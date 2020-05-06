Disney: Why This Stock Has Strong Upside

Investment Thesis

Disney (DIS) reported results that were mostly as expected. Indeed, investors already had priced in the destruction months earlier, while the real reported damage will only start next quarter.

Disney+'s most recent figures point to a jump of 9% from figures released just a month ago and now stand at 54.5 million subscribers.

For now, although there are still many unanswered questions, I believe that Disney's valuation leaves investors with enough margin of safety to reprice 50% higher over the coming two years.

(source)

Things Are Really Tough For Disney

To state the absolute obvious, Disney is in a tough position. But as I stated in this SA video interview, Disney will get over 2020.

For now, it's absolutely impossible to understand the level of cash burn during the present quarter. That's the ultimate question on investors' minds, and as you would expect, management was tight lipped on that particular front.

For now, we know that Disney's bottom line non-GAAP EPS was down 63% year-over-year. However, the quarter only got affected in earnest towards the latter parts of March. Thus, the real losses will appear in the quarter ending in June.

Disney+ Latest Figures

Last month, Disney had 50 million paid subscribers. Less than one month later, Disney+ jumped another 9% and now has 54.5 million Disney+ subscribers.

Having said that, not all subscribers are equal, depending on geographies. But when we consider that Netflix (NFLX) is guiding to finish its Q2 2020 with somewhere around 190 million, while within just six months of launching Disney already is a quarter of the way to Netflix's numbers, it reminds us of the power of Disney's brands.

Looking back to this time last year Disney laid out that it was striving by 2024 to reach around 60 million to 90 million of subscribers. Presently, there's the assumption that it will reach the low end of this figure probably by the end of this current quarter - this truly does put things into perspective, doesn't it?

On the other hand, the question that needs to be answered is whether Disney will succeed in retaining subscribers? Given its limited ability to get new original content on its platform, given all the restrictions around producing and filming shows. This is something that could lend itself to the bearish thesis here, and if you're a shareholder, I would continue to track this progress past its June quarter.

Financial Position Remains Stronger -- While Acting Prudently

As of the latest disclosed figures, Disney has around $15 billion of cash together with approximately $17 billion in credit facilities. Part of the bear thesis is that Disney has close to $55 billion in debt.

However, creditors have been stronger supporters of Disney.

Specifically, during March 2020, Disney successfully refinanced its two bank facilities. Namely, its $6 billion and $2.3 billion facilities that were due in March 2020 and March 2021, got pushed back to March 2021 and 2025, respectively. As of the end of March 2020, these facilities remained untouched (page 18).

Put another way, creditors have significant confidence in Disney's prospects and are willing to afford the company plenty of flexibility.

Note, back in March 2020, credit markets were very tight, which reminds of the importance that strong cash flows have in the ability to refinance during troubling periods.

Valuation - Compelling Upside Potential, 50%

To repeat what I've said throughout, Disney's very near term will be incredibly challenging. The dividend cut is another, albeit very small, reminder of what's obvious: Disney is truly on its back foot and the path ahead is uncharted.

But investors should not be overly focused on the next 12 months. For example, Warren Buffett spoke during the Berkshire Hathaway(NYSE:BRK.A) (BRK.B) annual meeting (virtual), trying to understand how the next 12 months is a totally pointless affair.

But investors willing to have a long-term horizon should suitably be rewarded here. Even though the path will be uncertain ahead, I believe that at a minimum, within two years, investors should see Disney's valuation increase by 50% and at an absolute minimum return to former highs. What makes me say so?

It's possible that I'm too much of an optimist, but I believe that human beings are social creatures. As Disney's Chairman Robert Iger alluded to during the call, spending time in parks with your loved ones will be missed and consumers will return.

It's difficult to ascertain at which point Disney+ will reach profitability, but we know that Disney has been aggressively investing in that front. During my SA interview, I argued that Disney's operating margins of 25% already had come down during fiscal 2019 as Disney was aggressively investing in its Disney+ platform. But, in time, Disney will be able to take its foot off the pedal.

Furthermore, given that Disney reached a global scale significantly faster than expected, this also could imply that Disney+ will reach profitability earlier than expected, while still delivering strong revenue growth rates.

In summary, Disney could return to generating roughly $8 billion of free cash flow in about two year's time. However, with Disney+ bolstering its revenue growth prospects, Disney's revenue growth rates are likely to be growing at 10% rather than just 7% as it was during 2017-2019.

The Bottom Line

The market is forward looking. Consequently, although for now, investors are feeling uncertain and worried, this time next year, many of the questions we seek will have been answered.

And that point in time, even if Disney is still not operating at full steam, there will be significantly more light at the end of the tunnel. How long until Disney's operating margins return to close to 20%? That's an important question but presently uncertain. But I believe that with Disney+'s strong growth prospects, investors will be willing to give operating margins the benefit of the doubt over the coming few years.

Did You Find This Article Helpful? Investing is about growing your savings and avoiding risky investments. Investing is about being selective when choosing a diversified portfolio of opportunities. Are You Pressed For Time? I do the hard work of finding a select group of value stocks that grow your savings. Honest, helpful, and reliable service.

Invest by avoiding losers.

I'm very hardworking and make balanced arguments for my stocks.

Helping you consider the importance of a balanced portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.