MSG Networks: Fade The Bounce

There's perhaps a "melting ice cube" play here, but investors willing to enter this market should be able to do better.

But it seems almost certain that cash flow has peaked, and accelerated cord-cutting has a significant impact on the operating model.

MSG Networks (MSGN) is the operator of a cable sports channel in the New York metropolitan area. But it's important to remember the key fact about MSGN: the "cable" part of the description is far, far more important than the "sports" part.

About 90% of revenue comes from "affiliation fees": payments from cable, satellite, and so-called vMVPDs like AT&T's (T) AT&T TV NOW. Those fees are negotiated as part of multi-year agreements — and MSGN gets paid on a per-subscriber basis.

The problem is that those subscriber figures are falling fast. Advertising revenues, even once U.S. sports return to some level of normalcy, aren't enough to offset that problem.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the declines likely will accelerate as the "cord-cutting" trend gains favor. Add operating deleverage and an indebted balance sheet, and MSG Networks' profits and cash flow almost certainly have peaked. The only question is if MSGN can generate enough free cash flow in the meantime to support what admittedly is an exceptionally conservative valuation.

It's possible the company can do so. But leverage is an issue, and a "melting ice cube" case always is difficult in practice. Meanwhile, investors willing to step into the sector seemingly have more attractive and higher-upside bull cases elsewhere. More broadly, it's always dangerous to own a declining business — and it's almost impossible to see how, at this point, MSG Networks isn't a declining business.

The Immediate Impact

One piece of potential good news for MSG Networks is that the immediate impact of the current crisis likely will be relatively limited. The pause of the NBA, WNBA and NHL is going to hit ad sales. Advertising revenue declined $3.5 million in Q3, which is likely a double-digit decline on a percentage basis. But SG&A fell $2.9 million, due to lower commissions on ad sales, along with employee and marketing savings.

MSGN stock fell 11.6% on Mar. 12, the day after the NBA suspended its season. But purely from a near-term standpoint, that decline seems somewhat overwrought. In fact, it's possible MSG Networks could get some modest near-term help from the cancellation. According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the NBA needs to get to 70 games because that is what is "promised" to regional sports networks like MSG. The New York Knicks, for which MSG owns the rights, have played just 66 games, and it seems highly unlikely at this point that the regular season will resume. The NHL may be in a similar situation.

To some extent, the market has priced in a relatively muted short-term effect. MSGN actually trades modestly above where it closed on Mar. 12 after that one-day sell-off. From one perspective, that makes sense. Again, affiliation fees are 90% of revenue (according to the most recent 10-K). And there are costs associated with ad sales and with driving viewership. (The latter is particularly true at the moment: the four NHL teams whose games air on MSG are among the six weakest in the league's Eastern Conference, while the Knicks have the seventh-worst record among the NBA's 30 teams.)

Admittedly, even though ad sales are ~10% of revenue, they do matter. This is a fixed-cost operating model with reasonably significant balance sheet leverage. Still, lost ad profits are manageable, and may be offset to at least some degree by refunds from the leagues.

Consumer Refunds?

There is one modest near-term risk worth calling out. The New York state attorney general is the latest in what Deadline called "a chorus of critics" to call for consumers to receive refunds from cable operators for sports-related affiliation fees. The argument is simple: cable customers are not getting the live sports for which they are paying.

Of course, the question, even if the critics are right, is who pays for those refunds. The answer most likely won't be regional sports networks like MSG, as even Charter Communications (CHTR) CEO Tom Rutledge admitted last week on his company's Q1 conference call (emphasis mine):

The reality is that, we would love to pass through the sports programming costs back to the customer, if it isn't paid or the events don't occur. There is still a big question about whether the games are going to be playing, and if they are played, most likely, the costs will not be rebated to the customers. So, I don't -- at this point in time, we have a structure in the industry in how we pay for content. It's all bundled together and tied together contractually and we have very little control over directly. So we'd love to see our customers relieved if they can be. Ultimately, it's the athletes who are getting the money and at some point, somebody has to give up their money and give it back to the customer and that hasn't happened yet.

