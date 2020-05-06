NGM Biopharmaceuticals: A Unique NASH Business Model To Watch

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM) is a business focused on large markets with diseases driven by clear mechanisms-of-action. Led by a strong management team with a de-risked pipeline, NGM is a unique business model. NGM is a stock to monitor with a lead asset pursuing the ~$20 billion market of NASH and a substantial partnership with Merck that buffers NGM's balance sheet to complete multiple phase 2 studies.

The company was founded in 2007 by Jin-Long Chen, the company's chief scientific officer who was president up until 2014. Chen was the VP of Biology at a biotech company called Tularik that was, ultimately, bought by Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) for $1.3B. Chen earned his PhD in the lab of one of Tularik's co-founders, Professor Robert Tjian. While at Amgen, Chen served as VP of Metabolic Disorders. NGM was founded on the premise of drugging metabolic and endocrine disorders with clear drivers that can be targeted with a drug. Initially, funded by The Column Group, with one of the other co-founders of Tularik (David Goeddel) sitting on NGM's board.

The company's CEO is David Woodhouse who was previously the company's CFO and was the co-head of biotechnology investment banking at Goldman Sachs. NGM's chairman is William Rieflin who was the previous CEO. Rieflin was previously the president of XenoPort, which was acquired for ~$400M and was the CFO of Tularik before that. NGM is led by a team with not only decades of experience but decades of working together.

NGM's business model is focused on 4 parts:

Is the target NGM could pursue the key driver of the disease? Is the disease a large market? Could the current toolkit of drug discovery and biology, successfully, generate a medicine for the target and disease? Is there a large unmet clinical need?

This model is very focused on finding opportunity with a margin of safety - clear biology with large markets. This framework has led the company to build a de-risked pipeline in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), which represents over $20 billion in potential revenue with no approved drugs for the disease. Liver disease and NASH is characterized by reduced levels of the human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19 (FGF19), an endocrine hormone that controls bile acid synthesis for the liver. Defect FGF19 levels are thought to lead to NASH. In order to restore liver health, NGM's Phase 2b lead program (Aldafermin, NGM282) is focused on delivering daily an engineered variant of FGF19 to patients. This internal program is the leading example of NGM's business model to find large markets with defined mechanisms and bring their team's expertise and knowledge base to bear to develop new medicines.

NGM's stock has stayed within the $10 to $20 per share range with catalysts around NGM282 pushing the stock higher and marco events pushing the stock lower. The core business is attractive with NGM's lead asset pursuing a large market (NASH) with promising data and a second asset, an insulin sensitizer called NGM313 de-risking the pipeline by also focusing on NASH as well as type 2 diabetes. NGM313 is licensed by Merck (MRK) with up to $75M per year paid out to NGM with R&D support and options for late-stage programs. Moreover, NGM has four additional products in their pipeline. Until NGM shows data on how NGM282 compares to other NASH drugs in development, waiting for a better price point to enter the stock is recommended.

Figure 1: NGM daily chart (Source: Capital IQ)

Opportunity

The opportunity for NGM is the potential for the company to be a successful second-mover in a large NASH market with a partnership that provides a de-risked pipeline and business. Like most biotech companies, focusing on the lead assets covers most of the company's value.

Figure 2: NGM pipeline (Source: NGM website)

NGM has 6 programs with 5 in the clinic. The company's two lead programs are:

NGM282 (aldafermin) - FGF19 analog therapy focused on NASH NGM313 - FGFR1c/KLB agonist antibody focused on both NASH and type 2 diabetes

NGM282 is an analog of FGF19 to restore proper liver function and reduce the pathology of NASH. The drug goes after the key drivers of NASH by interacting with the two receptors, FGFR4 and FGFR1c, that influence insulin sensitization, reduce toxic fatty and bile acids, and minimize lipogenesis. These interactions lead to a direct reduction of the pathology of NASH - liver fat growth, inflammation, and fibrosis.

