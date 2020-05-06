Neurocrine Biosciences: A Quality Biopharma To Consider On Any Pullbacks

Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) is a biopharma company focused on treating CNS and endocrine disorders. Neurocrine has been cash flow positive for the last 2 years off the back of strong sales of Ingrezza, a soon-to-be blockbuster used to treat tardive dyskinesia. Rather than resting on its laurels, Neurocrine is reinvesting that cash flow to develop a broad pipeline of potential therapies that could meaningfully add to its upside over the next few years. Much like I described with Horizon Therapeutics, Neurocrine has a strong business model that gives me confidence that it can sustain more growth and innovation moving forward—things I definitely look for when considering a new investment. Sales and earnings-based metrics though make me think Neurocrine is probably pretty fairly valued right now.

Ingrezza Provides Neurocrine With A Strong Foundation Of Revenue

Ingrezza has almost single-handedly gotten the company to positive cash flow, and now Neurocrine is reinvesting into future growth via the pipeline. Ingrezza is a VMAT2 inhibitor used to treat tardive dyskinesia. Dopamine has been shown to be involved in the disease pathology of tardive dyskinesia, and Ingrezza is thought to have its effect by blocking dopamine release. Ingrezza brought in $752.9 million of Neurocrine’s $788.1 million in total revenue in 2019, up from $409.6 million in 2018.

Figure 1: Ingrezza Sales Chart (source: corporate presentation)

Ingrezza growth is expected to continue at a good pace. Although Ingrezza is being researched for an additional indication for chorea in Huntington’s disease, peak sales estimates that I’ve seen for tardive dyskinesia alone range from $1 billion to $2 billion. Q4 2019 sales of Ingrezza would annualize to about $950 million, which would still be 21% growth over 2019 even if quarterly prescriptions bucked the clear growth trend you can see if Figure 1.

Neurocrine also receives royalty payments from Orilissa, a partnered drug with AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), which is currently marketed for endometriosis pain. Orilissa hit the market in Q3 2018, and already in 2019 Neurocrine received $14.3 million in royalties, as well as a $20 million milestone payment from AbbVie. Certainly, this is a drop in the bucket compared to Ingrezza, but it’s still nice additional cash flow, especially considering that AbbVie bears all costs associated with Orilissa.

On April 27, Neurocrine received FDA approval for Ongentys, an add-on medication to increase the duration of effect of standard Parkinson’s disease medications. It’s unclear how much Ongentys will add to the company’s cash flow this year given how difficult it will be to launch a new medicine until the COVID-19 crisis subsides more, but long term, Ongentys sales should be a meaningful addition. I’ve seen peak sales estimates ranging from $75 million to $300 million.

Neurocrine’s Partnerships Have Bolstered The Pipeline And Provide Additional Upside Potential

Now that Neurocrine is cash flow positive based on its marketed therapies, the company has been looking to fill its pipeline to ensure long-term growth. Neurocrine has mostly done this through entering into partnerships.

Figure 2: Chart showing details of partnerships with Voyager, Xenon, and Idorsia (source: corporate presentation)

The highlight of the partnership with Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) is definitely their gene therapy for Parkinson’s disease that’s currently in Phase 2. Enrollment has been delayed in the RESTORE-1 Phase 2 trial due to COVID-19 which is studying the therapy in patients who are not showing good results with traditional oral medications. Voyager’s therapy inserts a new gene into neurons that enables production of the AADC enzyme, leading to increased levels of dopamine which is linked with better outcomes for patients.

The Xenon (XENE) and Idorsia (OTCPK:IDRSF) partnerships both focus around therapies for epilepsy. Both drugs are just in Phase 1, but it’s still encouraging to see Neurocrine adding several new therapies to the pipeline that could add to cash flow in a few years. The Xenon partnered drug is a sodium-channel inhibitor that targets adult focal epilepsy, while the Idorsia drug is a calcium channel blocker for rare pediatric epilepsy. It’s also worth noting that so far Neurocrine has just bought itself an option to license Idorsia’s drug, but it’s hard to see why Neurocrine would pass on the chance if Idorsia’s IND is accepted by the FDA.

Figure 3: Neurocrine’s Pipeline (source: company website)

Neurocrine also has some non-partnered products. Notably, Ingrezza is being tested for an additional indication in chorea (involuntary movements) in Huntington’s disease. A Phase 3 trial is ongoing but additional enrollment is delayed due to COVID-19. Hopefully, the company will update on the enrollment during their Q1 update call, but I’m not terribly concerned about this being delayed somewhat when current Ingrezza sales growth is still so strong.

