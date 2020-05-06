Buy MANTECH Again - With Last Month Buy's +12% Gain

Like last month, we just want the biggest, most likely to occur, quickest capital gains with the least price drawdowns to endure during the necessarily risky holding trip.

Because their everyday work requires them to compare alternative investments, which requires forecasting coming prices, which they learn about from negotiating their big-$ fund clients’ trade orders.

Re-treading last month’s buy article with current prices and fresh coming prices expectations saves organization, but raises new questions. So again, we turn to the Market-Makers [MMs].

Nor did our appetite for more financial resources to have when we finally retire, so we looked again for the best-buy now in a depression-proof industry group: Aerospace & Defense.

We plumped ManTech International as the capital gain stock pick during the virus pandemic, and it worked – almost. The stock rose to its target, but the pandemic didn’t end.

Investment Thesis

The financial return we choose to earn from our commitment of money put at risk is in the form of capital gain. Alternatively, the risk of loss is associated with time of commitment and credibility of accomplishment by each capital commitment.

At the onset of a commitment, we have more control over reliability of accomplishment than of the required duration. Selection credibility thus dictates a comparison of each competitive alternative prospect where time for accomplishment can be set as a maximum limit. That reasons for working from selection-supporting forecasts all dealing with essentially the same time period.

We have that condition with price range forecasts derived from MMs’ firm capital protection by hedging, since the hedges are limited in time (weeks, months) by the legal expirations of the contracts of derivative securities being involved. Then accomplishment credibility may be supported by time-limited histories of actual market outcomes, issue by issue.

Selections may be conducted at any time dictated by liquidation of a holding which and when its price target has been accomplished.

Since the acceptable investment candidates in any such selection setting are all being compared in identical periods, the choice selected is an issue matter, not a portfolio strategy timing or allocation matter.

What to do with the ManTech investment accomplishment proceeds?

The onset of this matter began with our article published April 6, 2020, containing a buy recommendation originally made from data from March 31. Score-keeping by our standard TERMD portfolio management discipline would begin a buy commitment of ManTech International Corporation (MANT) at the close of the following market day April 1st with a price of $71.55. The close is used because when placed “at close” beforehand, the transaction is guaranteed to be accomplished at the market “close” quote for both buyers and sellers; no trade-spread involved. Position actions are by TERMD score-keeping standard always on the “close.”

Earlier that day, MANT traded as low as $68.81, but there can be no guarantee that any individual investor’s buy order could be accomplished at that price.

The SA article included an MM-hedging-derived forecast price range for MANT with a high price limit of $80.32, which TERMD uses as a sell target for score-keeping actions.

Public records show the “close” on April 14 as being $80.16, with a high trade of the day being $80.57.

With a target of $80.32, is the “close” of $80.16 close enough to justify a sale? Our TERMD actions score-keeping standard says 99.2% of the target says, “Yes, it is” and 99.2% of $80.32 is $80.159, so TERMD records show a completed position from an entry cost of $71.55 to a sale exit of $80.16, or a gain of +12.03%. Not bad for 14 calendar days of capital commitment, or 86 basis points (nearly 1%) per day.

Unfortunately, the SA reader got the article in time to buy MANT on the close of April 7, at a price of $73.57. Still, the forced wait until April 27’s close at $80.40 closes the buy position and takes a +10.1% profit in 20 days or 50 basis points (1/2%) a day. The article forecast only 20 bp/d, a bit better than a 100% CAGR.

With 110% or 112% of the original commitment to invest, what now looks attractive, starting with the prior article’s list? The first step is Figure 1, the Reward-to-Risk trade-off map.

Figure 1

Source: Author

This map locates securities at the intersection of prospective price gains (green horizontal scale) and potential price drawdowns (red vertical scale) based on market-maker hedging behavior to protect their necessary endangerment of firm capital as they enable volume trades. Desirable conditions are down and to the right.

The “frontier” of best advantage runs from MANT at location [2] to NOC and LMT at [14] to LDOS at [5] to AJRD at [4] and BA at [15]. The market index SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) is at [1].

Comparing Details

There are some conditions which keep Figure 1’s comparisons from being perfectly fair. To measure the up-to-down imbalances shown, a sufficiently reliable number of prior experiences need to be represented. Figure 2 shows (in pink) that today’s sample of imbalances for one stock is too limited in number to be reliable for forecasts.

Figure 2

Source: Author

Today’s price range forecasts are in columns [B] to [D] with the upside gain calculated in [E] and price drawdown experiences of similar prior forecasts in [F]. The locations of Figure 1 are from [E] and [F].