Figure 3: Mechanism by which NGM282 treats NASH (Source: NGM website)

There are no FDA-approved medicines for NASH, a fatty liver disease. The disease is highly correlated with the increase in obesity and is a major driver for liver transplants. However, the market is full of companies from Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT), Genfit (GNFT), and others racing to be the first company to get approval in NASH. Intercept's potential drug, Ocaliva, gained approval in another liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis and is set for a decision on its phase 3 NASH program in June. Genfit also has a phase 3 asset for NASH with data expected over the next few months. NASH represents between $20 billion and $35 billion in potential peak sales.

There are around 20 million people in the US with NASH. However, through my conversations with hepatologists, only about 15% (most severe NASH cases) of that overall market will be accessible for reimbursement. NASH is scored on a five-stage scale based on the severity of liver fibrosis. The three lower levels of NASH, 0-2, represent ~85% of the patient population and stages 3-4 (15%) are the major drivers for liver failure and overall burden on the healthcare system. At these later stages, liver transplantation is the only current treatment plan with NASH actually being one of the top reasons a US patient gets a liver transplant. Despite NASH having a large patient population, insurers are likely to only reimburse use for stage 3 and 4 NASH patients until better, non-invasive diagnostics are developed.

This is where NGM282 shines due to its mechanism-of-action (MoA) and second-mover advantage. With several NASH drugs in development and Intercept the only one to get some positive results in a phase 3 setting, NGM is set up to follow the path of other medicines that will hammer out reimbursement and diagnostic issues for NASH. Diagnosing late-stage NASH is tricky due to the need of an invasive liver biopsy and payor dynamics to reimbursement based on NASH stage is still being figured out. Moreover, NGM282 focuses on the pathology present in late-stage NASH patients (3/4) with data suggesting an ability to reverse fibrosis and prevent cirrhosis/liver failure.

Figure 4: Late-stage NASH patients NGM282 treats (Source: NGM website)

NGM282 has been off to a good start. In February 2020, NGM revealed positive phase 2b data treating NASH patients with three doses of NGM282. The data reported the last of the four cohorts in the NGM282 phase 2 clinical trial - after 24 weeks of daily dosing with NGM282, 22% of patients (enrollment criteria was stage 2 and 3 NASH patients) saw reduction in liver fibrosis and the resolution of NASH compared to 0% in the placebo control arm. Adverse events were similar between the treatment and control arms from diarrhea to general fatigue with no patient withdrawals due to side effects.

This data is exciting; however, NGM is close to releasing data on how NGM282 compares to other NASH drugs companies like Intercept and Genfit are developing. Liver biopsy data is required to see how NGM's medicine compares.

Figure 5: NGM282 safety data (Source: NGM website)

Figure 6: NGM282 meeting its phase 2b efficacy endpoints (Source: NGM website)

NGM's second product, NGM313 helps derisk the overall pipeline and adds a buffer to the business. NGM313 is a medicine licensed to Merck to target the fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho (FGFR1c/KLB) to treat NASH and type 2 diabetes by regulating insulin levels and liver fat. In a phase 1b study, NGM showed NGM313's ability to reduce liver fat in patients compelling Merck to exercise their option to license the drug giving NGM an upfront payment of $20 million. Under the terms of their deal with Merck, NGM is eligible for up to $75M per year, late-stage options on NGM313, and R&D support. NGM has a similar deal structure for 3 other products in their pipeline.

NGM has well over $300 million in cash representing 2-3 years of runway with the ability to complete the phase 2 studies for both their lead assets. This is enabled by the cash flow generated from the Merck deal. This will finance two major catalysts for NGM:

The ability to complete the phase 2b study for NGM282 - represents a drug that could potentially earn over $20B in peak sales Complete the phase 2 study for NGM313 that acts as a backup plan for NGM282

Catalysts

NGM has a valuable pipeline with past run ups in price driven by top-line data from its lead program, NGM282. This is partly due to the exciting results so far from the program as well as the hype of NASH. NGM will be part of the NASH mania currently in the market, but as long as the company continues to focus on the core science and achieving its endpoints, the business will be in good shape.

