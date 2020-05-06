Unfounded Criticism Of Chinese Tech Firms: It's Just Business

The act of a few rogue employees against the company policies has marred the reputation of businesses in China but it's happening in the U.S. as well.

RoboTaxi services are heating up in China, led by Alibaba and Baidu. The autonomous driving sector is an exciting one to watch.

Feeling unloved in the U.S., JD.com looks to Hong Kong for secondary listing in the footsteps of Alibaba. I laid down other drivers for the impetus.

Dismal factory activity data in China and the U.S., coupled with downbeat earnings from tech giants dragged down equity indices in both countries.

By ALT Perspective

It was supposed to be a strong week thanks to widely reported news on the favorable outcomes from patients with COVID-19 treated with the experimental antiviral drug remdesivir from Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD). The positive news helped the S&P 500 end April up more than 12 percent, its best month since 1987.

Unfortunately, the confluence of less than stellar earnings reports from market darlings Amazon (AMZN) and Apple (AAPL) as well as the skipping of an earnings guidance for the first time in years by the latter spoiled the party. A surprising tweet from Elon Musk that Tesla's (TSLA) stock was too high further dampened investor sentiments.

Investors could also have been bothered by the downbeat manufacturing index for April released by the Institute for Supply Management. The reading plunged to 41.5 last month from 49.1 in March, indicating that U.S. manufacturing retreated deeper into contractionary territory in April.

The China equivalent, the Caixin/Markit manufacturing Purchasing Manager’s Index was no bright spot, coming in at 49.4 for April, falling short of consensus expectation for 50.3. It was also below March's 50.1 and the 50-mark which signaled that China's factory activity was in contraction in April.

Despite initial enthusiasm over China's announcement that it would hold the country's largest annual political meeting on May 22 following a two-month delay, market players seemed to have shrugged off its significance. Previously, economists said they were waiting for the Chinese government to set a date as doing so would be a "surest" signal that it had considered the novel coronavirus outbreak to be under control.

When the Chinese reading was announced on Wednesday, the negative data set the equity indices of Chinese companies (CQQQ)(FXI)(MCHI) up for an underperforming week compared with their U.S. counterparts (SPY)(DIA)(QTEC).

The Chinese Internet sector representative ETF, the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB), fared worse than the broader Chinese ETFs, closing down 4.0 percent for the week. Among the key holdings of the KWEB ETF, the share prices of TAL Education (TAL) and online travel agency Trip.com (TCOM) were the only ones that managed to stay afloat. They have both come a long way from being among the negatively impacted due to the lockdowns, as I had written about in January in Viral Outbreak A Fortuity For Alibaba, JD.com, And Tencent; A Disaster For Trip.com And TAL.

Stocks of e-commerce players Vipshop (VIPS), JD.com (JD), Pinduoduo (PDD), Bilibili (BILI), and Alibaba Group (BABA) saw hefty losses though that should be taken in the context of two consecutive weeks of gains previously. Their shares declined 5.0 percent to 9.7 percent for the week, more than the ETF itself.

As explained in a past issue of the Chinese Internet Weekly, I found the KWEB ETF holding the most representative stocks in the sector. As such, an overview of the week's share price movements of the top few holdings of KWEB as compared with the ETF itself is provided as follows for convenient reference especially for the stocks mentioned in this article.

In the subsequent sections, I will update on Alibaba Group, Baidu (BIDU), and JD.com. I will also comment on the unfair scrutiny on China (and by extension, Chinese companies) and share additional thoughts on China's upcoming national digital currency highlighted in my previous article.

Feeling unloved in the U.S., JD.com looks to Hong Kong for a secondary listing in the footsteps of Alibaba

Regular readers of my Chinese internet weekly column would understand very well why JD.com has been preparing to file for a Hong Kong listing since January. I have written last year about Alibaba's dual-listing benefits. Early this year, I laid down reasons why other Chinese tech giants were contemplating their own secondary listings.

