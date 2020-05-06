Apple: The Case For $350+ Per Share

Apple's evolving mix of businesses, in particular, Services, deserves more credit on the valuation front – I see fair value above $350.

The annuity-like iPhone business is also tracking well, with a catalyst-rich FY21 likely to drive a boost in volumes.

Making a buy call on Apple (AAPL) feels almost non-consensus these days, given the wave of downgrades across the Street. Per SeekingAlpha data, we've seen 33 downward revisions over the last quarter and zero (yes, zero!) upward revisions over the same period.

Source: SeekingAlpha

This comes despite Apple releasing a resilient set of 2Q20 results, with revenue coming in at a consensus-beating $58.3bn (flat YoY), as the Street's expectations proved far too low heading into the quarter. Yet, downward revisions have restarted following the pulled guide, despite generally upbeat comments on the 2Q20 call, the potential for a 5G catalyst in the near-term, and the ongoing mix shift toward services - all of which could drive another upside surprise.

In the months and years ahead, I believe investors opting to sit out the unfolding Apple story today will likely look back and rue the missed opportunity. Given its unique mix of products, software, and services, as well as the potential for continued cash generation and shareholder returns in the years to come, I remain very much an AAPL bull. I value AAPL at $358 on a sum-of-parts basis.

Services Gaining Traction in 2Q20

Apple's company-wide sales landed at $58.3bn (~flat to +1% YoY), above consensus estimates of $54.2bn, though the key highlight for me was that paid subscribers rose by a record 35m QoQ to >515m for the quarter.

Source: Company Filings

The strong services traction bodes well for Apple's goal of doubling service revenues by FY20 (relative to the FY16 level). Services revenue reached $13.4bn (+17% YoY) on strength across the App Store, Apple Music, video, cloud services, and App Store search ads, as well as another record quarter for Apple Care. Newer offerings, such as Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and Apple Card, also contributed.

Overall, the Services gross margin expanded ~1.6%pts YoY, reaching a record of 65.4% for the quarter, despite the likes of Apple Care and advertising being negatively impacted by the lockdowns. With new service offerings in the pipeline, combined with a growing installed base and healthy underlying growth trends, Apple is in prime position to sustain its Services revenue growth trajectory, which should, in turn, prove margin-accretive to the long-term financial profile.

Source: Company Filings

The iPhone Business is Looking Increasingly Like an Annuity

Meanwhile, iPhone revenue for the March quarter stood at $29.0bn, also above the Street's $28.4bn expectation despite handset weakness out of China. While many analysts remain focused on iPhone volumes, I think the right way to view the current handset business is as a gateway to the iOS ecosystem, with an annuity-like cash flow profile.

Thus, though below-trend growth is a given at this point, the key question, in my view, is whether Apple can maintain the ~1.0bn iPhone installed base and if there is room to further expand in the single-digit growth range - for instance, through lower-cost phones. Based on Apple's last disclosure of its iPhone installed base count (>900m), and assuming a 10% YoY growth (in-line with previously disclosed growth rates and shipment numbers), I believe the current iPhone installed base is already at a massive ~1.0bn.

Source: Company Filings, Author's Est

I remain bullish on the iPhone revenue growth potential over the coming years, particularly as owners of key models such as the iPhone X (launched at end-'17) begin to upgrade, and the 5G cycle kicks in. 5G, in particular, could trigger a front loading in demand from an aging iPhone installed base due for a refresh, with carrier incentivizes serving as an additional tailwind.

Thus, assuming a lengthening replacement rate of ~3-4 years (slightly above Counterpoint's 2019 est), we should see a pick-up in demand over the next year or so on the back of iPhone X replacements. With an active installed base of ~1bn units and a 3-4 year replacement rate, this would imply an average annualized replacement demand of ~250-300m. This makes the existing iPhone business a lot like a long-term annuity, in my view, with newer initiatives such as low-cost phones serving as an additional growth driver, alongside a 5G-catalyzed replacement cycle in FY21.

