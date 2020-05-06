Nautilus: Difficult To Find Any Further Upside Potential

At close to $200 million, this stock is very richly valued and leaves investors with no further upside potential.

Investment Thesis

Nautilus (NLS) reported results which saw revenue up 11% compared with its disastrous performance the previous year. However, its balance sheet demonstrates that Nautilus is very likely to survive and avoid bankruptcy.

Nevertheless, Nautilus is now priced at approximately 15 times forward EBITDA estimates, making this investment too expensive already and cuts into any upside potential.

Q1 2020 Results: Revenue Increased 11%

Going into its earnings results, Nautilus' stock had rallied another 10%. This was the culmination of what had been a meteoric rise of more than 160% this past month alone. So what has driven this rampant speculation? Two different aspects.

First, this company had been left for dead. Investors, such as myself, were questioning the company's prospects to survive. Secondly, as work-from-home becomes increasingly pervasive, investors were hanging onto the theme that Nautilus would become increasingly popular with gym addicts.

Here, I'll address these points in reverse order.

Nautilus' revenues increased by 11% compared with the same period a year ago. On the surface, this looks remarkably strong. But when we consider that last March had seen Nautilus' revenue fall by more than 26% from the previous year, Q1 2018, the most recently-reported Q1 2020 result doesn't look all that strong, now does it?

In fact, at $94 million in revenues for this recent quarter, this is still 18% lower than Nautilus' revenue two years ago.

On the other hand, its valuation has totally collapsed, and including the strong rally these past months, Nautilus' valuation is still more than 50% lower, so the argument could be made that this negativity is priced in already many times over. However, before considering its valuation, let's address that second point: Its balance sheet.

Financial Position: Left for Dead?

I've followed Nautilus more passionately than practically anyone these past few years. And I believe that I'm objective and highly rational when it comes to investing. Further, I'm not sour because I've missed out on huge gains, although I must admit that I was very doubtful of whether Nautilus would survive.

Today, I believe that Nautilus will survive. Nautilus' balance sheet has $26.5 million and $28 million in debt as well as $18 million available on its revolver. Consequently, Nautilus does, in my opinion, have enough flexibility and it has indeed come back from dead.

Breaking Down Its Prospects

The main issue I have with Nautilus is its ability to grow its bottom line. Nautilus has two main segments: Its Direct segment and its Retail segment.

Its Retail segment has as customers companies such as Amazon (AMZN) and Dick'S Sporting Goods (DKS).

Thus, while each segment reported close to 50% of total revenues, its Direct segment is supposedly its crown jewel, yet it continues to report unimpressive results.

(source)

As you can see above, when all was said and done, its Direct segment saw its revenues increase by just 1% compared with the same period a year ago, and its gross profit margins continued to compress.

On the other hand, its Retail segment was up 24% compared with the same period a year ago. However, as we can see below, this segment only adds $10 million of gross profits.

Altogether, during a period when Nautilus should have excelled on its bottom-line contribution, Nautilus' contribution simply reached $5 million, including $1 million from royalty.

Connected Fitness?

Part of the bullish thesis had been Nautilus' connected fitness prospects. This business has been expected to rival Peloton (PTON). Nautilus doesn't disclose its connected fitness revenues, but it states that its Schwinn IC4 connected-fitness bike is reported within its cardio products:

And you can see above, its cardio products were only up 18% on the back of what had been a very weak Q1 period last year and this year benefited in part from a shelter-in-place environment.

Valuation - All Upside Potential Is Gone

As a value investor who puts risk aversion as the cornerstone of any my investment thesis, I struggle to find an argument for how paying a market cap of nearly $200 million for a company that has best cased annualized $10 million to $15 million of EBITDA leaves investors any further upside potential.

The Bottom Line

We know that in the short term, the market can be driven by passion over rationality. And as long as the share price is going up, investors are fairly content to be buy and hold investors. But at some point, a company goes from being fairly valued to overvalued, and knowing when to exit this sort of investment is an incredibly challenging affair.

Investors paying close to 15 times forward EBITDA estimates for a company that's struggling to grow its revenues over the long-term does not appear so compelling to this investor. Particularly as the economy opens up once again, consumers who wanted to buy home-fitness equipment already have made these purchases.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.