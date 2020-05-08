Northrim: Buy This Alaskan Bank At A Steep Discount - Behind The Idea

At this price, it sells for just 8x trailing earnings, and those trailing figures were hardly aggressive. On top of that, shares yield nearly 6%.

After nearly doubling from 2016 onward, Northrim stock has now given back all of its gains from recent years.

Seeking Alpha: Can you briefly summarize your bullish thesis for readers who may not have seen it yet?

Ian Bezek: Northrim is one of just four banks that control 90% of the Alaskan banking market. The bank earns a Net Interest Margin consistently 100-150 basis points above the continental U.S. banks due to the lack of competition.

However, Northrim's profitability numbers look lousy now because the bank has delevered significantly since oil crashed in 2014. While their net interest margin and return on assets are still excellent, their ROE and efficiency ratio look poor due to using less leverage. Despite the loan book performing well in 2017-19, Northrim traded below its historical valuation levels due to underearning what it could do in a more normal operating environment.

Ironically, its under-levered position now works out well for them as they are highly-capitalized heading into the downturn. While they hold numerous loans in sectors such as tourism and energy that seem scary, the bank has a large loan loss reserve buffer as well. Meanwhile, the bank - which usually sells at a large premium to tangible book value - now sells for just 75% of it. That's nearly unprecedented in the bank's history. Once this crisis passes, Alaska will still be an unusually attractive banking market and investors will come back to the stock as strong earnings and profitability metrics reappear.

SA: To follow up, do you think the market is largely doing a surface-level analysis here, creating the mispricing? Meaning this looks like an “obvious” bad idea if you’re an algo searching for keywords but an obvious great idea if you know, you actually do the research as you’ve done?

Ian Bezek: Yes. An Alaskan bank levered to energy and tourism sounds like a terrible thing to invest in given the specific economic effects of the coronavirus. And I certainly don't expect much in the way of profits or book value growth from the bank over the next few quarters.

That said, the bank was reasonably priced even prior to the coronavirus. At $40, it was selling at about 13x earnings. But keep in mind the bank was seriously under-earning its potential thanks to low levels of loan growth in recent years due to the weak Alaskan economy. When the bank can lever back up to more normal levels, it should earn north of $4/share, making $40 a share a fine price and the current $22 quotation a steal. Right now, tangible book value comes in at $29. Based on its consistently high profitability and limited competition, it deserves a significant premium to book. Trading back to 1.5x book value gets you to $44/share, which is a double on the current price.

Now sure, the bank isn't going to earn much of anything this year. But you're buying a banking franchise that has been through more than three decades of ups and downs in Alaska and competes with just three other significant firms for the Alaskan market. There's considerable local expertise, brand value, and relationships that would be difficult or impossible for a new entrant to obtain. As such, in combination with its unusually high return on assets, Northrim deserves a significant premium as a franchise.

SA: Can you discuss where and how P/B is still a useful valuation metric, despite so many “new economy” investors saying it is irrelevant?

Ian Bezek: I'd agree there are some industries where price/book is not an especially useful metric. If your assets that produce the economic returns aren't on the balance sheet, a book value analysis will be incomplete. A software company or consumer staples firm, for example, can derive much of its earnings power from intangible items.

However, this is not the case for banks. A bank's main assets are easy to value. In the event that a bank wanted to liquidate, you can calculate what its loans, securities, and other credits are worth and then subtract the deposits it owes out of that. With Northrim, you have $29/share of tangible assets. If they earn a 10% ROE (pretty good for a bank), you get $2.90/share in profits. If they earn a 13% ROE - which they're capable of in a better Alaskan economy thanks to their structural market advantages - you get more than $4/share of profits. If they start performing like a mediocre-to-poor bank and only produce a 5% ROE, EPS would be around $1.50. Book value is vital because it is the base of a bank's future earnings capacity.

The national banking ROE tends to gravitate to the 8-10% range depending on the economic and interest rate environment. Mediocre banks often trade at book value or at a small premium. But good banks get a sizable premium. And through 2015, Northrim was a very good bank, and often traded for as much as 2x book value as a result. Given the prolonged economic slump in Alaska, Northrim was beginning to aggressively raise its dividend and buy back stock to optimize its capital situation and get its ROE back up. The coronavirus has delayed that.

Northrim is structurally still a well-above-average bank. But it trades at a substantial discount to book now, which implies the market views it as an outright bad bank. However, if you're comfortable with the bank's capital position and lending exposure during the current recession, buying ahead of the turn will result in major gains as the stock moves from 75% of book value back to a premium.

Finally, on book value, bank takeover deals tend to happen based on set premiums to book value. It'd be rare for a quality bank like Northrim to sell out for less than 1.5x tangible book value. With tangible book at $29 and a sizable premium to that necessary for takeovers, this ensures that NRIM stock owners would fare well in any sort of acquisition scenario if a mainland bank wants to jump into the Alaska market.

SA: Can you discuss some of the unique traits or superior fundamentals of NRIM compared to the broader banking industry? Do you think part of the reason investors are ignoring them is due to its micro-cap size?

Ian Bezek: There are two factors that drive Northrim's superior full-cycle profitability. For one, it primarily lends against commercial real estate, and to small businesses. It tends to write home mortgages, but then sells them rather than holding to maturity. Traditionally, community and regional banks that focus on business and commerce earn higher returns than mortgage-focused lenders. That said, you often run more risk in seeking those higher-yielding loans.

Here's where the Alaska advantage comes in. A typical Alaskan business or landlord has just four major banks to work with: Northrim, First National Bank of Alaska (OTCQX:FBAK), KeyCorp (KEY), and Wells Fargo (WFC). This makes the Alaskan market much less competitive than the national U.S. banking market, preserving higher interest rates and allowing banks to be more choosy in terms of what loans they underwrite.

Given Alaska's high dependence on oil, mining, and tourism - all cyclical industries - you'd expect Alaskan banks to run into trouble frequently. Yet both First National Bank of Alaska and Northrim handled the late 1990s' commodity bust and the 2014 oil crash without major incident. They're used to operating in a volatile environment. Investors comparing an energy-exposed bank in Texas or Oklahoma to Northrim on the surface aren't giving enough credit to Northrim. The Texas and Oklahoma markets are much more competitive, and there have been widespread failures there in previous energy busts.

An investor viewing Alaska as "Texas of the North" is going to miss the structural advantage Northrim possesses. Notably, Bank of Hawaii (BOH) has long been one of the nation's better-performing regional banks as well. In a brutally competitive industry, geographical isolation is a key perk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NRIM, WFC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.