Anaplan: The Comeback Kid

Management will be able to navigate the recent difficult quarter and upcoming challenging environment.

A series of valuation tests shows a significant valuation buffer, any series of catalysts will bring it back to fair value.

Anaplan has a customer moat that is being underappreciated by the market today.

Thesis

Anaplan is a durable business that is riding major tailwinds in the business planning software space. Anaplan was viewed as a darling of the SaaS peer group in 2019, but a billings miss in FY Q4'20 and departure of the chief Growth Officer Mark Anderson has re-rated the stock.

A key management hire gives me confidence in the ability of Anaplan to re-rate back to previous highs, and to realign the growth team to achieve long-term growth with an excellent product.

Source: Anaplan website

Billings Miss

Anaplan missed its recent Q4 numbers after riding a wave of good RPO, billings, and revenue growth. At certain points in the last year, the business was trading a bit ahead of itself.

Here you can see some historical EV/Sales multiple. You can see that the EV/Sales multiple has contracted since 2019, and further came down when Covid hit the economy in March 2020. It is important to note the relative strength in the multiple (and how high it is), which is warranted given its growth profile, product, and team.

Source: Koyfin

Still on a relative basis, Anaplan has outperformed the S&P on a return profile over a longer-time horizon.

Source: Koyfin

Everything was looking rosy until Q4 numbers hit the print. Looking through research reports, we believe the miss was over exaggerating and not a sign of a movement off of Anaplan. Deutsche Bank's recent channel checks point to strength in the G2000 customer base, and it points to the turnover of the Chief Growth Officer and changes internally that caused an overall growth slowdown. I believe this explanation makes sense for a growing organization that did not have a "back up" developed on the sales side yet, and does not speak to the overall business proposition, which some analysts started to doubt.

Here is a visual of the billings miss. Although it still showed 25% YoY growth, it was a big slowdown.

Source: Anaplan investor relations

Management

Further Frank Calderoni, a long-time executive who was CFO of Cisco and Red Hat before taking over Anaplan, is a strong addition as CEO to Anaplan. Although the company had a rough quarter at the start of his tenure, I believe he will be able to turn the ship around and re-accelerate revenue, based on his track record.

Looking at the rest of the management team, we can see a good mixture of experience and tenure at the company. I also believe this team can execute on the vision of moving upmarket and up-selling into the G2K.

Source: Anaplan team page

Market

Anaplan is addressing a large and growing market. It is a cloud-based software for business planning software, focused on use cases like FP&A, demand planning, and quota planning.

Before software like Anaplan, corporate planning was done in silos and with spreadsheets in an unsophisticated manner. It required dedicated headcount and reconciliation. Here is a view of the product vision from the team:

Source: Anaplan investor relations

Valuation

The stock trades at ~12x EV/2020 Sales today and 9x EV/2021 Sales today. It has under-performed the wider SaaS cohort through the coronavirus downturn as doubts linger about the durability of the RPO build and the recent billings miss.

Source: Internal models

This relative valuation shows a re-rate could have 40%+ upside from today's levels. Upcoming earnings could be catalyst for this.

Risks

This is not a straight line story. Anaplan has to accelerate its growth profile and investors will be looking at RPO, billings, and bookings in the upcoming print. Complicated by coronavirus, I believe it may take the company a few quarters to return back to its previous growth.

In times like this, however, I would bet on experienced management, which the company has. I would deeply diligence the customer base (which has the spend power to maintain using the product) and the product features. These checks all came out positive.

Valuation may be range bound if there is no hope on growth acceleration, but any sort of growth plan may make the stock bounce back to former glory.

Conclusion

I believe this represents a good opportunity to start a position on the long-side of a name that will rebound. A great product timed with a new superstar CEO, riding a big macro wave cannot be stopped.

I believe the market positioning within the G2000 is strategic and coronavirus will not impact its existing base as directly as other software companies that may have more SMB exposure. Although it has some competitors in Adaptive and Smartsheet (SMAR), I believe it has a customer moat that is durable enough to warrant at least a valuation in line with SaaS players.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PLAN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.