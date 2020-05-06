Debt-Free Companies Of The S&P 500 - Skyworks Solutions
Skyworks Solutions is the third debt-free company that I have chosen to cover in the debt-free series.
Skyworks Solutions is outside of my normal businesses I cover because the semiconductor industry changes too rapidly for me to keep up with.
Skyworks is diversified with a number of clients but investors need to be aware that a few clients make up a large part of the company's revenue.
Outstanding share count has been reduced by more than 10% over the last five years.
DGI investors should take note that the dividend has more than tripled since 2014.
The semiconductor industry is something I tend to avoid covering largely because the pace with which technology is changing often times exceeds what my brain can keep up with. This doesn't mean that I won't