There Was No Party In 2020 - Thoughts On Berkshire Hathaway's Annual Meeting

Where are the share buybacks? They will likely not be meaningful over the next few years.

The 2020 Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) (BRK.A) annual shareholder meeting was an experience like no other. The party was entirely online, even though Warren Buffett still presented from the arena stage.

I shared my thoughts on the meeting in an interview with ValueDach and have held several interviews over the last few days with Berkshire followers.

The were three key issues for me:

1. The future of Berkshire is operating companies

Having Greg Abel on the stage put the spotlight on Berkshire's operating businesses. There was no Charlie Munger for the first time. There was no Ajit Jain. And there was no Todd Combs nor Ted Weschler. Our hopes and prayers are that Charlie returns to the stage in 2021, and we are all able to return to the party in person. Thankfully, Munger gave an entertaining interview to Jason Zweig of the Wall Street Journal just a few weeks before the interview.

Abel brought a different dynamic to the meeting. The questions, as curated by Becky Quick, were more sophisticated than normal. Even Bill Murray's question was a serious one!

The questions were generally focused on Berkshire's operations and Buffett's views on the overall economy. Having the head of operations answer some of these questions added a higher level of specificity that was refreshing.

With a cash pile of $137 billion, Berkshire needs to find an elephant-size business to buy to move the needle on its operating results. Buffett referenced the need for a $30 billion to $50 billion acquisition. He does not appear to be interested in putting that much of the cash pile to work in common stocks.

The future of Berkshire is expanding its operating companies and finding another acquisition. Here, Abel is the leader. He is allocating tens of billions of dollars into capital projects within Berkshire Hathaway Energy over the next several years. He oversees all of the operations of Berkshire and is a special leader. It was good to see his interactions with Buffett, and it was a good introduction of him to casual shareholders.

As Buffett said during the meeting, Berkshire is no longer a get rich company. It is now a stay rich company, and has been for some time. The operating businesses will not produce asymmetric results, but will continue to provide acceptable cash generation.

2. Berkshire's airline sales are a symbol of Warren Buffett's overall cautiousness

Buffett sold out of Berkshire's airline positions in April, while praising the managements of these companies.

We have to remember that Berkshire retains significant exposure to the industry through its Precision Castparts subsidiary, as well as through NetJets and FlightSafety. Buffett has access to detailed information on the industry and clearly was cautious about the future prospects of the airlines.

As usual, he summed up a complicated issue in a simple way by saying that there are just too many planes for the foreseeable demand. This comment shows that there will be repercussions throughout supply chains and not just at Delta (DAL), Southwest Airlines (LUV), United (UAL), and American (AAL). Also, it squashed those rumors about him buying an airline outright (thankfully).

This activity demonstrated his overall cautiousness about the ramifications from COVID-19. It appears that he believes that there will be significant issues for the industry over the next two to three years. Not every player will survive when looking at suppliers and other tangential businesses.

But this cautiousness goes beyond travel and leisure. Other industries will be affected over the long term. Many companies will fail, as we are already seeing with recent bankruptcies in retailers. The first step is to determine if a company will survive. Only then can the company be analyzed as a potential investment.

3. Share buybacks remain limited and may not be meaningful over the next few years

Most Berkshire investors have been disappointed with the slow pace of share buybacks. The company bought back B shares at $226 per share earlier in the year. Unfortunately Buffett threw cold water on the idea of a significant increase in share buybacks by saying that he believes the share price discount to intrinsic value is similar now as it was earlier in the year when the share price was much higher. Despite the massive cash pile, Buffett and Munger will not buy back shares unless there are at a meaningful discount.

Buffett historically has indicated that he has wanted to keep $20 billion in cash as a buffer for unforeseen issues. He said at the meeting, without giving a specific number, that the buffer now needs to be much higher. There may be second and third order effects from the pandemic that may require additional resources.

The other aspect of the buybacks coming to a halt recently is that Berkshire shareholders don't have full information in order to make an estimate of the value of the company. The uncertainty in operating businesses, in their insurance liabilities, and in the mark-to-market value of the securities holdings means that the value of Berkshire shares can change quickly. Buffett has always wanted to make sure that selling shareholders were fully informed before making their decision to sell. That may not be possible in today's environment.

Buffett clearly missed the pageantry that typically accompanies the annual meeting. The presentation was an entirely different dynamic without Munger present. Heck, Buffett even pulled out powerpoint slides!

Uncertainty can sometimes be an opportunity. But not always.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.