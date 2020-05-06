OneSpaWorld: Don't Short Cruises, Short Over-Leveraged Spas On Cruise Ships

OneSpaWorld is just the latest from the PE firm that brought you blockbuster short opportunities such as Jamba Juice, Lovesac, and XpresSpa.

It could be a long time before people return to cruises, particularly in full capacity. As long as social distancing is required, it seems incredibly unlikely that people will return to day spas on cruise ships anytime soon.

OneSpaWorld is a Bahamian company (therefore unlikely to get a US federal bailout). Many of OSW's employees are foreign nationals, further decreasing the likelihood of US federal assistance.

OneSpaWorld is a much better short opportunity than the cruise lines themselves. OSW was already looking over-leveraged and financially distressed before Covid-19.

Introduction

There will certainly be winners in the aftermath of the Coronavirus crisis and the economic fallout of a looming global recession. An over-leveraged Bahamas-based company that operates spas on cruise ships and just barely squeezed out positive cash flow from operations last year ($560,000) probably isn't going to be one of them. Rather than a 'flight to safety' we've seen a 'dash for trash' and OSW has rebounded significantly off the lows.

(Images source: Stocktwits)

Like Lovesac (LOVE), a mall-based retailer we wrote about last week, this is another great short opportunity. It's not complicated to understand why. Imagine a masseuse that is in close contact with other passengers and spa staff all day, hovering over you in a surgical mask, on a cruise ship, just months after passengers were stranded on vessels that had outbreaks onboard. That would hardly be a relaxing day at the spa for most people, other than maybe people speculating on OSW stock and talking about it on Stocktwits.

Overview of OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld operates health and wellness centers on 170 different cruise ships and at 69 destination resorts. Because deals to outsource these day spas are done at the cruise-line level, OSW has spun this to investors as a "a diverse customer base despite parent-level consolidation." In reality, 46.7% of the revenue comes from Carnival (including Princess & Holland America). An additional comes from 23.1% from Royal Carribean and 14.7% from Norwegian. The average length of these contracts is just 5 years.

(Images source: OneSpaWorld)

OneSpaWorld claims to have built its market position over the last 50 years. This sort of hearkens back to an age where dedicated managers built businesses with entrepreneurial spirit. In reality OneSpaWorld is the unstable creation of a couple of private equity firms.

In 2015, private equity firm Catterton Partners purchased Steiner Leisure for $925M. Steiner Leisure operated a number of spas in resorts, hotels, and cruise ships. The company faced flat but steady operating and net income. Profits were modest, but with $54M in cash and less than $100M in debt, it wasn't overly leveraged.

Catterton Partners rolled a large portion of Steiner's assets into a new business called "OneSpaWorld" then sold it to a SPAC called "Haymaker Acquisition Corp." It's probably safe to presume they kept the best assets for themselves. Why? One of the Haymaker sponsors is Mistral Equity Partners. The same PE bucket shop behind disasters such as Jamba Juice (JMBA), XpresSpa (XPSA), and Lovesac (LOVE). Jamba Juice is already bankrupt and XpresSpa is trading around $0.50 (at one point as low as $0.05); we believe Lovesac will rival OneSpaWorld as the next collapse in the series.

Shortly after being acquired by the Haymaker SPAC OneSpaWorld was taken public at a $755M valuation. While Steiner Leisure was taken private with $98.6M in debt and $54M in cash, somehow OneSpaWorld emerged with just $8.7M in cash and had $221M in long term debt at the end of Q4 2019 . This debt is in the form of what Wall Street calls "leveraged loans". They're sort of like junk bonds but riskier.

When a company is too risky for a bank to lend to due to financial regulations, hedge funds and private equity firms often step in to create loans. These loans are not bonds because the firms creating them are not banks, and therefore the loans are not registered with the SEC. They are then most often packaged up and sold to investors. Unsurprisingly, because the firms putting these deals together are able to unload the debt to investors afterwards, the standards and investor protections written into the loan covenants have been declining for years.

OneSpaWorld's loans are currently yielding between 8 and 12% according to pricing data provided by Bloomberg. That should tell you a lot about the most sophisticated investors think about the long term prospects for this company.

Financial Distress

OneSpaWorld is run in the typical private equity fashion: load the company up with as much leverage as possible. This strategy enables a company to grow quickly, faster than it otherwise would be able to if the growth had to be financed with operating cash flows. Investment banks publish research and targets to get investors excited about the growth opportunity, and investors reward these companies with high valuations. PE firms then make exits selling them to the public market.

This leaves many companies on risky footing, not robust enough to weather a major storm. However, it is usually a highly successful strategy for PE firms because they don't plan to stick around and potentially be the ones left holding the bag. At Home Group (HOME), Freshpet (FRPT), Lovesac (LOVE), and OneSpaWorld (OSW) are all arguably examples of this PE strategy.

For OneSpaWorld, the imminent financial distress is obvious from the fact that the PE sponsors had to kick in an emergency $75M just a few days ago (note that this barely moved the loan prices). Dig a little deeper into OneSpaWorld's financial documents and you will find something quite startling:

(Image source: OSW 10-K)

In addition to having $221M in "leveraged" debt, OneSpaWorld is on the hook for $126M in payments to the cruise and resort companies for the space onboard their ships and properties. If you dig further in the risk disclosures you will find that OneSpaWorld is on the hook even if its operations are unprofitable.

