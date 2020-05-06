Summary

Skyworks Solutions is the third debt-free company that I have chosen to cover in the debt-free series.

Skyworks Solutions is outside of my normal businesses I cover because the semiconductor industry changes too rapidly for me to keep up with.

Skyworks is diversified with a number of clients but investors need to be aware that a few clients make up a large part of the company's revenue.

Outstanding share count has been reduced by more than 10% over the last five years.

DGI investors should take note that the dividend has more than tripled since 2014.