Over the next 12-18 months, the company has several potential catalysts that can drive the price up. However, the timelines for the data releases make NGM a stock to watch and wait for a better price point to purchase stock. Given that the stock has traded within the $10 and $20 range and NGM trading in the upper end here, waiting for a more attractive entry point is recommended.

The most important catalyst will be the release of the liver biopsy data that compares NGM282 to other NASH drugs. The company was expected to release this data in April 2020 at the European Association for the Study of the Liver; however, COVID-19 disrupted this. There's no guidance on the release here, so it could be in a few months or later this year. This adds a level of uncertainty and risk to NGM. NGM is projecting to complete the phase 2b study by the first half of 2021 and initiate a phase 2b study for patients with stage 4 NASH (i.e. cirrhosis) in the first half of 2020.

NGM is also expected to release phase 2b data on NGM313 in the second half of 2020. This will have a major influence on the amount of cash NGM will be able to receive from Merck for this milestone, up to $75 million. Also, NGM will have a string of events upcoming for other parts of the pipeline:

First half of 2020 - initiating a phase 1 trial on NGM395 for metabolic disease Second half of 2020 - phase 1/2 data on NGM217 for diabetes and phase 1/2 data for NGM621 in dry age-related macular degeneration (no FDA-approved product)

Risks & Challenges

The key risk around NGM relates to the timing of the trial completion for its lead program and its comparisons to other NASH drugs in development. NASH is a very competitive indication and NGM has reported slower than expected enrollment for its NGM282 and NGM313 programs. Finding patients with stage 2 and 3 NASH with other companies with similarly staged trials has, historically, pushed out timelines for NGM. This might happen again where NGM projects a longer trial completion data of its lead programs - this could actually create more attractive entry points for the stock.

The second risk is around NGM's comparisons versus drugs that companies like Intercept and Genfit are developing. NGM still has to report this data, measuring how NGM282 reduces liver fibrosis versus other competitive drugs and will be important for how the market values NGM and other clinicians will potentially use NGM's medicine. However, given NGM's business model and team, the company has been rigorous to focus on NASH and develop a drug that targets the actual pathology of the disease. As a result, this risk could turn into an advantage if the comparison study is favorable to NGM282. The company will be a second-mover in a NASH market that is large but still trying to figure out reimbursement and diagnostic issues.

Conclusions

NGM is an exciting business model going after a large problem, NASH. The company's team has worked together for decades with past exits and successful drugs. With its lead program, NGM282, targeting the actual pathology of NASH and showing promising results, NGM is a contender to do well in the market. With a pipeline buffered by Merck, NGM has a margin of safety to continue to grow whether NGM282 is successful or not.

The thesis for NGM is premised on the following:

A business model focused on finding large markets with defined mechanisms Partnership with Merck that provides cash flow to NGM's business Competitive medicine for NASH (NGM282) Highly productive drug development team with decades of experience and decades working together Multiple milestones that could be reached in 12-18 months that could act as catalysts for the stock price Second-mover advantage in NASH where NGM can follow drugs that figure out things like reimbursement and patient diagnosis of NASH

The valuation of NGM could be attractive depending on how NGM282 compares to other NASH drugs. However, until that data is released waiting for a better price point, somewhere between $10 to $14 per share, is recommended. NGM will complete its phase 2b trial early next year and initiate a pivotal trial in NASH that could make NGM a multi-billion business. However, there is a lot of time between now and then and likely volatility that will create better buying opportunities. NGM is a stock to watch due to its unique business model and wait to buy for a more attractive entry point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NGM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Numenor has no commercial interest in NGM Biopharmaceuticals.