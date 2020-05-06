Investors Finally Get A Wake-Up Call, But Have Chosen To Hit The Snooze Button Instead

The parallels between the "nifty-fifty" stocks of the 1960's & 1970's and the current infatuation with FANG stocks by investors should not be ignored; as past may be prologue.

Instead, investors have chosen to hit the snooze button, not wanting to awaken from the dream of a never-ending bull market.

The Fed cannot suspend the laws of economics anymore than they can suspend the laws of gravity. What goes up will eventually come down.

The fallacious argument that the Federal Reserve can rescue investors from a deep and protracted bear market is now being made by Bulls.

The COVID-19 pandemic was a wake-up call for investors to implement a risk-off strategy, raise cash and preserve capital for the coming equity market bloodbath.

During the past 11 years there has been a lot of money made on Wall Street by those retail investors without much, if any, experience in an environment other than a secular bull market.

The strategy of buying every dip has served these amateur investors well. In the sense that it was nothing more than a Pavlovian behavioral response, requiring little, if any, thinking or macro-economic analysis, it worked.

Every strategy works until the day comes when it doesn't any longer.

For those investors who have become so accustomed to a single BTD strategy, that has rarely failed in the past two decades, they are about to witness what many veteran market participants have already learned through years of experience.

After all, you don't ever want to confuse brains with a bull-market.

Perusing the diverse comments from Seeking Alpha readers, on many of the articles that have been published over the past few months, we can usually spot the highly-experienced investors from those with much less experience.

Experienced investors, by virtue of the significant amount of time that they have spent watching how markets evolve over different periods of time, generally learn how to recognize paradigm shifts in market behavior.

They tend to adapt to changing markets much quicker than those who haven't had the advantage of observing and reacting to various market settings and economic scenarios.

Seasoned market veterans tend to draw on those past experiences in order to avoid the more common pitfalls that the less experienced market-watchers oftentimes fall prey to.

Decades of market experience usually comes with a much higher respect for the challenge of managing risk in a changing environment. Managing risk is paramount to achieving solid long-term investment returns while navigating the financial markets.

The key to making money in the equity markets, over meaningful periods of time, is to not give back the gains you have made during a bull market when a bear market finally arrives.

The advent of online trading, along with the newly adopted no-commission trade pricing embraced by almost all online brokers, has created a virtual reality game atmosphere in the financial markets.

As a result, young retail investors have been extremely active recently in the stock market, piling into equities at an alarming rate, as the stock market has fallen over fears of the Coronavirus.

While a buy-the-dip mentality may be a useful and profitable strategy in a bull market, it can become dangerous and financially devastating in a bear market.

Let's draw on a historical example to provide some context. Back in the 1960's we experienced something called the "Go-Go Years". It was a time when stock prices generally moved higher, and more and more people were being drawn into the investing arena as they heard the success stories of their friends and acquaintances at cocktail parties and other social gatherings.

During that time there was a group of stocks that earned the name "The Nifty-Fifty". These companies were called "one-decision stocks", meaning that the only decision that you needed to make was to buy them. You never had to worry about selling them, because they would just continue to go up forever.

These one-decision stocks included companies like Avon, Black & Decker, International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), Gillette, Polaroid, Xerox (NYSE:XRX), Minnesota Mining & Manufacturing, Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), General Electric (NYSE:GE), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Sears Roebuck, Revlon, Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW), Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) and The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Investors were content to buy and hold these companies, because they were the new-era stocks, the disruptors, the innovators, on the cutting edge of new and exciting technologies.

While these companies may have been all of these things, for investors they were represented by ownership of stock. Investors lost sight that these equity shares not only could go up in a higher trending bull market, but that they could also experience falling prices in a bear market. Things went along swimmingly, until the 1968-70 & 1973-74 bear markets reared their ugly heads.

We should point out that there are some today who are saying that the 5 week drop of approximately 35% in equity prices, from an S&P 500 high of 3,393 on February 19, 2020 to a low of 2,191 on March 23, 2020 was a bear market, and that the 35% rebound in prices, over the subsequent 5 weeks, ending April 29, 2020, to a level on the S&P 500 of 2,954 has ushered in a brand-new bull market.

