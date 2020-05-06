Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF: Limited Exposure To Technology Stocks

ETF Overview

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY) owns a portfolio of high yield dividend stocks that have increased their dividends for at least 10 consecutive years (with a minimum market capitalization of $1 billion). The fund has a high exposure to defensive sector but has limited exposure to growth sectors such as technology sector. This is evident in the fact that its total return has lagged the S&P 500 Index and other dividend quality funds. Therefore, investors may want to seek opportunities elsewhere.

Data by YCharts

Fund Analysis

PEY include stocks with 10+ years of dividend growth

The main stock selection criteria for PEY is to find 50 highest-yielding stocks (with a market capitalization over 1 billion) that have raised their dividends for 10 consecutive years. The theory behind choosing stocks with over 10 consecutive years of dividend growth is to reduce the risk as these companies selected are generally companies that have been through different stages of the economic cycle and are still able to commit to grow their dividends. Below is a chart that shows the growth of the dividends of the top 10 holdings of PEY’s portfolio. As can be seen from the chart, the range of dividend growth for PEY’s top 10 holdings in the past 10 years is wide, ranging between 6.78% and 310%.

Data by YCharts

We like its exposure to defensive sectors

The outbreak of COVID-19 is causing a lot of challenges both in the U.S. and globally. There is a lot of uncertainties as no one really knows how long the pandemic will last and whether there will be multiple waves of pandemic in the next 1~2 years. In addition, nobody knows exactly when a vaccine will be developed. In fact, it may take at least 12~18 months before a vaccine can be developed. Even this estimation can be optimistic. Therefore, it is good to know that PEY has a high exposure to defensive stocks in its portfolio. As can be seen from the pie chart below, consumer staples, utilities and health care stocks represent about 40.87% of its total portfolio. PEY’s exposure to defensive stocks is much higher than the S&P 500 Index where the index’s exposure to these three sectors are only about 25.87% (health care (15.28%), consumer staples (7.34%), and utilities (3.25%)).

Source: Invesco Website

Lack of exposure to technology stocks

Although PEY has a high exposure to defensive sectors, the fund lacks exposure to growth stocks such as technology stocks. As we know, information technology sector has been growing at a rapid pace in the past decade. As the pie chart above shows, its exposure to information technology stocks is only 2.15%. This is significantly lower than the S&P 500 Index’s exposure of 25.6%. We understand that this is due to the fact that technology stocks that have 10+ years of dividend growth are limited and that these stocks are not high-yield stocks. Therefore, it is unfortunate that PEY's selection criteria limited its exposure to technology stocks. This low exposure to technology stocks also limited PEY’s total return. As can be seen from the chart below, PEY’s total return since its inception is only 71.4%. This is less than one third of the total return of SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) which tracks the S&P 500 Index.

Data by YCharts

If we exclude dividends earned, and only look at its price performance, PEY’s return is negative 7.65%. On the other hand, SPY’s return is still 137.2%.

Data by YCharts

Lower growth portfolio

The lack of exposure to technology stock is also reflected in several metrics. As can be seen from the table below, PEY’s sales growth rate of 6.17% and cash flow growth rate of 7.13% is inferior than the S&P 500 Index’s 6.91% and 7.60% respectively. PEY's growth is also inferior than another dividend growth fund, WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Grade ETF (DGRW). For reader’s information, DGRW constructs its portfolio by selecting stocks based on quality factors (return on equity, return on assets) and forward earnings growth forecast. Therefore, it is not purely backward looking. Like PEY, its top 10 holdings are mostly stocks that have increased their dividends in the past 10 years. As can be seen from the table, DGRW’s sales growth and cash flow growth rates are superior than PEY’s growth rates.

PEY DGRW S&P 500 Index Forward Dividend Yield (%) 6.6% 2.81% 2.20% Sales Growth (%) 6.17% 6.23% 6.91% Cash Flow Growth (%) 7.13% 11.57% 7.60%

Source: Morningstar, Created by author

PEY’s inferior growth profile has resulted in its underperformance when compare to DGRW. As can be seen from the chart below, PEY’s total return of 63.4% since 2013 (DGRW’s inception was back in 2013) was much lower than DGRW’s 95.49%. DGRW’s outperformance was primarily due to the fact that technology stocks represent over 20% of its portfolio. Many of these stocks are actually benefiting from the trend of working from home and the increasing usage of technology devices since the outbreak of COVID-19.

Data by YCharts

Investor Takeaway

Although PEY has high exposure to defensive sectors, it has limited exposure to technology stocks. Therefore, its long-term total return may continue to underperform the broader market. For investors focusing on income, PEY may still be okay. However, for investors seeking both capital appreciation and dividend growth, DGRW appears to be a better choice to consider.

