Energy Recovery: Lots Of Potential, Lots Of Uncertainty

Investment Thesis

Energy Recovery (ERII) holds a strong competitive advantage in its operating markets. The company, over the long term, will benefit from the growth of SWRO as a method of water desalination. However, given the ongoing economic uncertainty and the company's reliance on few customers for large portions of revenue, the current valuation is too high. I will wait for a noticeable price drop before becoming an enthusiastic buyer.

Brief Company Description

Energy Recovery designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells energy recovery devices (ERDs) intended to "reduce waste, improve operational efficiencies, and reduce the production costs of clean water and oil and gas". For oil & gas, it offers pressure exchangers that conserve the work done by high-pressure pumps, thereby extending their life cycle. The company's main area of operation is water, which accounts for over 80% of its revenue. It offers pressure exchangers and pumps for water desalination. Altogether, Energy Recovery products are extremely effective in their respective duties, earning places in plants on all seven continents and saving customers over $2 billion each year.

What is Water Desalination?

Before I dive further into the company, a brief overview of the process of water desalination is necessary. Desalination is the process by which mineral components are extracted from saltwater to produce a drinkable freshwater. Several methods are used to achieve this, but currently the dominant form of desalination is Seawater Reverse Osmosis (SWRO).

For many years, thermal desalination was the primary method of conversion due to the prohibitively high energy costs of SWRO. Energy Recovery, however, revolutionized the SWRO process with the invention of the PX Pressure Exchanger (PX), which saved energy costs by 60% and introduced efficiencies of up to 98%. Overall, the PX sharply decreased the cost of the SWRO process while increasing the capacity of each plant. As shown by the graph below, the efficiencies created by the PX allowed SWRO to capture significant market share from thermal. The growth of SWRO has driven much of the company's historical returns and provides promise for further expansion opportunities.

Source: Nov. 2019 Investor Presentation

What is the Water Desalination Market Worth?

Globally, the market for water desalination is estimated to grow to over $32 billion by 2024 due to several factors:

Population growth

Scarcity of water, especially in certain geographic areas

Growth of urban areas

Currently, around 1% of the global population is utterly dependent on desalinated water for domestic purposes. By 2025, the UN estimates more than 14% of the world's population will experience at least some level of water scarcity. As a result, demand for clean water is projected to surge at least 30% by 2050 to meet the many needs.

Source: Adroit Market Research

Within the desalination market, SWRO is the method of choice. The energy requirements (thanks to the PX) are much lower, creating a significantly lower overall cost. The SWRO market is projected to continue to steal market share from thermal desalination and increase at a faster rate than the overall market. This will likely accelerate the growth of Energy Recovery, whose products are the only ones on the market designed specifically for SWRO.

How Does Energy Recovery Fit Into the Picture?

Energy Recovery stands to grow substantially from the rapid expansion of SWRO. The high energy requirements for desalination contribute more than 70% of the cost used in the total process. Energy Recovery offers its products - pumping systems, turbochargers, and the PX Pressure Exchanger - to directly combat this issue. PX is its most popular product and, due to it having the lowest life-cycle cost of any competitive product, the most widely used energy recovery solution worldwide. The way in which the company's products introduce efficiencies in SWRO and gas applications is shown below.

Source: Company Website

What Does Energy Recovery Do in Oil & Gas?

Energy Recovery currently offers the IsoBoost and IsoGen systems to oil & gas producers. IsoBoost is, quite simply, a hydraulic pump system that recovers and recycles pressure energy created in the process. In the production of ammonia - one of the most highly produced chemicals - it offers significant cost savings thanks to its much lower all-in cost. Compared to a traditional motor driven pump, which has a mean time to failure of 2.9 years, the IsoBoost lasts around 10 years, saving customers millions of dollars in replacement and maintenance costs.

In gas processing, the system traps energy released during the depressurization of acid gas and recycles it for use elsewhere in the process. With about half of the gas-refinement cost coming from energy consumption, this is a huge efficiency and a large market for the company to address.

Energy Recovery is also in late-stage R&D for a new launch called VorTeq. VorTeq applies the expertise that has driven the company's success in SWRO to hydraulic fracturing, resulting in similar efficiencies by producers. The system captures and reroutes abrasive proppants - frequent causers of pump failure - thereby ensuring high-pressure pumps only handle water and decreasing instances of equipment failure.