Several readers rightly pointed out that a listing in Hong Kong is not the tech companies seeking an easy way out. On the contrary, the "stringent and often expensive vetting" by the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) actually vindicates whoever successfully getting past it. Consider it the baptism of fire. A Hong Kong-based banker interviewed by Financial Times said "it's substantially easier and cheaper to list in the United States than it is to list in Hong Kong."

A significant driver, I believe, is that Chinese companies are finding themselves unloved in the U.S. It is easy to appreciate why by glancing at the comments section of my past articles. The last edition is a good place to begin with. Brendan Ahern, the CIO of KraneShares, a China-focused ETF provider, explained the rationale of listing in Hong Kong plainly: US investors don’t properly value Chinese internet companies so they are going to a geographic area where they don’t need to explain themselves.

Last week, it was reported that the largest e-retailer in China has engaged a consortium of financial institutions led by Bank of America Corp. (BAC) and UBS Group AG (UBS) to manage its secondary stock sale that could raise more than $3 billion. The additional funds could bolster JD.com's effort to develop a series of 'mini programs' aimed at improving user engagement and loyalty.

RoboTaxi services are heating up in China, led by the tech giants

Starting from April 27, commuters in Shanghai were able to request for a self-driving RoboTaxi from AutoNavi’s Amap app. AutoNavi was acquired by Alibaba Group in 2014 for $1.5 billion and was the first Chinese map service to achieve 100 million daily users back in 2018. In March this year, Amap boasted 478 million monthly active users.

The RoboTaxi business is attractive due to the potentially rapid adoption in the coming years. According to a study by Proficient Market, the global autonomous vehicle market is forecasted to reach $556.67 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 39.47 percent from 2019 to 2026.

For now, the industry is taking off steadily. In March, Baidu (BIDU) sealed a $7.5 million deal to build public road infrastructure for self-driving cars in southwestern Chongqing municipality. The largest internet search company in China also secured a bid to construct a 5G-enabled vehicle-infrastructure cooperative system in Binhu New District of Hefei, Anhui. Subsequently, Baidu also succeeded in a bid to construct road infrastructure for autonomous cars in Yangquan, Shanxi. These are happening even as Baidu clocks up self-driving miles in California.

Corporate titans of American firms don't appear to concur with the unfair scrutiny on China

I received plenty of support as well as flak for my lamenting the Unjustified Revulsion Towards Investing In Chinese Companies in my last write-up, as you would imagine for an article attracting more than 370 comments as of writing (and that number is not even including several entries removed by the moderators). A few readers were rather aggressive in voicing out their disagreements, often without substantiation. I have to admit that those comments affected my mood somewhat but it's not something I'm newly exposed to.

In early February when I wrote an article arguing that Shareholders Should Prepare For Potential Dilution at Tesla (TSLA), numerous vocal readers were vehement that I was utterly mistaken. They cited the fact that Elon Musk, the co-founder and CEO at Tesla, made it clear during the Q4 2019 earnings call that he had "no plans to raise capital". For your convenience, I reproduce some pertinent comments as follows.

No prize for guessing what happened a week later.

Back in 2017 when I thought Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) was undervalued due to the negative perception accumulated from its spate of norovirus incidents among other factors, there was no lack of harsh comments as well. Several readers also shared anecdotal evidence of unhygienic stores where they patronized in the comments section of my Chipotle articles in their attempts to dismiss my bullishness on the stock.

The share price of Chipotle has since tripled from the trough in 2017, as the company cleaned up its act and greatly improved on delivery to alleviate the issue of long queues at the outlets. The management also executed well on multiple initiatives and the rest, they say, is history.

With years of public writing experience and more than 300 articles on Seeking Alpha under my belt, I have learned to take opposing views, no matter how unpleasantly put across, in my stride. For readers who have shown concern for me, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to you and assure you I am as enthusiastic as ever to continue this regular series of Chinese Internet Weekly.

