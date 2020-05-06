Norwegian Air - That Rescue Bid And The Long Term

But what's the longer term outlook for the company? My assumption is, not good.

The imminent bankruptcy is therefore avoided at the cost of diluting initial shareholders pretty much out of existence.

Norwegian Air looks like it's going to pull off the bond for equity swap, rights issue and qualify for the state aid.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTC:OTCPK:NWARF)

Shareholders in Norwegian Air haven't had a good time of it recently:

(Norwegian Air stock price from Seeking Alpha)

That first slump in the stock price in 2019 coincided - was caused by - the emergency rights issue which propped up the capital base and diluted shareholdings by some 95% or so.

We also have this:

(Norwegian Air share price from Seeking Alpha)

That second slump in late February this year is from when the coronavirus closedown showed that the earlier capital raise just wasn't enough.

The current capital raise

The company is bust unless the Hail Mary pass of another capital raise can be got through. Which it looks like it is:

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) - A majority of shareholders in low-cost carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle approved Monday a plan to rescue the company by swapping their equity for debt, in a move required to get state loan guarantees.

Hah! Well, that be a lesson to us all - don't believe what you read in the newspapers. For of course swapping equity for debt doesn't increase the capital base, quite the contrary, it weakens it. AP has it the wrong way around there.

Various bondholders and lessors agreed to swap their debt claims into equity. This bolsters that capital base and thereby makes the company - partially only so far - eligible for the government bailout:

Norwegian Air is limping towards a state rescue after lenders and shareholders agreed a debt-for-equity swap following a weekend of tense negotiations. The exchange of NKr10 billion (£770 million) of debt for shares in the carrier all but wipes out existing investors. Crucially, the airline will gain access to £230 million of state support to get it past the middle of the month, when it was due to run out of money.

Yes, that's better. The shares rose about 30% on Monday on this news that both the bondholders had agreed to the sweep and also that shareholders had approved it. There's still one further stage to go, a rights issue to raise another 400 million NOK in equity (approx $40 million) and then that state support is unlocked.

The short term

Extant shareholders are pretty much wiped out by all this. Certainly, anyone who owned back 18 months has been through two roughly 1 for 20 dilutions. But that's all sunk costs and irrelevant to future decision making.

In this short term leading up to the closing of that new stock offer the question is, well, buy or not? There the question is easy enough. If the theoretical ex-rights price is higher than the offer price then buy. Further, there will be something of an upward sigh of relief if it does go through so, yes, in this short term and from these very depressed levels why not as a little short term speculation?

The long term

The bigger question though is whether the airline has any real future going forward. It is possible. Their fleet is startlingly new, hugely, by comparison with others, fuel efficient. So, why shouldn't they be able to rebuild from this rather more solid capital base? They have a brand, planes, landing slots and, well, what more do they need?

Which is where we run into something I said a couple of days ago.

We might think that vast swathes of the industry going bust will mean that after the wipeout, those remaining will make good profits - and thus, are good investments. I don't think that's true. The pieces needed to build an airline are all going to be out there. Slots, 'planes, crews. Really all that a noob has to provide is the decision on where to fly and sell the tickets. Oh, and persuade someone to provide the capital, but that's not something in greatly short supply. All of these things are also going to be cheap - with the possible exception of the capital. My view is, therefore, that it's highly likely, if not actually certain, that the post-coronavirus world is going to see an eruption of low-cost airlines. All with markedly low cost bases too. An overhang of a couple of thousand operative 'planes plus empty slots virtually guarantees this, to my mind.

Note that with fuel prices low the possession of a new and fuel efficient fleet isn't all that much of a benefit to Norwegian. So too possession of slots at Gatwick and so on. It's entirely true that they're extant and thus have a leg up upon any new market entrants. They've also now sorted out their capital base.

But the New Norwegian Air is going to be competing in that space which is, I am certain, going to be crowded with new entrants. All making hay of the situation that the component parts of an airline are all now on sale - or for rent - at generationally low prices.

My view

I don't see it myself. Sure, someone's going to come out on top but in a cutthroat market it's usually the consumer, not the capitalist. I can see Norwegian surviving too, given that balance sheet clean up and the novelty of that fleet.

What I can't see is any outperformance. Not in a market about to be invaded by every fast talking spiv who can organize a ticket selling operation.

The investor view

I'm entirely open as to whether in this short term the capital raising should be supported. It depends purely upon the specific terms - as yet unannounced - they offer. If the theoretical ex-rights price is higher than the market one then why not buy at the offer in the expectation of a quick turnaround, possibly boosted by a relief boost that the capital raise finally succeeded?

But as to the longer term I can see everyone and their grandmother piling into the low cost airline space in Europe. There are, pretty much, no barriers to market entry and all the component parts of an airline are currently at bargain basement rates. That's just not the situation in which we'd expect to see healthy profit margins in a market incumbent.

Sure try out a little stag (buying at issue to gain the introductory pop) operation on the capital raise but for the longer term money is better placed elsewhere.