We are obligated to make minimum annual payments to certain cruise lines and owners of our land-based venues regardless of the amount of revenues we receive from customers. We may also be required to make such minimum annual payments under any future agreements into which we enter. Accordingly, we could be obligated to pay more in minimum payments than the amount we collect from customers. As of December 31, 2019, these payments are required by cruise line agreements covering a total of 151 ships served by us and by six of the agreements for our destination resort health and wellness centers. As of December 31, 2019, we guaranteed total minimum payments to cruise lines (excluding payments based on minimum amounts per passenger per day of a cruise applicable to certain ships served by us) and owners of our land-based venues of approximately $126 million in the aggregate in 2020, which amount does not take into account cancelled voyages. (source: OSW 10-K)

Additionally..

On March 8, 2020 the U.S. Department of State issued a warning for US citizens to not travel by cruise ship. COVID-19 has resulted in the temporary ceasing of our operations of health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts, and cruise ship itinerary modifications in response to travel restrictions and advisories, which has significantly impacted our business and revenue. Risks related to an epidemic or pandemic, such as COVID-19, could also lead to the prolonged closure of our health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts. (source: OSW 10-K)

So consider these hypothetical scenarios..

In one scenario, cruises reopen but demand is low. OneSpaWorld's operations are unprofitable due to the severely impacted demand and on top of that OneSpaWorld has to make payments to cruise companies anyway. OneSpaWorld goes bankrupt and the cruise ships take over spa operations, perhaps made easier by industry consolidation. This could potentially be triggered by loan covenants.

In another scenario, cruise ships reopen but due to new health and safety guidelines, OneSpaWorld's operations (that involve close proximity to spa staff) are closed. Because OneSpaWorld is basically no longer an operating business, it voluntarily goes into bankruptcy and restructures. This could potentially be triggered by loan covenants.

In yet another scenario, cruise ships don't reopen for a long time. Carnival is the first cruise company to announce reopening, with an August 1st voyage. Demand is so low that fares are just $28/night. Bloomberg reports that "departures from other home ports in North America and Australia are canceled through Aug. 31, and other pauses will last even longer." Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) is already warning it has "substantial doubt" it can remain in business and is warning investors about a possible bankruptcy.

As the risk disclosures read, it does not appear that the payments are required for voyages that are cancelled. It's also appears that the cruise lines have the right to terminate contracts under certain circumstances. It's unclear if OneSpaWorld has similar rights. In either scenario, if the ships don't sail OneSpaWorld doesn't make any money. If the ships sail OneSpaWorld is required to make minimum payments "regardless of the amount of revenues we receive from customers."

The Growth Story was Removed from the Annual report

The growth opportunity that drove OneSpaWorld to its $17/share peak was based on the idea that cruise line partnerships with state-owned ship building companies in China would be the next phase of growth for the cruise industry.

China remains incredibly underpenetrated with a cruising penetration rate of just 0.2% of the population in 2017, representing a significant opportunity.Today, the "Fourth Wave" of cruise industry expansion is in our early phases in Asia, as cruise operators and the Chinese government invest heavily in Asian cruise port infrastructure.

...

In 2015, Carnival Corporation and the Chinese State Shipbuilding Corporation established a joint venture for a shipbuilding consortium at a Shanghai shipyard, which will build mega class cruise ships for the Chinese market. Cruise Industry News reports that Asian cruise capacity grew at a CAGR of 18.3% from 2011 to 2015 and is projected to grow at a 15.2% CAGR from 2015 to 2022. Cruise Industry News projects passenger counts in the Asian market will reach European volumes within the next 5 to 10 years, and some cruise operators predict during that time that Asian passenger counts may even surpass North American volumes, which are the largest in the world.Consumers Increasingly Spending on Experiences and Travel

(Source: OSW 10-K)

All of this was completely removed in the most recent annual report, which was published about a month ago. This is not only a very ominous sign for OneSpaWorld, but an ominous sign for the growth of the industry as a whole. We think it is highly unlikely that OneSpaWorld will be able to return to the 35x TEV/EBITDA valuation that propelled OneSpaWorld to $17/share with significantly reduced growth prospects.

Conclusion: Let's get serious about the future of cruises

(Image source: CBS)

How soon will the general public forget the dramatic images of cruise ships stranded off the coasts of California and Florida, looking for a place to dock and unload sick and dead passengers? While quarantined in Japan, the Diamond Princess had so many infections onboard that WHO classified it as if it were a separate country. The Guardian called it a "coronavirus breeding ground". There are still many cruise ships stuck at sea that cannot get permission from the CDC to dock and unload their crews. Investors seem far more eager to forget all of this than potential cruise ship passengers.

(Image source: Stocktwits)

The reality is that the cruise ship industry will most likely be one of the last industries to recover. It's a lot easier to get back to work than to get back to play. Social distancing guidelines will likely remain in place for the foreseeable future, and market is slowly waking up to the fact that the "new normal" is far different from the old normal.

With Norwegian warning of going concern and Gold's Gym already filing for bankruptcy, it seems that over-leveraged PE-engineered lev loan-funded spas on cruise ships are an even better short opportunity than the cruise lines themselves, which have significant tangible assets and a clear pathway to one day reemerge even if they have to be restructured in bankruptcy. Therefore we are short OSW.

Disclosure: I am/we are short OSW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Also short HOME, LOVE, & FRPT