At the same time, the current antagonistic sentiment towards China and Chinese companies reminds me of the experiences writing on Chipotle and Tesla mentioned earlier. Perhaps the outcome of investing in Chinese stocks would be positive, providing regular readers and I a déjà vu feeling some months or years down the road.

In this issue, I would attempt to justify why China (and by extension, the Chinese internet space) is an attractive place in terms of investment opportunities. This is valid, and perhaps even more so, post-COVID-19. I would do so by standing on the shoulders of the corporate titans at the helm of American companies and highlighting what they have said in their recent earnings calls.

To begin, we have Kevin Johnson, the President and Chief Executive Officer at Starbucks (SBUX), who said on Tuesday during the Q1 2020 earnings conference call that the beverage giant would "continue to thoughtfully invest in China, a market that has significant long-term growth potential for Starbucks." He was "proud of how Starbucks China continues to pave the way as one of our two lead growth markets."

In December 2017, Starbucks had already indicated its confidence in the Chinese market through the opening of its largest outlet in the world. The outlet located in Shanghai was then the second Starbucks Reserve Roastery worldwide, the venue for the "all-new coffee experience" where the company serves the "epitome of coffee and retail innovation". The Shanghai Reserve Roastery was also the most technologically advanced Starbucks outlet thanks to the collaboration with Alibaba.

There continue to be doubts about China's ability to contain the outbreak even as Wuhan, the former epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak, declared the city had discharged its final 12 patients from its hospitals on April 26. However, Rosalind Brewer, the Chief Operating Officer and Group President, Americas at Starbucks, thought otherwise.

Rosalind has been learning from China in how the country instituted measures to ensure the safe reopening of businesses and adopted the practices to Starbucks. She was apparently quite trusting of the Chinese authorities. Hear from the operations maestro yourself (emphasis mine):

"We're also providing the safety for our partners things like a partner pre-check. And we instituted that last week where thermometers will be available in all stores. And then we will actually have every partner take their temperature and then validate if they're ready to work through a series of questions. That's something that we learned from China. It was very helpful for us. And so we are -- we learn from China and then just expanded that work and then looked at government and local health officials and what they were saying. And that's how we plan to open and we'll be in this safe position until we learn more."

Sure, I accept that the executives could have been politically correct in their statements given the substantial business they have in China. What about guidance? I doubt it's something they would deliberately sweeten in pandering to the Chinese officials. It's their credibility at stake. When pressed for a "more explicit" Q3 guidance, Patrick Grismer, the Chief Financial Officer at Starbucks, said (during the same earnings call mentioned earlier):

"On balance, there are just too many unknowns and too many moving pieces to be able to provide more explicit guidance on Q3 results outside of China at this time other than to say that the impacts to revenue and operating income will be much more substantial in absolute terms in Q3 compared to Q2, but we do expect these impacts to moderate in the fourth quarter."

Of the 76 countries that Starbucks operates in, he was unable to offer his expectations of the performance anywhere except for China. Ostensibly, he was confident that China had overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and the business recovery in the country was on track with adequate visibility. It's unlikely Patrick's conviction in the earnings call was an attempt at praising China as it would come back to haunt him if the numbers in Q3 don't correspond with his guidance.

Starbucks executives are not alone in their optimism of China and learning from the country. Kevin Ozan, the Chief Financial Officer at McDonald's (MCD), revealed in its Q1 2020 earnings call on Thursday that the fast-food giant opened over 100 restaurants in the first quarter in China. It is a phenomenal feat considering that a large swathe of the country was under strict lockdown measures from late January to March.

Kevin expressed his confidence in new restaurant growth opportunities in China. The very fact that the new openings are happening show that what he had said positively about China was just pleasantries to protect the existing businesses.

Chris Kempczinski, the President and Chief Executive Officer at McDonald's (MCD), shared that the company has been learning from China on the "digital side of the business", demonstrating the advancement in the country. This went some way to contradict the claims of critics that China is not an innovator and even accused it of copying the West.

