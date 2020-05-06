LG Chem: 1Q20, A Reminder Of Strong Fundamentals

We raise our target price to KRW500,000. We continue to present the company as our top pick while adding it to our Conviction Call list.

Investment highlights

The earnings surprise for 1Q20 reaffirms LG Chem's (OTCPK:LGCLF) strong fundamentals across all divisions. Chemical and battery margins came in higher than estimates. Advanced materials also turned to profit. We forecast battery earnings will continue growing every quarter, with EV batteries expected to hit BEP in 3Q20. Battery cell makers look more attractive than component manufacturers as an investment. We raise our target price to KRW500,000. We continue to present the company as our top pick while adding it to our Conviction Call list.

Major issues and earnings outlook

For 1Q20, LG Chem posted KRW7.1tn in sales (-4.5% QoQ, +7.5% YoY) and KRW236.5bn in operating profit (turned to profit QoQ, -16% YoY), which was a huge surprise. The chemical operating margin of 6.6% was also a surprise. Because of COVID-19 the margins for IPA (for hand sanitizers) and NBL (for medical gloves) surged. Declining naphtha prices should also help boost earnings further in 2Q20. The results confirm a steadier-than-anticipated profitability of the battery business. Even in 2Q20 when the impact of COVID-19 is expected to expand, the robust growth of small batteries and increasing EV battery production yields should help boost earnings further. We forecast EV batteries will meet the BEP in 3Q20.

1) Small battery: power tools and smartphone sales are slow but margins should remain modest given the recognition of sales generated from Tesla (TSLA) and cost-cutting effects. Tesla's Chinese factory is set to increase production from 2Q20. Also, growing small battery sales combined with cost reductions should help widen margins continuously.

2) ESS' growth continues driven by overseas markets. We believe ESS earnings bottomed out in 1Q20. Even amid the pandemic, ESS should see further earnings growth in 2Q20.

3) While the impact of COVID-19 will intensify in 2Q20, EV battery margins should widen from the 1Q20 bottom on improving yields at the Polish factory and cost reductions. Major European OEMs' auto factories have gradually resumed operation, and EV batteries will probably reach the BEP in 3Q20 when the Polish factory ramps up production.

4) The cell market is being oligopolized by competent players. EV sales have been weaker than anticipated due to anemic Chinese demand. On the other hand, the number of companies providing battery cell components has been rising and their capacities have been growing too, which has helped strengthen the negotiating power of cell makers. In addition, the localization of battery cell component production has helped stabilize the supply chain, which creates a favorable environment for cell makers.

Europe's EV sales slowed down in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic but on a YoY basis sales surged 41% YoY. Germany in particular saw more than 100% growth in EV sales YoY. Although European sales are currently weak, EVs' share of sales should grow to 9.9%.

Share price outlook and valuation

We raise our earnings forecasts for LG Chem. We believe the stock has great upside potential given the valuation multiple increase of CATL, its major peer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Hyundai Motor Company is a passive shareholder in our bank.