While these moves may have met the technical definition of a bull or bear market, the length of the moves clearly do not come close to meeting the historical duration of either a bull or bear market.

Just look at the historical duration of a typical bear market from 1966 through 1982.

During 1966 it was 263 days

From 1968-1970 it was 543 days

From 1973-1974 it was 694 days

From 1976-1978 it was 777 days

From 1981-1982 it was 472 days

Source: Ritholtz.com

We're sorry, but we will never be convinced that a mere 33 days of falling prices constitutes a bear market. There is no question that bear markets can happen quickly, but they generally take a while to mature and go through the process of causing a great deal of anguish and financial pain to investors.

Bear markets, generally, have three distinct phases.

Source: Real Investment Advice

We believe that what we have seen, over the past few months, are the beginnings of a new bear market starting to take hold. The vicious bear market rebound rally from the lows on March 23, 2020 was to be expected.

We, also, expect the counter-trend rally to quickly fizzle as investors begin to realize the extensive damage that has been done to the U.S. economy, and the prognosis for the economy returning to normal anytime soon dissipates.

Yet, many, without having had the experience of what a bear market truly looks like, feels like, and how it acts in terms of distance and duration, will make a judgement that what we have witnessed has been a very short bear market, and that with the impressive rally over the past 6 weeks we have now suddenly entered a new bull market.

I will never forget the story about Bob Kirby, a portfolio manager for The Capital Research Group (advisor to The American Funds) headquartered in Los Angeles. He was taking his family on a long summer vacation to Europe and was not going to be distracted by constantly checking on what the stock market was doing.

He joked that when he returned to his office, he fired up either his Quotron or Bunker-Ramo machine ( I can't recall which it was), and after looking at the prices of the stocks that he held in the portfolios that he managed, he thought that they all had undergone a 2-for-1 stock split.

That's how far and fast stock prices had fallen. Buying the Nifty-Fifty worked, until it didn't any longer. Just like buying the dips has worked, until it doesn't anymore.

I can just hear some of the younger readers saying " This guy is ancient. He is talking about a time long ago. The stock market now isn't like the stock market back then".

While markets may have undergone changes throughout the last 50 years, human behavior and the psychology of markets have not changed.

The FANG[MAN], or FANG stocks of today Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX), Google's parent Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), and Nvidia (NVDA) are the Nifty-Fifty stocks of the 60's and 70's.

These stocks account for a major weighting in big-cap ETF's and constitute a large dollar amount of the total trading done on a daily basis. In fact, the case can be made that the overly-concentrated amount of money going into these seven names, account for much of the performance of the general stock market.

In fact, if you look at the chart below, you can see just how concentrated these 5 FANG stocks are in the S&P 500 index.

We would also note that the FANG stocks recently hit a new high on April 17, 2020, despite the general market not even reaching near record new highs.

Source: Bloomberg

All of this bodes poorly for a continued advance of the overall market. The generals are leading, but the rest of the troops are not following. Typically, this shows underlying weakness in the rest of the market.

There are more than a few parallels in history that show when there is narrow, not broad, leadership in the market, it is only a matter of time before the market shows signs of becoming exhausted. We may, in fact, be seeing that now.

But, why are investors willing to overlook these historical parallels, and continue to believe that ultimately everything will return to normal and be as if this was just a temporary hiccup to the global economy?

The short answer is The Federal Reserve.

The idea that somehow the Federal Reserve will be able to pull off an Atlas-type show of strength is misplaced, especially with the economic fallout that we are already beginning to see from a near total shutdown of the entire U.S. economy.

That task would be Herculean, given the size and magnitude of the current economic problems our country, and other countries are facing. We seriously doubt, that in the end, the Federal Reserve will be able to find a way to "financially engineer" a recovery strong enough to put the economy back in the place that it was before the COVID-19 pandemic.

As far as we are concerned, the only thing that the Federal Reserve has been able to do successfully, since the early 2000's, is continuing to create massive bubbles by kicking the can down the road.