"So I think there is - as you mentioned, there is a number of things that we're learning from China. A lot of it was around operational elements that I described earlier in the call. We've certainly also been watching and learning as China has been able to have approach the digital side of the business. I think they are further ahead than most of our markets in terms of how they use digital."

Again, McDonald's executives could have said what they did in order to curry favor with the Chinese government. However, are we overthinking? In which country are fast food restaurants using facial recognition for food ordering and payment? And by the way, that has happened since 2017. It's now 2020, which other countries have we seen this done?

Self-service kiosks at McDonald's are now ubiquitous in the U.S. but it has happened years back in China. In addition, McDonald's China has also for years made fully embraced the phone as an ordering interface as well as an engagement platform with its customers, something that other locations and peers have only recently adopted. Source: ALT Perspective

During the Q1 2020 earnings call, Elon Musk, the Co-Founder of Tesla and its Chief Executive Officer, minced no words as he compared the state of infrastructure between the U.S., China, and Europe (emphasis mine):

"I think, it's high time we invested in infrastructure in this country. We have a lot of crumbling highways and bridges. And frankly, when I visit China, I see their infrastructure as being much better than ours. It's great. Europe has better infrastructure [than the U.S.]. It's really quite sad that U.S. infrastructure especially it’s roads and highways is where it is today. And our airports, in a lot of cases, are an embarrassment."

Just to be sure again that Elon Musk is not saying what he did because of his huge new investment in China, I checked for other authoritative sources and indeed there were many. I have also detailed in a past article how Pinduoduo has leveraged on China's heavy investments in infrastructure to ride on the poverty alleviation theme supported by the central government in its business.

Although ExxonMobil (XOM) announced on Friday its intention to reduce its 2020 capital spending to $23 billion, around 30 percent lower than the previously announced guidance of $33 billion, the oil major has nonetheless kicked off early construction on April 22 of its $10 billion petrochemical complex in the Huizhou, a city in south China. The project progress came in defiance of growing anger directed at Beijing over its handling of the coronavirus outbreak and talks of production shifting away from China.

On the topic of manufacturing reshoring, shipping companies are probably the ones with the largest stake in getting the reading correct. Wall Street Journal's Costas Paris does not believe that global trade is going away:

"BIMCO’s Peter Sand says China’s sprawling factory sector and its extensive shipping infrastructure gives the country too big an advantage for companies to ignore. Germany’s Hapag-Lloyd AG is among the operators committed to ultra-large container ships, and the operator isn’t changing course. Manufacturers may add factories close to home, the carrier says, but they won’t walk away from China."

Academics are likewise not foreseeing that angry rhetoric would result in factories leaving China in droves. Morris Cohen, professor of Operations, Information and Decisions at The Wharton School, opined:

"I don't think China's role as a major source of manufacturing is going to be eliminated. They will continue to be so, maybe at a somewhat lower level, maybe in certain industries less. There will be changes, but overall, the structure would persist. ... People are saying we will now bring all manufacturing back home to the US. Be sure, that's not going to happen. Those jobs have probably left for good."

The president of the American Chamber of Commerce in the People's Republic of China (AmCham China), Alan Beebe, should be considered highly authoritative on this topic. Here's what he thinks:

"In contrast to some global narratives, our China-based data suggests that the majority of our members will not be packing up and leaving China anytime soon. ... It is worth emphasizing that China appears ahead of the global curve when it comes to restarting the economy following months of lockdown, and many of the reasons why companies are in China in the first place still hold true today."

As illustrated above, the executives of U.S. companies are optimistic about China and unlikely to agree with the White House purported plans to punish China for the pandemic. They have also indicated that China is a place where they are learning from for applying elsewhere in their businesses. In addition, fears about the shifting away from China affecting the Chinese economy seem unfounded. Their actions and positive messaging bode well for the environment that our plethora of Chinese internet companies operates in and their prospects.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA, BIDU, GILD, FB, JD, NTES, TCEHY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.