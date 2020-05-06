How To Track The Reopening Of The World

Our select cyclical recovery themes – small cap, real estate, EU banks – should benefit from this trend continuing, though we also show why reinfection risk is high.

We do this for the 15 largest economies globally. Overall restrictions have loosened 5%, and our economic activity proxy is up 19% last two weeks.

With new coronavirus cases peaked, and equity markets rallied, the key is now tracking loosening lockdown restrictions and resumption of activity.

Tracking relaxation and reopening

New daily COVID-19 cases have seemingly stabilized, and global equity markets have rebounded significantly. The key to further equity market momentum and an eventual economic recovery is the ability of governments to safely loosen lockdown restrictions, and for activity to recover. We show how to track the pace of both, across the fifteen largest economies globally, including the US, using the Oxford Government Response Tracker and Apple Mobility Indices, as proxies. A successful recovery would likely support the US equity market (SPY), and especially bolster our favored cyclical recovery plays, real estate (VNQ), small caps (IJR), and European financials (EUFN), though we also show that reinfection risks are high and needs monitoring.

Case stabilization and economic pain

We believe governments are incentivized to move to ease lockdowns soon, with global new cases stabilized, and the economic costs dramatic.

New COVID cases have stabilized, with the WHO reporting 82.7k new global cases yesterday versus 84.9k a week ago. The epicenter in the US saw 26.7k new cases yesterday versus 38.5k a week ago.

The global economic costs are dramatic, with the world economy forecast to contract -3% (according to the IMF) in 2020, much worse than during the global financial crisis. In the US this is driving record fiscal deficits and the highest debt levels since WWII. See our recent article What the US debt surge means for equities

The reopening process has begun, but it is difficult to quantify both the magnitude and pace. Half US states have announced reopening 'plans', whilst Europe's hardest hit country, Italy, saw the first phase of its restart on Monday, with broader EU reopening plans set for next week.

Measuring restrictions

The Oxford COVID-19 Government Response Tracker (OxCGRT) systematically collects information on school, workplace, public event, public transport, domestic and international travel restrictions imposed by governments, in 73 countries. These restrictions are then scored for their stringency, and aggregated into a common Stringency Index (100=total lockdown).

The biggest relaxations so far have been seen in Australia (-20% from peak lockdown), Canada (-18%), Korea (-24%), and Russia (-29%), of the 15 largest economies ex China. By contrast, France, India, and Italy have the most stringent restrictions currently, all over 90% on the Stringency Index. US restrictions, with a current Stringency Index level of 70 overall (table below), are below the average of 75 for the major economies.

WHO has outlined six rollback criteria:

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has outlined six criteria governments are encouraged to meet before relaxing current restrictions, in order to minimize risks of a pickup in infections. These are:

1) transmission should only be at sporadic levels;

2) sufficient health service capacities in place to deal with infections;

3) high-vulnerability setting outbreaks should be minimized;

4) and infections risks from/to those high risk areas minimized;

5) workplace control measures should be in place,

6) the general populace aware of social distancing 'new normal'

Risk is that relaxation is too early

OxCGRT estimated no countries have fully met all of the four WHO recommendations that they analyzed, and only c20 countries were close to meeting them. Those close included Hong Kong, Korea, Taiwan, Australia, and India. The UK and surprisingly Germany were among the least ready to relax restrictions. See here for the rollback checklist.

Lessons from China: Gradualism can work

Looking at the China experience since reopening its economy and easing restrictions in March, one can see the economic recovery is very gradual, led by industry and the supply-side. Services and the demand-side have been lagging, and the consumer has been very cautious. This gradualism and still tight controls (see prior index) has seen minimal new cases however. Many western companies are also benefiting from transferring best practice learnt there during the China reopening, to home markets now.

Tracking the activity pick up

We use the Apple mobility trends report, available for all major ex-China markets, to track driving, public transit, and walking trends as a proxy for the resumption of economic activity. This report collects the relative volume of directions requests per country/region, sub-region or city compared to a baseline volume on 13 January 2020.

Who impacted the most? Who recovering?

Using driving (see table above) trends in the 15 largest ex-China economies, the most impacted is currently France (-68% driving activity vs January 13), India (-78%), and Italy (-73%). This is in line with the Stringency Index ranking discussed earlier.

In aggregate, global driving activity is 47% lower than pre-crisis levels, but up significantly from its -68% low, led by Spain, Brazil, France, and the US.

Overall driving activity is up 19% among the top-15 economies in the last 2 weeks. US mobility trends can be seen in the chart below, with driving and walking recovery leading, whilst mass transit remains very depressed.

Our favored cyclical recovery segments

If the major economies, including the US, are able to loosen lockdown restrictions successfully, avoiding significant reinfection, and see a gradual resumption of economic activity, we believe that would be a major equity market support, proxied by in the US by (SPY). We also believe it would particularly benefit our favored cyclical recovery plays. These are real estate (VNQ), small caps (IJR), and European banks (EUFN). See our recent articles on the investment case for small caps and Europe.

Risks: Reinfection and Breadth

The main purpose of this note is to help give the tools to track this progress. The risks are ones of:

Reinfection as restrictions are loosened too quickly or without the necessary tracing, tracking, and testing capacity in place, resulting in a renewed lockdown.

The indicators we have laid out can also only given a broad sense of restrictions and economic activity, lacking in specific city or sectoral granularity, and may therefore not be helpful in many instances.

Conclusion: Tracking the reopening of the world

With new coronavirus cases peaked, and equity markets rallied, the key is now tracking the loosening lockdown restrictions and resumption of economic activity. We do this for the 15 largest economies globally. It shows aggregate restrictions have been loosened 5%, and driving activity is up 19% the last two weeks. Our select cyclical recovery themes - small cap, real estate, EU banks - should benefit from this trend continuing, though we also show why reinfection risk is high.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.