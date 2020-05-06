AGCO - Looks Like A Bottom

I believe the stock has the potential to move towards $70 on the mid-term as I expect agricultural production to improve in the second half of 2020.

The producer of well-known tractor brands like Fendt and Challenger increased its liquidity and should be well-positioned thanks to its stable balance sheet.

I have been looking forward to covering the earnings of the world's largest agriculture-only machinery company AGCO Corp. (AGCO). While I am not a shareholder, I like the company's insights and the significance of regional sales growth as it tells us a lot about the health of farmers and overall agricultural demand. The company easily beat its first-quarter earnings while sales recorded their fourth consecutive quarterly decline. Nonetheless, the company should be able to benefit from rising demand going forward, which is good for the company and a sign that things are finally picking up for agricultural companies.

Source: AGCO

Here's What Happened In Q1

Let's start by acknowledging that AGCO is in a different industry than a lot of its industrial peers. The company owns a number of well-known tractor brands like Challenger, Fendt, Massey-Ferguson, and Valtra and offers integrated grain systems under its GSI brand. Hence, its demand is solely impacted by agricultural demand. As the table below shows, earnings per share came in at $0.86. That's more than double the expected value of $0.42 but unchanged compared to the prior-year quarter. It's remarkable that earnings were unchanged as sales had their fourth consecutive quarterly decline. Moreover, the company has not reported positive sales growth since Q4 of 2018 when including unchanged sales growth in Q1 of 2019.

Source: Estimize

In the first quarter, net sales totaled $1.9 billion. This is a decline of 3.4% compared to the prior-year quarter. Adjusted for currency translations, as only 28% of sales are generated in North America, the company's sales are unchanged. This was entirely caused by 14% higher sales in South America and 12% higher sales in North America. In North America, net sales benefited from higher high horsepower tractors, precision planting equipment, and hay equipment.

Unfortunately, year-to-date tractor and combine retail sales were down gross the board. Tractor demand was down 6% in North America, down 4% in Western Europe, and down 8% in South America. The more volatile combines segment was down 22% in North America, down 17% in Western Europe, and down 27% in South America. While the agricultural sector is anti-cyclical as food demand is always stable, there is a cyclical tough to it as the grain used for fuel and livestock feed is negatively impacted by economic constraints caused by the current pandemic. As a result, grain inventories are expected to rise somewhat. This automatically pushes down capital spending with regard to top-ticket machinery like combines.

Additionally, the company was hit hard by COVID-19 as production hours were down significantly. Int he first quarter, production hours declined by 9%. In North America, production was down 5% in the first quarter. In April, production was down 10%. In Europe and the Middle-East, production was down 1% in Q1, followed by a reduction of no less than 70% in April. Needless to say, the impact on Q2 earnings will be higher - hence the company has withdrawn its guidance.

Fortunately, production in China is back near-normal levels. In Europe, all production facilities were closed in late March through most of April. Right now, production has resumed in all but one factory. For the balance of the year, the company is planning to pull forward summer maintenance and vacation times to increase production capacity for the remainder of the year. I believe this is one of the signs that demand is expected to remain high with regard to farming machinery. Another signal that points at higher agricultural production in the future is the fact that the company is expecting that its GSI segment will benefit from growth in demand for grains storage and protein production and increases exposure to the counter-cyclical protein sector.

With regard to COVID-19 uncertainties, the company increased liquidity through additional borrowings. Right now, AGCO has $1.2 billion in total liquidity. This consists of $387 million in cash and $820 million available borrowing, including a $520 million term loan completed on April 9, 2020. Note that this includes the suspension of stock buybacks after the company bought back $1.4 billion ins hares over the past 7 years. The company's dividend is maintained at current levels.

While management believes that liquidity is sufficient to account for production problems and an extended period of uncertainty, I have to say that overall balance sheet health is solid. The company's current ratio is 1.30, indicating that current assets cover 130% of current liabilities. In addition to that, the debt/equity ratio is 0.48.

In other words, while the company has the benefit of doing business in a stable industry, I do not expect the company to run into financial difficulties.

Takeaway

AGCO had a good quarter, while nobody was expecting it. Sales were somewhat weak, but margins were able to offset the top-line weakness. While the company withdrew guidance, there are signs that higher protein production in the future will stabilize prices after COVID-19 is currently lowering demand in some regions. In addition to that, the company has a rock-solid balance sheet and plenty of cash. I believe the bottom around $40 set in March of this year will hold. I would not be surprised if the stock were to move towards $70 over the next few months.

Source: FINVIZ

While I won't be buying the stock, I will continue to monitor the company's earnings and press releases as I am eager to know how agricultural demand is changing.

Be safe and stay tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.