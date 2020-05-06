SCHZ: Further Upside Will Be Hard To Come By

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) as an investment option at its current market price. SCHZ has followed the fixed-income market higher in 2020, which has been a welcome respite for investors, given how poorly equities have fared. Looking ahead, I see more modest returns, for a few reasons. One, interest rates are at record low levels, in the U.S. and around the world. If the next move in rates is higher, that will cause the value of funds like SCHZ to decline. Two, demand from central banks, notably the Fed, has pushed up asset prices in many sectors. While this has rewarded current investors, it limits the opportunity for new money. Three, income potential is lower currently than it has been, due to declining interest rates and rising bond prices. Corporate bond spreads have also narrowed, and are actually close to reaching their pre-crisis levels. That concerns me, given how optimistic the market was prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Given how clouded the outlook is now, I believe it will be very challenging to re-test those levels.

Background

First, a little about SCHZ. It is an ETF with a primary objective "to track as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the total return of the Bloomberg Barclays US Aggregate Bond Index." Currently, the fund trades at $55.66/share and pays monthly distributions, with yield of 2.65%. I covered SCHZ for the first time about six months ago, when I recommended investors pick up some shares. In hindsight, this was a good call, as the fund has performed quite well since then, and also provided a hedge against equities:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Given the volatility we have seen in the market in 2020, I figured it was time to take another look at SCHZ, to see if I should change my outlook from here. After review, I believe the fund's upside potential is limited and that a neutral rating is more appropriate, and I will explain why below.

The Fed Pushed Up MBS Prices, Limiting Further Upside

For this review, I am going to focus on a few of the underlying sectors within SCHZ's portfolio, and why I feel upside is fairly limited in most of them. While the fund is well diversified, the three top sectors make up the bulk of the exposure. In fact, U.S. treasuries, agency MBS, and investment grade corporate bonds make up around 90% of total fund assets, as shown below:

Source: Charles Schwab

First, I want to look at what has been going on in the agency MBS space. For full disclosure, this is an area I have been recommending my readers gain exposure to for some time. Simply, the U.S. housing market had been, until very recently, improving year after year post-recession. In fact, despite the current pandemic, I still believe agency MBS are a smart equity hedge going forward. This is a thesis I have reiterated in multiple reviews recently, and part of the reason is because of direct Fed support within this sector.

While I view this support overall as a positive, the point to emphasize now is that I believe the "easy money" has probably been made. What I mean by that is the Fed has been buying up assets in this sector since the middle of March. As a result, the prices on the underlying bonds have moved sharply higher in a short amount of time. To illustrate, consider the graph below, which shows the price for domestic (U.S.) agency MBS prices for varying interest rate levels:

Source: Bloomberg

As you can see, when the Fed began buying these securities on March 16, the prices shot up quickly, and have since stayed quite high.

My takeaway here is this does not mean investors need to flee this sector, or that they should expect a sudden reversal back to pre-Fed buying prices. However, it does mean investor expectations should be tempered. The Fed buying has pushed up prices for new investors now, which will limit total return going forward. Of course, prices can move up more, especially if the Fed continues to buy and retail investor demand remains high. But there is a limit to how high these prices can go, and I believe prices won't see much more meaningful upside, especially over the longer term. While the income stream generated by these securities could certainly be attractive, especially given the relative safety of the asset class, investors should also be concerned with capital appreciation. On that note, I do not expect much going forward.

Corporate Bond Spreads Could Go Either Way

My next points touch on both the investment grade corporate bond sector and also U.S. treasuries. Similar to agency MBS, the Fed has been buying up both of these assets on the open market. The result so far has been robustly positive, with bond prices recovering and liquidity returning to the markets. Simultaneously, equities reversed their free-fall and rebounded markedly. All this led to April being one of the best months for investors on record.