Source: Nov. 2019 Investor Presentation

Oil & gas has always been responsible for just a small portion of Energy Recovery's sales, but their proven efficiency should lead to eventual adoption by the industry. Producers are consistently looking for ways to save on operating costs and meet strict emission compliance standards. ERDs directly address both of these issues, and Energy Recovery sells the industry's best.

Where Are the Opportunities for Growth?

Energy Recovery recently instituted a program to expand its in-house production capacity of water products. Phase 1 was successfully completed in November 2019, with the second phase due to be completed sometime this year. The plan was implemented in response to historically high demand and the anticipation of continued demand growth in the future. Upon completion, I expect the company should, at a minimum, maintain its growing margins, and sales demand should continually rise with the need for more pressure equipment.

Geographically, the Middle East represents a large, underserved opportunity for growth due to the ever-increasing scarcity of usable water and subsequent demand for desalination. Newer, larger SWRO plants continue to be constructed in the area while already-in-use thermal desalination plants convert to SWRO facilities. The growth of SWRO plants and the conversion of thermal plants benefit Energy Recovery due to the plants' continuously growing need for high-efficiency pressure exchangers.

As one example of the increasing scale of SWRO projects, Energy Recovery was contracted in mid-March (2020) to supply $23.5 million worth of PX and other products to the Taweelah Reverse Osmosis Independent Water Project. Upon completion, it will become the largest SWRO facility in the world. In this mega-project sphere (plants which produce over 50,000 cubic meters of water per day), Energy Recovery has held a 100% market share for the last four years due to the durability and efficiency of their products in comparison to competitors. As more projects are undertaken and completed, Energy Recovery will most likely harness the entire market's growth and hugely benefit from the increase in the number and size of plants.

On the Q4 2019 conference call, CEO Bob Mao told analysts,

"The value proposition is increasingly important today as mega plants grow even larger and will have nearly double the size from an average of roughly 150,000 cubic meters per day in 2018 to nearly 270,000 by 2021."

As the plants grow, the need for high-quality pressure exchangers will rise with direct correlation. SWRO CapEx is expected to increase from about $3.3 billion in 2018 to about $9 billion by 2021. Energy Recovery stands to benefit directly and enormously from this projected tripling in spending.

On the side of thermal desalination plants converting to SWRO, Energy Recovery was awarded a $16.6 million contract in December 2019 to supply the world's first mega-project plant conversion (located in the Middle East) with PX and related equipment. More and more thermal plants will continue to be converted due to the numerous benefits of SWRO, and Energy Recovery will likely be a direct beneficiary of the trend. I also suspect that these conversions will continue to become larger in scale (due to greater water demands), which will require more equipment, and thereby grow the company's sales at a quicker rate than in the past. The total addressable market for these conversions is already estimated to be around half a billion dollars, of which Energy Recovery should continue to command a dominant share.

The company further stands to benefit from the potential for growth in its oil & gas products. With the successful launch of VorTeq, the company should notably increase its top line. Already, Energy Recovery has signed a licensing agreement with two large oil-field servicers and stands to immediately realize gains upon a successful commercialization of the product.

Under the licensing agreement terms, ERII received a $75 million upfront payment from Schlumberger (SLB) and stands to receive two subsequent $25 million payments upon completion of certain milestones. After that, the company will receive $1.5 million per VorTeq unit installed. This could have a substantial impact on the company's top line upon commercialization given its total revenue in 2019 was about $87 million.

It should be noted that the company has previously failed to accomplish the stated milestones in a timely manner. The company originally expected to meet these milestones in 2016, yet numerous struggles have prevented them from doing so yet. However, development is a highly uncertain area, and despite its past struggles, the company has recently commenced the final stages at a new live well testing facility in Texas. That, coupled with the strong reputation of Schlumberger, gives me hope that commercialization will be in the near to mid-term and will be successful once launched.

What About the Money?

Energy Recovery currently trades at quite an expensive $435 million market cap, about 52x TTM earnings and 4.8x TTM revenues. Although the company warns that its results are highly dependent on single large orders and recommends against yearly comparisons, I consider the company's consistent growth to highlight a strong command of the fast-growing SWRO segment. Over the last 5 years, revenue has grown at a 24% CAGR, and its operating income has grown at a faster pace: 47% annually over the last three years. This operating profit growth has stemmed mainly from manufacturing economies of scale driving higher gross margins. Margins have expanded each of the last five years to currently stand at about 72%. With the plan to grow manufacturing capacity scheduled to be fully completed by year end, I would not be surprised to see gross margins continue upward and further drive the growth of profits.

