Cannabis Market Proving To Be Recession Proof (Podcast)

Summary

Cannabis stocks continue their climb this week and look to be in the same category as other recession proof industries.

We talk to Howard Lee, CEO of Sorse Technologies about the medical possibilities in CBD emulsion, partnering with Pascal Biosciences, and the innovation and opportunity that lured him to cannabis.

We also discuss what shape the U.S. recovery will have, creating a 'businessman's high', doubling revenue every year, why it's easier for cannabis business to pivot in this climate and the importance of giving back during COVID.