of Breed, data from annual supplementals)

With such impressive same-center results, you’d think that DRE would be seeing incredible FFO/share growth. That hasn’t been the case, as DRE has grown FFO/share at a respectable, but unexpectedly low, 6% annual clip since 2016. Why is that? I think that a lot of this has to do with the rather high disposition activity - as we can see below, DRE has been very aggressive on the disposition front, and cap rates for acquisitions have been lower than dispositions.

(Source: Chart by Best of Breed, data from annual supplementals)

Additional investments in developments have been at cap rates around 5.5%, which have helped to ensure that DRE has still seen actual growth instead of negative results, but clearly, the large amount of capital recycling has taken a toll on growth. There’s yet another potential reason for this.

Why Isn’t Leverage Going Down?

DRE has a strong balance sheet rated BBB+ by the credit agency issuers. We can see that the REIT has minimal near-term debt maturities and that it is guiding for debt-to-EBITDA to rise in 2020:

(Source: 2020 Presentation)

Leverage is anticipated to rise because DRE doesn’t think it needs to issue equity. In its investor presentation, the REIT has devoted an entire slide to explaining why it does not need to issue equity, with $1.1 billion of available capital from other sources:

(Source: 2020 Presentation)

Is this the right decision? I argue to the contrary - sure, DRE has the financial wherewithal to fund investments and acquisitions without issuing equity, but that doesn’t mean that it should. As we can see below, it has traded at a generous FFO multiple over the past several years:

(Source: Chart by Best of Breed, data from annual supplementals)

Based on $680 million in estimated stabilized 2019 NOI, 373 million in shares outstanding, and $3 billion in debt, DRE trades at an implied 4.3% cap rate. While not quite “nosebleed,” that is a very rich valuation multiple even assuming that the 4-6% SS NOI growth continues into the future. Investors, however, should be wary of assuming that the 15-20% leasing spreads seen in the past can continue indefinitely, as high margins attract high competition. At some point, rent growth must and will revert to the mean - at which point, the future growth rate of perhaps 1-3% SS NOI growth would be insufficient to justify not issuing equity at 23 times FFO. We can see below that the REIT has not seen a material decline in debt-to-EBITDA, and leverage is, in fact, seeing an upward trajectory:

(Source: Chart by Best of Breed, data from annual supplementals)

We can see below that whereas DRE was aggressively paying down debt through 2017, it began to issue debt more judiciously from 2018:

(Source: Chart by Best of Breed, data from annual supplementals)

In an article on Prologis (PLD), I expressed similar concerns, as PLD has been investing with a “leverage-neutral” mindset and has not been issuing any equity to fund acquisitions of individual properties or developments. I am concerned that DRE hasn’t been aggressively taking advantage of rich FFO multiples, which implies that it will not change course moving forward (especially considering the aforementioned ll-page slide about why equity issuance isn’t necessary). To its credit, DRE had been taking leverage down slightly going into 2019, but its announced intention to bring leverage upwards is, in my view, a red flag that indicates management, for whatever reason, doesn’t think that it should issue equity at 24 times FFO to fund acquisitions and development. I think that’s a big mistake.

Conclusion

DRE has a strong balance sheet and operates in a sector experiencing strong tailwinds. A high level of capital recycling has led to dampened FFO per share growth, and I am concerned about management’s decision to ramp up leverage instead of aggressively issuing equity to bring down leverage. While DRE management seems to think that industrial real estate can continue to experience outsized rent growth, readers are well-advised to avoid extrapolating the recent past to the long future, as strong growth will inevitably lead to increased competition. I am neutral on shares due to the valuation.

