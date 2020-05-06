2U: Trilogy Will Help Maintain The Momentum

Furthermore, Trilogy will be the future of 2U's business. it has been driving the growth in Alternative Credential's / AC segment. Since the acquisition last year, AC revenue has tripled.

Overview

As a company that enables educational institutions to deliver online courses, 2U (TWOU) has been getting a lot of demand for its services due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. In the past, we have written about how attractive the stock is. 2U is a good company given its track record of solid execution and leadership in a massively growing online education market. After an exceptionally strong Q1, the company will have a critical task ahead of maintaining the momentum into and beyond the full year. We believe that Trilogy will play an important role in the process.

Catalyst: Strategic Financing and Trilogy's Technical Bootcamp Business

The increasing demand for online learning amid the COVID-19 outbreak creates a solid tailwind for 2U. In response, 2U has completed a $380 million convertible debt financing. The financing was strategic given that it would lower the cost of capital and increase 2U's financial flexibility. Essentially, it will allow 2U to be in a very good position to invest in new programs to take on new opportunities as it sees fit. The company has done this in Q1. As it saw an initial success with the undergraduate FCE program, it launched a second one in Q1.

Going into Q2 and beyond, we expect Trilogy to continue driving the growth in the Alternative Credential/AC segment and eventually the whole 2U's business. Trilogy offers technical learning programs such as data analysis, cybersecurity, and web development. Trilogy's programs are also unique, given their overall market-driven approaches to Bootcamp-based learning that is highly practical. In our view, the combination between the Trilogy's approach and the academic content from 2U's partner universities will present a disruptive offering. The growth from Trilogy has been very strong so far while it is still scratching the surface. Upon the acquisition of Trilogy in Q1 last year, AC's revenue has tripled in just over a year. Driven by the increase in demand for these types of programs going forward, we expect AC to make up half of 2U's business by the end of 2021.

As of Q1, Trilogy has already made up over 60% of the AC business. AC drove the overall 44% top-line growth in Q1 2020, which made it the historically strongest Q1 in over two years. On the other hand, 2U's largest business to-date, the FCE graduate program, only grew by 14% YoY. Moreover, strong demand will also allow 2U to continue cutting back on marketing expenses to achieve greater cost efficiency while maintaining its growth as it did in Q1. While growing its top-line revenue at ~44%, Marketing and sales expenses increased by only 29% YoY in Q1, which is a significant improvement from the ~55% average YoY increase last year.

Risk

Despite the strong Q1 result, the company will still have some homework to do. Primarily, it will have a lot to do with streamlining the operations of Trilogy, which was a loss-making company despite its potential. Upon the Trilogy integration, 2U's consolidated net loss increased by 513% in 2019 to $234 million, driven by the very high operating expenses, which was 43% higher than the revenue.

The fact that it was a VC-backed company with strong growth also means that it did not come cheap. At $750 million, 2U most likely paid a premium price for Trilogy. At the same time, the company will also need to maintain the momentum going into the Fall and beyond. One particular key task here is to decide the right pricing model for its new services. In preparation for the Fall, many of the new clients were adopting the two newly-launched solutions, OS Essential and Plus. Given that they were pretty recent, 2U did not seem to be certain just yet on the best way to maximize the revenues from these services. At the moment, the company appears to take a shorter-term approach as it looks to prioritize supporting its clients by quickly deploying a working system.

Valuation

2U is an attractive growth story with interesting upside potential in the growing online education market. Having traditionally focused on Graduate programs, 2U has expanded its offering by adding Undergraduate and Bootcamp-based programs as well. Furthermore, the management is both strong and strategic as execution has been solid.

The current ~2.5x P/S is an attractive entry point opportunity for investors. At such P/S, the stock's valuation is at the lowest level in over six years. On the other hand, revenue has more than quadrupled while growth has been between 35% and 47% YoY within the same period. Furthermore, gross margin has been on a steady upward trend and has expanded by ~1,000 bps since 2013. The only key financial-related issue in 2U is its high operating expenses due to the Trilogy acquisition. So far, the company has done a good job of slowing down the increase in marketing expenses by ~2,500 bps relative to last year.

Given the current tailwind, it is quite possible for 2U to beat its previously-withdrawn full-year revenue guidance of $716 million. A surprise beat will allow the stock to either sustain its current 2.48x P/S or return to its YTD-high of 2.8x P/S by the end of the year. Considering the 64 million shares, we have upgraded our target price to a more conservative ~$30 per share by the end of 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.