As CNBC detailed this weekend, that somebody could be the networks. But based on their reporting, consumer refunds would only come if programmers like MSG received funds themselves from the league — which they then passed on to customers. It's hard to see how that happens (unless MSG has a specific contractual provision of which investors are unaware).

MSG's rights fees annually likely are in the range of $250 million. (Direct operating expenses totaled $300 million in FY19, the lion's share of which come from rights fees.) So a refund of 10% or 20% if kept, could be modestly material to a market capitalization currently around $650 million. But it's likely not enough to make, or break, the case for MSGN. And so on the whole, the impact of the pause in U.S. professional sports is far less significant from a fundamental standpoint than an investor might believe.

The Affiliation Revenue Problem

The flip side of the muted short-term impact, however, creates a long-term problem. If lost ad revenue for a few months doesn't really matter to fair value, then added advertising revenue, even for a couple of seasons, doesn't matter all that much either.

That undercuts one bullish argument made for MSGN, and a case made by management from time to time: that better performance from the network's teams will help results and/or the stock. But better performance simply won't help that much.

To be sure, winning teams would help ratings and ad revenue, and MSG could benefit from airing Knicks or Rangers playoff games (though it only has rights to the first round). But higher ad revenues aren't moving the proverbial needle all that much — assuming they arrive. Given the state of the Rangers and Knicks, in particular, such improvement may be years off.

Again, the key point relative to MSGN is that this is a subscriber story. It's not a ratings and/or advertising story. And the subscriber figures already were heading quickly in the wrong direction before the current crisis. Per the 10-Q, YTD subscribers are down 8% year-over-year.

MSG management has attributed the declines primarily to two distributors who are seeing promotional subscribers roll off. (One, I believe is AT&T TV NOW.) But it's naive to think that two distributors are the sole problem here. Cord-cutting is here to stay — and it's now likely to accelerate. Stuck-at-home consumers are signing up for streaming services from Netflix (NFLX) and Disney (DIS), while new alternatives are on the way. Anecdotally (and logically), some cable customers have more time to research streaming options and make the switch. And in a recession, or even a brief period of high unemployment, cable bills that often exceed $100 monthly are going to be a target for household belt-tightening.

As with Disney's ESPN, the problem for MSG Network isn't sports fans. There are ways to monetize those fans, and there may be still more ways to do so in the future. It's the millions of New York-area cable customers that aren't sports fans but still pay ~$60 annually in MSG affiliation fees.

MSG does have some possible levers to pull in terms of better monetizing sports fans. It's investing in its MSG GO, and the company still hopes to find a way to broadcast games outside its market (territorial restrictions currently prevent it from doing so). There's the possibility of offering single-game passes to customers without cable subscriptions. (Management has said it's looking at all such options, but there's been no movement yet as far as I can see.) Sports betting provides a tailwind to advertising, as MSG has struck deals with both DraftKings (DKNG) and Flutter Entertainment (OTCPK:PDYPY) unit FanDuel. Those revenues could be even stronger if New York state legalizes sports betting at some point.

The company even is getting higher per-subscriber rates in recent renegotiations. As disclosed on the Q3 conference call, it received rate increases for two of its largest distributors. (Based on a recent analyst note, those distributors appear to be Altice (ATUS) and Comcast (CMCSA).) That may not last forever, though. Charter (which is a 10% customer) is getting frustrated, and it's not alone. Here's what Rutledge had to say on the call before discussing the possibility of short-term refunds:

We've talked for years about the reality of programming costs and how sports drives the bulk of the programming cost. If you look at our average cost of programming per customer in the high $60 range on average, that's the wholesale cost that we're planning for customer. My guess is that, if sports was not involved in the negotiations for the creation of that cost, that it would be less than half of what it is. So sports is the major driver in the cost of content, and obviously it makes the whole product difficult to sell because of the cost that consumers have to pay and the effect of -- I mean just simply, it's a very expensive product and people have a hard time paying for it.