However, this performance, while positive for current investors, should also make investors cautious on the potential for future returns. With the Fed buying up assets across the fixed-income world, prices have risen and yields have dropped. This makes new positions look less attractive, all other things being equal. In fact, treasury yields now sit at their lowest level in over a year, while corporate bond spreads have narrowed almost to their pre-pandemic low, as shown in the graph below:

Source: Bloomberg

My overall takeaway here is this should force investors to be realistic about how likely it is these sectors will offer meaningful returns from here. While the graph shows corporate bond spreads have room to tighten and still be within their historical range, we have to remember those tight spreads existed before the COVID-19 crisis wreaked havoc on the economy. Consumer and investor confidence were at high levels prior to this crisis, and the world has changed quite a bit since then. Bidding up prices further and sending spreads back to pre-crisis lows, during a climate where government assistance is required around the world just to keep economies afloat, does not seem prudent to me. Simply, I believe investors are due to give this market a reality check, and I expect spreads to widen, rather than tighten, in the near term. And the graph shows there is indeed plenty of room to widen.

Expanding on the above graph, when we look at treasury yields, we see investors are getting a historically small amount of compensation for buying those assets. While I would continue to advocate buying government bonds for the long term, I again would manage expectations. Investors may be able to rely on the income stream, but further underlying price gains will be hard to come by. While demand has been high up to this point, U.S. investors may not be willing to purchase zero, or even negative, yielding bonds that we have seen in other parts of the world. This is a key reason why I believe downgrading my outlook, from bullish to neutral, makes a lot of sense.

Why Invest Now? Low Rates Could Linger

My final point has a bit more optimistic tone, with respect to the total return potential for SCHZ. As I alluded to, I am not bearish on this fund. While I see less potential than I did in Q4 last year, tailwinds for aggregate bond funds do exist, which justifies my neutral outlook over a more pessimistic view.

Specifically, low interest rates at home and around the world could still drive future investor demand. I did note that I expect interest rates to rise next, rather than fall further, but it may take a while for that to happen. This would leave global investors in a low rate environment for some time, and will serve as a catalyst for U.S. fixed-income sectors. The reason is U.S. interest rates, despite being quite low, are still higher than other countries/regions, which means the yields offered by U.S. government bonds and U.S. corporate bonds are relatively attractive.

To illustrate, consider the chart below, which shows the countries around the world that have lower or equal benchmark rates to the Fed:

Source: Global Rates

As you can see, many of the developed global regions have ultra low, sometimes even negative, benchmark rates. The result has been robust foreign demand for U.S. fixed-income assets, and this is a trend that should continue as long as the status quo remains intact.

My takeaway here is that, ultimately, SCHZ could continue to see plenty of interest, and there is a case to be made that the fund will move higher from here. However, my final observation on this point is the yield, at 2.65%, is only relatively attractive if we consider investments in global government bonds. If we move away from aggregate funds that are less reliant on treasuries or foreign government bonds, investors could find a better yield elsewhere. Two examples, which also focus exclusively on debt rated investment-grade, are listed below:

Fund Current Yield iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) 3.19% iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) 2.41%

Source: Seeking Alpha

Therefore, investors could move away from a broader, diversified approach, and into the sectors with more attractive yields, while also taking on a similar level of credit risk. Investment grade corporate bonds have a strong historical track record, and a yield above 3% catches the eye. Further, investment grade municipal bonds are also backed by a history of low defaults. While the yield of 2.41% appears lower on the surface, when we factor in the fact that this debt is tax-exempt, it also bests the income stream offered by SCHZ right now.

Bottom line

SCHZ has delivered over the past six months, justifying positions in fixed-income products as a way to hedge equity risk. As we look deeper into 2020, there is absolutely a case to be made to remain long on this fund. However, I believe total return is going to be limited. Interest rates have bottomed out, in my view, and corporate yield spreads have tightened. The reversal of both of these trends represents important headwinds for SCHZ. Further, while foreign demand for U.S. fixed-income assets will likely remain high for the remainder of 2020, those investors have multiple options available to them. Other funds, such as those that focus exclusively on investment grade corporate bonds, offer a higher income stream. Finally, the Fed's aggressive asset buying program has rewarded current investors, but this buying will not last forever, especially once the economy recovers. When the Fed demand declines, prices in agency MBS and investment grade corporate bonds will probably fall. Therefore, I believe a shift to a neutral outlook on SCHZ is appropriate, and I would encourage investors to be very selective on any new positions at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.