Once again, MANT outclasses most of the competition with 80 out of 87 prior forecasts [L] as winning TERMD outcomes 92% [H] of the time. Its averaged realized % net payoffs [I] of 11.7% in comparison to its [F] upside forecast of +12.4% at 0.94 [N] is the highest of that column. MANT’s [F] experience of only -3.4% price drawdown risks is the best in this group, even better than SPY’s -3.9%.

For capital-gain seekers, MANT’s average prior forecasts’ holding periods [J] of 37 market days is among the lowest in Figure 2, and contributes to its odds-weighted basis points per day [R] achievement of 28.4 as nearly as good as the 29.8 bp/d average of the 10 best issues out of a MM forecast population of 2,649.

MANT’s price volatility gets clearer in the Figure 3 picture of its past 6 months' record of MM forecast price ranges. Where price can be forecast, volatility is an investing advantage, not a liability.

Figure 3

Source: Author

Figure 4, next, looks at MANT prices in a different way. It logs every market price change period of the past 5 years in terms of its annual rate of change and sorts them in terms of what their upside-to-downside forecasts were at the period's start and what the rates of change were in holding periods of increasing length from 1 to 16 weeks of 5 market days.

That may sound confusing, but remember data rows reflect RI values and columns show the effect time has had on holding periods.

Figure 4

Source: Author

The row headers are in red and green print. 100:1 is the most bullish of RI forecasts, with a RI value of 1, zero, or minus. (Minus happens when the current quote is lower than the forecast says it should exist.) A 50:1 forecast can only come from RIs of 2, where 2% of the range is to the downside, where 98% is to the upside. (98/2 = 49)

Likewise, a 4:1 row centers around a 20 RI value where 80% of the range is to the upside and 20% ( 1/5th ) is to the downside. 3:1 is like a 25 RI and 2:1 is like a 33 RI.

The blue 1:1 row is where up and down are equal, or a 50 RI.

The number of RI forecasts in each row’s calculations is told by the #BUYS column header. They are the product of the RIs for that row plus those of the row above it in the top half of the table, or below it in the bottom half. Put another way, the top row contains 87 extremely bullish RI forecasts’ price paths while the next (50:1) row adds 3 more to the top row’s 87 and contains data for 90 forecasts.

That cumulating process works from the top and bottom extremes, to center at the blue totals and averages row.

What does this mean for MANT’s price experiences in relation to its RI values? Below the blue row, prices go down, changes are negative. But there have only been 26 days out of 1130 when MMs protected themselves like they expected that. On 1104 days they expected better things.

At the blue row of 1130 forecasts MANT averaged annual rates of positive growth at +24 to +29% (briefly) a year. Largest rates of price growth are in the 3:1 row, where expectations are now, indicated by the purple 337 count. 104 of them (337 minus 233) added to or maintained the 4:1 row’s pretty good results, while almost 150 forecasts with 2:1 ratios had less robust outcomes.

So, if rates of gain in the 40%+ area are desirable for your portfolio, this may be a good time to use (BUY) MANT.

Still, how likely may a buy here be profitable? The data shown in Figure 4 as rates of gain in Figure 5 shows what percent of the forecasts produced profits.

Figure 5

Source: Author

That 3:1 row has incidences of profitability increasing to 80%+ of the time, the longer the position is held. That’s better than any other RI row in the MANT recent history. A buy here is looking good. But to be sure, let’s do one more test.

Figure 6 puts the MANT price history data to a standard statistical “t-test” of whether some few abnormal experiences may have produced deceptive average outcomes.

Figure 6

In statistics the larger a sample is, the less likely it is to produce odd results from “bad data.” The t-statistic achieves convincing power when it reaches a value of 2 or higher, so we have color-coded the outcomes in Figure 6 to provide visual distinctions. Because space is very limited in the display, the t-statistic values have been multiplied by ten and made integers, avoiding the decimal points.

Yellow t-statistics are above 2, and red ones above 3. The 3:1 row, beyond holding periods of 5 days, convincingly provides assurances that the buy encouragements of Figure 5 are not misleading.

Conclusion

In a period of governmental disruption to normal economic supply and demand conditions, securities supported by government activities provide special reassurances of continuing viability. ManTech International Corporation enjoys such an advantage and has demonstrated institutional investor attraction by the reactions of Market-Making professionals. It appears at this time and price to be an attractive equity buy, in comparison with stocks of other corporations of similar advantage.