At some point, operators are going to push back. Many, including Charter, already are de-emphasizing video in favor of higher-margin broadband, in part due to excessive affiliation fees driven by the likes of ESPN and MSG.

But even rate increases, should they hold, cannot and will not replace the revenues it is loses from subscriber declines. Q3 affiliation fee revenue likely declined around 4% (MSGN only breaks out year-over-year dollar movements.) As subscriber losses accelerate, affiliation revenue will head further south. Rate increases aren't going to be enough.

And the problem for MSG is that it can't match costs to those declining revenues. Direct operating expenses were 44% of revenue through the first three quarters. As noted, those expenses are primarily rights fees paid to teams. For the Knicks and Rangers, per the Q2 call, those deals extend for more than 15 years. Every year, MSG's costs actually rise by ~3% or so (based on past history). And every year, almost certainly, its revenue will decline.

A Melting Ice Cube

After the bounce of late, the affiliation fee issue makes MSGN a reasonably attractive short. It's a declining business still trading at 5.2x EV/EBITDA (on a trailing twelve-month basis) with significant short-term pain ahead. Subscriber and revenue declines are going to accelerate, which is going to collapse margins. The fundamentals are going to get worse in a hurry. Indeed, MSGN has 24% of its float (~17% of shares outstanding) sold short, per data from finviz.com.

There is one issue that blocks the bear case, even if it's not enough to turn bullish. MSG still is generating significant free cash flow — and it's using that free cash flow to aggressively buy back shares. The company executed a $250 million tender offer in late September. And it went opportunistically into the market in March, buying almost 3 million shares, roughly 5% of the share count at the end of fiscal Q2.

And MSG has plenty of room on the balance sheet to stay aggressive. It has $250 million in revolver availability. A term loan has a balance over $1 billion — but doesn't mature until October 2024. That loan has a maximum leverage ratio of 5.5x; MSGN on a trailing twelve-month basis is at about 3.5x at the moment.

The company can continue to funnel FCF into buybacks — and most likely will. In fact, there's really not much else in the way of options. It's difficult to imagine the company acquiring RSNs in other markets. Sinclair (SBGI) made a massive deal with Disney to acquire RSNs last year, and is far too large for MSG to swallow. AT&T's four RSNs were up for auction earlier this year, and last year had a reported estimated price near $1 billion. That, too, is probably too much for MSGN barring a stock deal, which seems unlikely to be much help in AT&T's efforts to reduce debt.

With TTM free cash flow over $200 million, MSG Networks can continue its strategy of "slowly going private", as a bullish investor termed it on the Q2 call. And in the short term (at least), that can keep the price elevated. MSG's buyback activity in March accounted for ~12% of the volume in the stock.

But that's a thin bull case. Meanwhile, the pandemic and the shutdown in sports significantly undercuts any hopes for a sale. The company reportedly has been up for sale for years now, and comps (notably the Sinclair deal) suggest nice upside from current levels.

Of course, the Sinclair deal now looks like a disaster: SBGI stock is down 70%-plus from last year's highs and touched a seven-year low. It's hard to imagine Comcast moving on MSGN in this environment. A 3.5x leverage ratio seemingly precludes a private equity deal.

Maybe MSG can drive enough free cash flow to keep repurchases going and the stock price up. But that's a thin reed. Move subscriber declines to the low double-digits going forward and revenue likely falls 6-7%. Free cash flow starts declining 15%, leverage gets up toward 4x, and suddenly MSG has to start positioning for its 2024 maturity.

Again, the issue is simple: MSGN is a cable subscriber play, not a sports play. And that in turn means it is almost certainly a declining business. Leveraged, declining businesses aren't always good shorts, and don't always turn south immediately. But most of the time, at some point, the bottom falls out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.