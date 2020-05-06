Valuation, Not Opportunity, Remains The Main Challenge With Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs' valuation looks more "appropriate" than "discounted", but growth stocks don't often go on sale and I like the long-term potential here.

Management's medium-term ambitions (through 2023) look reasonable and attainable, with attractive opportunities in IoT, particularly if they can gain share in industrial IoT.

Silicon Labs once again stood out from the pack with a better than average revenue growth performance in Q1, as well as better than expected margins.

In terms of operating performance, I don’t have a lot to criticize with Silicon Labs (SLAB), as it once again did quite well in this quarter on a relative basis. Likewise, I don’t have much to quibble with or complain about in terms of the opportunity set in front of the company (other than thinking they need better MCU IP). The issue remains principally valuation for me, and the shares have lagged the SOX index by about 15% since my last update on the company.

With that underperformance, the valuation is a little more interesting. Management really needs to get the operating margins up to 30% for the discounted cash flow side to work, though I readily admit growth semiconductor stocks can trade well above DCF-based fair value for long stretches. I still am not crazy about the prospective value here, but I do still see some, and there aren’t as many quality growth stories in semiconductors as I’d like.

Standing Out Again (For The Right Reasons)

Not all of the chip stocks I follow have reported, but Silicon Labs’ performance nevertheless stands out positively. Revenue growth of 14% (year-over-year) is well above the likes of large rivals including STMicro (STM), NXP (NXPI), and Texas Instruments (TXN), as well as smaller rivals like Lattice (LSCC) (even adjusting for the Consumer segment).

Revenue (which also declined 2% qoq) was driven by the Infrastructure & Auto group, which saw 19% yoy and 6% qoq growth this quarter versus the 11% yoy growth and 8% qoq contraction in IoT. Regrettably, Silicon Labs has chosen to restructure how its reports results, reducing the amount of detail it gives to shareholders regarding the performance of important segments like timing, isolation, and broadcast. It sounds as though timing and isolation did relatively well, but it is difficult to quantify beyond that. Management also indicated strength in 32-bit MCUs, Bluetooth, and Z-wave within the IoT business.

Gross margin weakened relative to both periods, but still came in better than a half-point above expectations. With operating expenses only slightly higher than expected (despite higher revenue), the company had an impressive $0.18/share beat the operating income line, with operating income up 19% yoy and down 22% qoq.

Inventory days declined slightly on a sequential basis, but remain within the historical normal range.

Can The Momentum Be Maintained?

Unlike most semiconductor companies, Silicon Labs maintained its guidance for the June quarter (others have been lowering). Still, I’m a little nervous about the outlook. Re-filling the channel (taking channel inventory from 38 days to 54 days) certainly helped results, and I am curious to see how that gets worked down over the next couple of quarters and whether that will hurt revenue.

It’s also worth noting that different companies are following very different paths through this downturn – Texas Instruments is keeping its capacity utilization high and building inventory to have ample product on hand to serve customers, while NXP is being more conservative about reducing output. With channel inventory having gotten low (the mid-50’s are the company’s typical target range), that adds a little variable for Silicon Labs.

I expect Silicon Labs to report a mid-to-high single-digit sequential decline in revenue next quarter, and the year-over-year declines could stretch to mid-2021 before a healthy rebound. While end-markets like data centers and 5G are apparently staying quite healthy, the same can’t be said for the consumer and industrial markets, and I expect that to show up in the numbers as I don’t expect robust “smart home” installments when people are hunkered down at home.

On a more positive note, Silicon Labs doesn’t have any particularly troubling auto exposure; the company’s current infotainment business is vulnerable to the steep auto production declines, but it’s not a big part of the revenue mix, and the company still has longer-term growth opportunities in areas like isolators for electric vehicles that should remain largely untouched by this downturn. Silcon Labs likewise has minimal exposure to Apple (AAPL), for better or worse as we head toward the next smartphone cycle.

Targets And Priorities Seem Appropriate

With management’s mid-March analyst day, they revised their revenue growth target from the double-digits (10% to 15%) to “1.5x” the underlying market growth rate. That seems reasonable, particularly with the company’s strong competitive position in fast-growing markets like IoT, isolation, and timing. The gross margin target of 59% to 61% seemed, if anything, conservative to me, while the operating margin target of 20% to 25% seems a little more aspirational, though the company has had a few quarters above 23%.

Management claims to be a market leader in IoT, and I think the specific claim of leadership in smart home wireless IoT solutions is probably accurate – one of the challenges in assessing the IoT market is that different companies use different numerators and denominators and don’t really disclose the details.

In any case, I have no dispute with the idea that Silicon Labs has a very strong wireless/connectivity platform (moreso now after the Redpine acquisition), and it remains the cornerstone of the IoT franchise. I’ve harped on this before, but I still believe the company punches a little too light on the MCU side, and this is an area where I wonder if they couldn’t look to use M&A to improve the portfolio. The microcontroller space is largely dominated by very large companies, but there are smaller companies with niche technologies (particularly on the low-power end) that could be potentially worth exploring. Either way, I agree with management that NXP, Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY), STMicro, and TI remain the primary competitors here.

There was less that was new on the Infrastructure & Auto side. While there remain solid growth opportunities across auto (digital isolators), communications (timing and isolation), and industrial (timing and isolation, among other components), the overall estimated addressable market growth rate is noticeably lower (6% versus 10% in IoT), and the competition is stiffer.

The Outlook

2020 is looking like a “lost year” in terms of growth, but I still expect Silicon Labs to generate high single-digit revenue growth over the long term, driven largely but not solely by IoT. Management’s target operating margin range corroborates where I was with 2023-2024 FCF margins, but they will need to figure out how to boost those margins toward 30% over time to get the cash flow model to work. It’s not an easy target to reach, but many high-quality semiconductor companies have managed it before.

On a discounted cash flow basis, the prospective return looks to be in the mid-to-high single-digits, which isn’t great. Then again, growth semiconductor stocks can trade well above DCF-based fair value, so I suppose you can make the “relative bargain” argument. I’d also note that the shares do trade at a minor discount to my blended EV/revenue approach that uses both margins (the typical driver of semiconductor EV/revenue) and comparable M&A multiples. While I don’t necessarily believe Silicon Labs is an obvious near-term M&A target, I think there’s an M&A floor here.

The Bottom Line

I don’t usually recommend selling just on the basis of valuation, at least not with growth stocks, and it’s not my intention to shake anybody out of their Silicon Labs position. If I were personally going to stretch my parameters to go for growth, I’d probably prefer Lattice or Inphi (IPHI), but that isn’t meant as an indictment against Silicon Labs. This remains a credible growth story, and at the right price, once worth pursuing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.