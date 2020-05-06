PEY: A Solid Defensive Income Play

Thesis Summary

The Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust - Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY) has a high yet relatively secure payout. Due to its defensive nature and sector allocation, the fund seems like a good investment given the current economic outlook. The PEY is well equipped to protect you from the downside but also capture the upside.

ETF Overview

The PEY is a fund run by Invesco Capital Management which aims to track the performance of the NASDAQ US Dividend Achievers 50 Index (INDEX). It does this through a full replication technique. Below we can see the top 10 holdings and sector breakdown for the fund.

The fund invests in 51 equities and its top 10 holdings represent just under 30% of the fund's allocation. Within the top 10, we can see some familiar names such as Exxon Mobile Corp. (XOM) and Chevron Corp. (CVX). As far as sector allocation, the fund is heavily invested in financials, (22.41%) Consumer staples (18.32%), and Utilities (18.13%).

As mentioned above, the fund tracks the Nasdaq US dividend achievers, which are some of the companies with the highest dividend yields. The fund itself pays out $0.76 per year which currently amounts to a 5.59% yield. It has a 5-year growth rate of 10.45% and a payout of 47.49%. Since its inception 15 years ago, the fund has only had 3 years of negative payout growth. (2008, 2009 and 2011)

Performance

In the chart above provided by ycharts we can see the Total Price return of the PEY and two similar funds; The Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) and the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL). The chart covers the period from 2014 to the present.

The PEY has historically offered to best return out of the three. When the coronavirus hit, the fund held up better than the VYM and the NOBL. However, as the market has recovered, the fund has underperformed its peers, making it at the time of writing this the worst performing of the three.

There are a few reasons that explain the difference between these funds. The PYM particularly is heavily invested in financial, utilities, and consumer defensive. The exposure the financials, and also energy (10%) is what allowed the fund to outperform during the 2016-2019 period. On the other hand, the investments in utilities and consumer defensive protected the fund from huge losses. But since we began this "recovery" financials and energy companies have not rebounded as well as the broader market, explaining the underperformance in the last month.

Why I like the PEY

There are a lot of things that I love about this fund. The dividend yield is attractive while maintaining a nice margin of safety, with the payout ratio being under 50%. The other thing I like is the sector distribution at a time like this.

The exposure to utilities and consumer defensive make it a good recession play. Furthermore, as I outlined in my latest Bank of America Corp. (BAC) article, I believe financials are for the first time in a while attractively priced. The sector has been hit harder by this correction, which seems unwarranted given this is not a financial crisis like 2008. The Fed's compromise to guarantee liquidity makes them even more attractive.

To top tings of, I also believe that the fund's holdings in energy companies such as National Fuel Gas (NFG) will be paying off soon. Why? The answer is in the name of the stock; Gas. Given the current turmoil in the oil market, I expect that gas will outperform in the following years. Firstly, because gas prices have been so depressed in the last few years, this has contributed to the transition from other sources of energy such as fuel and oil towards gas. Secondly, a large percentage of gas production comes from the byproduct of oil extraction. As oil demand falls, so will the supply of gas. Lower gas supply and higher demand will lead, inevitably, to higher prices.

Risks

The risks inherent in this fund are similar to those that the whole of the economy faces. If we are still in a bear market, we will see the ETF fall. Having said this, the fund is well hedged due to its "defensive" nature. I believe that we have seen the worst in bank stocks, but again I could be wrong, and this could indeed drag down the value and payout of the PEY. In any case, the fund is well rounded, and the strategy seems appropriate given the current economic environment.

Takeaway

The PEY is a well-rounded ETF with a high yet sustainable dividend yield. The fund owns some great companies, Altria Group, Inc. (MO) is a personal favorite. At the current price, the fund overs a good value entry and I expect the fund to continue to outperform similar funds such as the VYM in the long-run.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.