The Street's Risk Aversion Is Dialed Up To "11" On Ternium

The market seems to pricing Ternium as though there will never be another up-cycle.

I expect autos to see a V-shaped recovery starting in late 2020, but the outlook for Mexican construction and Brazilian steel demand in 2021 is very cloudy.

I thought that there was already a steep risk premium in Ternium (TX) shares back in February, largely on the emerging economic weakness in Mexico and some Covid-19 concerns. Since then, that premium has expanded significantly as Covid-19 has swept around the globe and further worsened the near-term outlook for Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina. On top of that, I don’t think Ternium did investor confidence any favors by suspending the dividend, even if it was an action taken out of an abundance of caution.

My stock argument on Ternium basically comes down to this – this is still one of the most profitable publicly-traded steel companies in the world (on an EBITDA/tonne basis), and it still has an attractive growth profile on the basis of economic development in Mexico and Latin America, as well as leveraging auto production opportunities. If baseline assumptions like 2% long-term growth, mid-single-digit ROE, and a “full-cycle” EBITDA of $1,550M are credible, these shares are meaningfully undervalued today.

A Tough Quarter In Most Respects

Where Nucor (NUE) and Steel Dynamics (STLD) pulled out better-than-expected quarters with mid-single-digit EBITDA beats (against lowered expectations…), Ternium missed on revenue and EBITDA. Revenue was about 4% shy of expectations, while the EBITDA miss ranged 6% to 14% depending upon the source (Bloomberg would have it at a 9% miss). Cash costs were basically as expected, but weaker prices in Mexico and weaker overall results in Argentina did the damage.

Revenue declined 17% yoy and rose 1% qoq, as weak volumes (down 6% yoy, up 3% qoq) were hurt further by weaker pricing (down 11% yoy, down 2% qoq). Revenue from the Mexican steel operations, the source of close to half of the company’s revenue, declined 11% yoy and rose 6% on weaker pricing (down 16% yoy and down 1% qoq) due in part to weaker demand from the higher-value auto sector.

Revenue from Argentina declined 12% yoy and 23% qoq on weakness in both volume (down 14% yoy, down 22% qoq) and price (up 3% yoy, down 2% qoq). The “Other” category fared better, with revenue down 6% yoy and up 9% qoq on stronger sequential shipments.

Steel cash COGS declined 10% yoy and 5% qoq, helping lend some support to gross margin. Still, gross margin declined almost four points year over year, though it did rise 180bp qoq. EBITDA declined 36% yoy and rose 15% qoq, with steel EBITDA down 36% yoy and down 10% qoq.

As far as bright spots go, Ternium ended the quarter with a better than expected net debt position (-$1.3B) and better cash flow generation in the quarter.

Strapping In For An Uncertain Drop

It’s pretty much a given now that steel demand and pricing will be exceptionally weak for Ternium in the second quarter, but what is far less certain is what happens through the remainder of 2020 and through 2021. I’ve seen sell-side steel price deck estimates for 2020 ranging from $826 (down about 2.5% from 2019) to $736 (down 13%), and I haven’t seen all the estimates. Likewise, while several analysts believe pricing will recover to 2019 levels around 2021/2022, some think it never will (or at least not through 2030).

As far as Ternium’s markets go, I expect 2020 to be a rough one for auto production in Mexico (about 30% of Ternium’s Mexican shipment volume), but I do expect a solid V-shaped recovery to begin late in 2020 and carry through in 2021. I’m not nearly so certain about the outlook for construction (about 45% of Ternium’s Mexican business); Mexico’s government has really not impressed me with its response to this crisis (conflicting orders from government agencies, not much in the way of coordinated stimulus, etc.), and I can’t say I feel great about the prospect for a quick recovery.

I feel a little better about Brazil, but there’s more government turbulence there now too, and the nascent recovery I expected in 2020 is certainly at least postponed a year. Argentina is a mess; the best news here is that I didn’t really expect much in terms of a positive contribution before all this hit.

For their part, Ternium’s management is strapping in for the downturn and looking to conserve liquidity. Mills in Argentina, Brazil, and Colombia are operating at technical minimums, and management is delaying the opening of new plants in Mexico and Colombia by about half a year.

More controversially, the company has also chosen to suspend the dividend. Responding to questions on the call, management left the door open that the dividend could still be paid this year, but I’d say that door is only just barely open and I wouldn’t count on it.

Was this necessary? Given the new outlook in my model, paying the dividend at 2019 levels would force the company to borrow about $165 million in 2020 and $12 million in 2021. I’m not an advocate for borrowing to pay dividends, though, and while management could have cut the dividend instead of suspending it, I’m not sure that would have really bought it much in terms of goodwill or sentiment. That said, management could borrow those amounts and still remain below 2x net debt/EBITDA with my bear-case EBITDA, so there’s that to consider.

The Outlook

It’s possible that 2018 levels of profitability are simply too high of a bar for Ternium to regain, but I think a lot of the current long-term forecasting on Ternium is too bearish. This is not atypical; in good times, the sell-side forgets that there are down-cycles, and in the bad times they forget that there are recoveries and up-cycles -- Ternium has seen 20% or greater year-over-year revenue jumps twice in the last decade, and three years of 18% or greater revenue growth.

You certainly shouldn’t just copy/paste from past cycles. In the case of Ternium specifically, there is oncoming competition from a new Steel Dynamics mill being built in Texas, and companies like POSCO (PKX) are trying to grow their share of Mexico’s growing auto sector. There’s also a risk that companies will reshore auto production out of Mexico, though I think that is relatively unlikely. On the other hand, over a third of the steel used in Mexico’s auto sector today comes from outside Mexico, so I still believe there is considerable import substitution potential for Ternium, not to mention growth opportunities in Brazil and Colombia and recovery opportunities (very long term) in Argentina.

I’m expecting long-term revenue growth at Ternium to average out at around 2%, and there could be upside on auto steel import substitution, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as downside from increased import competition and more rivals building plants in Mexico. I do expect modest improvement in margins and asset utilization over time, but my long-term FCF growth forecast is only a bit higher than revenue.

The Bottom Line

Between discounted cash flow, ROE-driven P/BV, and EV/EBITDA, I believe Ternium shares are substantially undervalued and offer significant upside, albeit with a much higher risk profile. Cash flow and EV/EBITDA suggest a fair value in the mid-to-high $20’s (if $1,550M is a valid full-cycle average EBITDA estimate), while my ROE estimate for 2021 supports a low-to-mid $20’s fair value. Obviously there are numerous moving parts here and way above-average modeling uncertainty, but I believe Ternium is a well-run steel company that is getting absolutely minimal benefit of the doubt now.