No Guidance Isn't Necessarily Bad Guidance

While Apple refrained from issuing numerical targets for 3Q20 due to the COVID impact, there were some tidbits to chew on (some negative, mostly positive). For instance, management did disclose its expectations for a $1.5bn YoY sales drag from a stronger dollar, and slower YoY growth for the iPhone and wearables than in 2Q, though this will be accompanied by stronger iPad and Mac growth. More importantly, Services is still set to outperform, with management citing strength in the Apple Store, Apple Music, video, and cloud services for the upcoming quarter.

"Customers are actively engaging with our ecosystem and digital services, and we believe the very strong recent performance in the App Store, video, Music, and cloud services will continue throughout the June quarter." - 2Q20 Transcript

Management also highlighted three distinct phases to the quarter - in particular, the robust demand in the first five weeks (tracking toward the high-end of prior guidance) was encouraging, validating the bull case for a recovery in underlying demand post-COVID. The following five weeks were distorted by supply chain disruptions and a sharp decline in Chinese demand, as well as demand weakness across the rest of the world over the next three weeks.

The company also committed to growing operating expenditures, which may seem margin dilutive at first glance. However, given the opex increase will be focused on R&D, I see this as a key positive - Apple's decision to invest through the crisis (helped by its fortress of a balance sheet) should position the company in stronger stead over the long-term, in my view.

We are making new investments in the new services that we launched recently. We -- as you know, we purchased the baseband activities from Intel, and obviously, we want to develop that technology because we consider it's a core technology for us. And so we will try to balance the need to continue to invest during difficult circumstances and the fact that we like to manage the business wisely. - 2Q20 Transcript

The capital allocation strategy for next year also includes an increase in the repurchase authorization to >$90bn, with the dividend also raised to $0.82/share. Though management did not touch on M&A, I would not rule out the potential for a larger deal amid the current downturn, as Apple remains committed to reaching a net cash neutral position.

iPhone SE Off to a Good Start

Apple's indication on the call that the SE was off to a healthy start also validates the demand case for the delayed SE shipment times, in my view. Per management, much of the demand is coming from Android and lower-income regions, implying lower-than-expected cannibalization (in-line with trends seen with the 1st generation SE).

"I have seen a strong customer response to iPhone SE, which is our most affordable iPhone. But it appears that those customers are primarily coming from wanting a smaller form factor with the latest technology or coming over from Android. And so those are the two principal kinds of segments versus somebody buying down as you're talking about it." - 2Q20 Transcript

A brief survey on the Apple website indicates delivery timing for the iPhone SE remains extended in the US (~2-3 weeks), while lead times have shortened in China (~1-2 weeks) and the UK (~1-2 weeks) at the time of writing. For now, the iPhone SE is unavailable for delivery in India, another key market.

64GB 128GB 256GB US 2-3 weeks 2-3 weeks 2-3 weeks China 1-2 weeks 1-2 weeks 1-2 weeks UK 1-2 weeks 1-2 weeks 1-2 weeks India NA NA NA

Source: Apple Website; Survey as of 5th May

The Case for >$350/Share

Using a sum-of-parts approach, I've split Apple's business into three - the low growth legacy hardware business (iPhone, iPad, Mac), the higher growth accessories & wearables business, and the high-margin + growth Services business.

Since Apple does not break out below-the-line segmental contributions from the gross margin level, I've allocated the % EPS contribution based on the respective businesses' contribution to GM dollars. I've also based the multiples for the legacy business on pre-Services Apple (~15x), with a premium for the higher growth accessories and wearables business (~20x), as well as a ~40x multiple on Services, in-line with businesses that produce recurring, subscription-like cash flows such as Microsoft (MSFT) and Netflix (NFLX). The net result is an AAPL target price at $359.

% EPS Contribution Implied FY21 diluted EPS ($) P/E Multiple Valuation/ Share ($) Legacy Apple (iPhone, iPad, PCs) 62% 9.30 15x 139.5 Accessories & Wearables 3% 0.45 20x 9.0 Services 35% 5.25 40x 210.0 Total 358.5

Source: Company Filings, Author's Est.

Key downside risks to the thesis include loss of pricing power and share in the core smartphone and tablet markets, as well as any unforeseen adverse macroeconomic conditions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.