Neurocrine is also testing crinecerfont for congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) and is targeting approval in both the adult and pediatric markets. The company was originally planning to share full data from its Phase 2 trial in CAH at the annual meeting of the Endocrine Society scheduled for March, but that has been moved back until June and will now take place at the ENDO Online 2020 meeting. Enrollment is also delayed in the Phase 2a trial for the pediatric indication. This is a disease severely in need of new innovation, so hopefully, things don’t get delayed too much. Either way I will be eagerly watching for further guidance from the company in its Q1 earnings call.

Finally, the company has a second generation VMAT2 inhibitor in the pipeline (the same drug class as Ingrezza), but the company has been pretty quiet about its development. At this point, it’s still too early stage to factor much in when analyzing Neurocrine.

Neurocrine’s Balance Sheet Looks Strong And Free Cash Flow Is Growing

Analyzing the balance sheet is extremely important with biopharma companies because they so frequently have to raise cash to fund R&D and operations, diluting existing shareholders in the process. That shouldn’t be a meaningful risk with Neurocrine at this point.

The company exited 2019 with $970.2 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities. Net cash provided by operating activities in 2019 was also strong, coming in at $152.1 million. Neurocrine’s total liabilities were $669 million, of which $409 million are senior convertible notes. These notes for the most part don’t mature until 2024, so it should be relatively easy for Neurocrine to retire them out of free cash flow over the next few years.

Additional Catalysts Are Sparse In 2020 Now That Ongentys Was Approved

Neurocrine has already gotten Ongentys approved this year, but the outlook for news the rest of this year looks more subdued.

Figure 4: Neurocrine’s 2020 Goals (source: corporate presentation)

The biggest remaining highlight is the PDUFA date for elagolix for uterine fibroids which is currently estimated to be around June 4, 2020. This estimate assumes the time frame will be the typical 10 months between an NDA filing and the PDUFA date because an exact date has not yet been announced. AbbVie again has commercialization rights here, but Neurocrine will get royalties without having to bear any of the costs of commercialization.

Otherwise, there are only very minor catalysts – just the initiation of 3 different trials which may even be delayed due to COVID-19. As an investor in the company, I’m not factoring in any catalyst-based run-up into my rationale, although I could still see the company moving significantly upwards on good Ingrezza sales or earnings numbers.

Neurocrine Looks Fairly Valued Based On Discounted Future Sales And Earnings Estimates

When attempting to gauge whether a commercial-stage biopharma like Neurocrine is undervalued, I like to analyze Price to Sale and Price to Earnings ratios, both current and forward. The benchmark I look for on P/S is 5 or less and for P/E it’s 15 or less.

Figure 5: Neurocrine Sales and Earnings Estimates (source: Seeking Alpha)

As you can see from Figure 5, estimates for Neurocrine’s P/S and P/E ratio only begin to dip substantially below 5 and 15 respectively around 2024. I then discounted these estimates starting in 2024 at a 10% rate to see if the ratios still looked good in present day dollars.

Figure 6: Discounted P/S Estimates for 2024-2029 (source: Seeking Alpha and my calculations)

After discounting, the P/S numbers are all well above the 5 or less that I shoot for, but they aren’t high enough to raise concern.

Figure 7: Discounted P/E Estimates for 2024-2029 (source: Seeking Alpha and my calculations)

The discounted P/E numbers were right around my fair value point for several of these years, but they weren’t below 15 in any of them. To me that suggests Neurocrine is probably trading at roughly its fair value given the risks inherent in biopharma stocks. Neurocrine shares have spent much of the last 2 months trading well below current levels though, and based on this analysis, it would seem they were a good value for most of that time.

Conclusion

Neurocrine Biosciences is a quality company showing strong growth in cash flow and profitability. I personally own shares that I bought a few months ago while shares were trading somewhat lower than current levels. Based on my threshold criteria for starting a new position, Neurocrine shares don’t quite have the margin of safety I would look for. I will consider adding on any significant breaks under $100/share, or if sales or earnings estimates get revised up meaningfully. Neurocrine will likely be a long-term hold for me based on its current fundamentals as there is a lot to like about the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NBIX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