Source: Nov. 2019 Investor Presentation

The company holds a very strong balance sheet. As of Q1 2020, it has about $73 million in cash/short-term investments, a current ratio of 4.0, and about $85 million in working capital. This places the company in a very strong short-term financial position. Zero debt provides Energy Recovery with added flexibility in operations that will enable them to maximize long-term profits through a continued investment in R&D (graph shown farther down). Again, management cautions against emphasizing the comparison of yearly statistics due to its fluctuating revenue model, but it is nonetheless a positive indicator that the company has generated positive operating cash flow for each of the last three years. This reinforces the theme of Energy Recovery's solid grasp of the growth in SWRO desalination.

What Are the Risks?

With the potential of Energy Recovery laid out, it is time to examine some risks of the business. First, as outlined earlier, the company's revenue is susceptible to extreme variability in the short-run due to its reliance on few large projects for a significant portion of revenue. Over the long term, I believe revenue inconsistencies will smooth out as more and more mega-plants are constructed and more thermal plants are converted to SWRO. It is also likely that, due to the scarcity of freshwater, there will only ever be a growing need for desalination. If we are faced with a recession this year or next, however, there is a high chance of severe revenue declines and potential for extreme weakness in the stock price due to its currently expensive valuation.

Similarly to almost every company, Energy Recovery faces short-term headwinds stemming from coronavirus. On the Q1 conference call, CEO Bob Mao mentioned downward pressure on margins being caused by the closure of its manufacturing facilities. While the margins will likely return to normal, the impact on profits now cannot be ignored and shows the company's valuation to be perhaps even more expensive.

In addition, current plant construction may be held up, new plants may be delayed, and a host of other problems may occur. Despite this, I believe neither of these threats significantly alter the company's long-term potential thanks to its extremely solid financial footing and the fact that a delayed plant is unlikely to be completely cancelled as people need the water provided by it. Once production is continued, Energy Recovery will recognize revenues upon delivery of its products. In the meantime, zero debt and lots of cash give it the financial flexibility to weather the economic dislocation.

The current weakness of the oil & gas industry will probably hurt the commercialization of VorTeq if completed within the next year or two. With both oil and gas prices trading at historic lows, many companies in the area are under severe financial stress and will continue to limit CapEx in the near future. As shown by the Q12020 report, the weakness in oil & gas is already affecting the company with revenue from oil & gas declining at a 34% YoY pace. Although the ERDs provided by Energy Recovery represent a very small portion (~1%) of the total CapEx for any large drilling site or plant, I believe the uncertainty in oil & gas will put heavy downward pressure on any non-essential spending.

With regards to the potential for failure in the development of VorTeq, as I mentioned earlier, the company recently leased a commercial development site in Katy, TX, dedicated to the final testing stages. The product will be continuously used in real-life applications and undergo rigorous live well trials before being released. This gives me a more secure feeling that it will be successful once testing is complete, but again, the uncertainty in oil & gas today leaves me questioning whether it will be quickly adopted.

Another potential risk for the company is increased competition stemming from the growth of the desalination market. As the market becomes more valuable, more companies will begin to offer solutions that compete with Energy Recovery's devices. Currently, the competitors are unimpressive as shown by the company's ERDs holding a 100% market share in mega-projects. In the future, I continue to believe this is unlikely to change significantly because of the company's relationship with existing customers and proven industry-leading products. A continued emphasis on R&D will likely cement its industry leadership position for years to come, and the company has shown no sign of slowing R&D.

Source: Nov. 2019 Investor Presentation

Conclusion

I believe Energy Recovery is a company with solid long-term potential. The growth of the water desalination market and the company's unique establishment in the area provide significant room to grow over the long term. However, price is the essential factor when considering an equity investment, and the current valuation seems just too high. At 52x TTM earnings (on the back of a record-beating year) amid a highly uncertain economic environment, the potential for extreme sales and earnings weakness is too high. I believe there will likely be a pullback sometime this year, providing a much better entry point.

The company is leading its niche market and has room to grow over the long term, but there is never a good reason to overpay for potential growth. I have faith in the company's ability to weather the storm of coronavirus, but current prices leave me unenthusiastic about its current prospects, and you can never rely too much on predicting the future. With strong potential, Energy Recovery is worth keeping on the watchlist, but current prices do not give me much enthusiasm given the uncertainty in the market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.