Just look at some of the economic indicators and numbers that we have seen recently.

If consumer spending is two-thirds of GDP growth, what will this contraction in U.S. personal consumption mean for future GDP numbers?

Source: Bloomberg

According to a survey by First Insights, it certainly doesn't appear that consumers feel safe enough to return to stores even when they re-open.

In our last article, a little over a week ago, we mentioned how we thought that consumers would hoard cash due to the high degree of uncertainty surrounding the high levels of unemployment and the concerns regarding the length and depth of federal programs to provide income replacement to the unemployed.

It certainly appears that we were correct in that assessment of consumer behavior, as the personal savings rate has soared.

Source: Zero Hedge.com

There are now over 30 million individuals that have filed for unemployment benefits.

Source: Bloomberg

All this while consumer confidence is crashing to lows never seen before.

Source: Bloomberg

Automobile sales have fallen sharply.

Source: Bloomberg

While home sales are in a serious decline.

Source: Bloomberg

Anyone who believes that we can have a "V"-shaped recovery in a matter of months is being very unrealistic, and fails to understand the implications of the charts and graphs presented above.

Any recovery is likely to take a few years and is more likely to look like this.

The only thing that will get things back on track both socially and economically will be TIME. We are talking years, not months. There is no magic bullet and no quick fix to the problem.

Think about the following:

Stock prices are directly tied to company revenues and profits (earnings).

Sales that produce those revenues are tied directly to consumer spending.

Consumer spending is predicated on having both confidence in the future along with a job that produces money to spend on goods and services.

Unemployment is at record high levels, while consumer confidence is at extremely low levels.

The fear of the unknown is likely to keep us living with this new reality for a number of years.

The economy cannot survive that long with a large number of businesses being negatively impacted, or sacrificed on the path to insolvency and eventually bankruptcy.

The Federal Reserve can take aggressive actions on monetary policy, but there are four very important things that they have little or no control over:

1. The psychology of fear, and the uncertainty, that is causing consumers to pull back on spending in any meaningful way.

2. Quickly repairing the extensive structural damage that the U.S. economy has undergone in such an extremely short period of time.

3. Restoring the loss of 30 million jobs in the U.S. economy quickly.

4. Avoiding recession. Some believe, including us, that we are already in a recession and on the way to another great depression.

In summary, we believe that investors that have grown accustomed to buying every dip in the past, and have done so successfully, will finally be faced with having to deploy something other than a purely reflexive "Pavlovian "strategy that will no longer work to their advantage in a bear market.

The experienced investor knows when the winds have shifted and it is time to adjust the sails accordingly.

Successful investing requires looking at extensive data, comparing it to other meaningful periods of time, looking for correlations, and then reaching a thoughtful and rational conclusion to act upon.

Simply throwing money at stocks for no reason other than that prices have declined is fraught with risk. Something that is cheap today can get a lot cheaper in the future.

While markets may not be exactly the same for every historical period, there are certainly significant correlations related to human behavior and investor psychology that provide a glimpse into possibilities that are likely to repeat themselves over time.

Having the ability to draw on that experience from a historical perspective, provides a distinct advantage for the seasoned investor versus an investor who has not witnessed anything other than a secular bull market for most of their investing tenure.

The popular FANG[MAN] stocks of the current period can be likened to the Nifty-Fifty stocks from the 1960's and 1970's. Back then, as is the case now, these stocks dominated the trading and investing patterns among retail and Institutional investors.

The only thing that has changed are the names. The behavior of investors has not. For the past two thousand years the basic psychology of the human race has remained the same.

Patterns, like history, oftentimes repeat themselves. You have heard the expression that "Those who fail to learn from the past are bound to repeat it."

Nowhere is that more true than in the financial markets.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPXS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: We are not responsible for updating either our articles or our opinions on Seeking Alpha. We are not in the business of giving advice and ask that readers refrain from asking for it. Please do your own due diligence before investing. We are not responsible for any actions that you take based on the opinions that we express on Seeking Alpha.