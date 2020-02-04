Co-produced with The Value Portfolio

Building a portfolio for an uncertain market involves investing in quality companies, like Verizon (NYSE:VZ). At High Dividend Opportunities, we are focused on providing subscribers with various ways they can improve their portfolio. Verizon is a company that benefits from the increased trends of working from home and the rollout of 5G Internet which will enable IoT devices. At the same time, technical analysis highlights that now is the ideal time to invest.

Verizon COVID-19 Boost

Verizon, as one of the largest cellular and networking companies in the nation, along with a content provider through relationships with operators like Disney+, is primed to see business growth from COVID-19. Specifically, the company has two main COVID-19 catalysts worth paying attention to.

The first is that COVID-19 has put unprecedented strain on network infrastructure, with some services like Netflix and YouTube throttling streaming quality to reduce the demand on Internet infrastructure. Verizon itself has seen a 20% increase in web traffic demand through the company. Given that new work from home lifestyles, which have replaced in-person interaction, are expected to partially continue after COVID-19 disappears, higher demand for Verizon infrastructure should continue.

As both an infrastructure and network provider, Verizon can benefit from not only consumers paying more to use more data on their phones, but increased demand for high bandwidth home Internet plans. As customers explore new streaming platforms, the company's Disney+ relationship also could help support it here.

The company's second COVID-19 related catalyst is, because of its technological prowess and infrastructure, the ability to offer a top of the line video conferencing service. Specifically, Zoom Video Communications (ZM) has seen its market capitalization increase to more than $40 billion since the start of COVID-19 despite security issues. Verizon's new business video conferencing platform, by leveraging existing customer relationships, and without any press from security concerns, could see significant growth.

Given that Verizon's current market capitalization is barely 5x the size of Zoom Video Communications, success here could provide strong growth in the company's overall share price.

Quality Dividend Stocks Outperform in a Recession

At this time, the U.S. and countries across the globe are facing a recession due to COVID-19. How long will it last? Probably not too long, but it's too early to estimate today. Therefore, for building up new positions, we have been recommending defensive stocks that can outperform during such periods. Defensive stocks offering high dividends is a great plus, because of the income aspect that investors receive each quarter.

Here's how some stocks performed during the last recession (not counting dividends) from Jan. 1, 2008 until Jan. 1, 2011.

Verizon S&P 500 VIG - Vanguard Dividend Growth ETF -1.7% -6.4% 0.7%

* VIG current yield = 2.0%

* SPY current yield = 2.0%

* VZ current yield = 4.3%

Counting dividends, Verizon significantly outperformed during the recession. In fact, vs. the S&P 500, Verizon outperformed the S&P 500 by double digits over the three-year time period (net outperformance). This quantitatively proves how Verizon is primed to outperform over the coming years. This is also helped by demand for cellular phones and data, which are much more essential today than they were in 2008.

Verizon Overview

Verizon is one of the largest publicly-traded cellular companies with a market capitalization of almost a quarter trillion dollars. The company originated from Bell Atlantic, one of the latest of the seven "Baby Bells" that originated after the 1984 breakup of AT&T (T). The company then acquired other baby bells, focusing on the north east, and becoming the Verizon we know of today, with a reputation for premium quality cellular service.

Source: Verizon NYC Headquarters - Wikipedia

In recent years, though to a smaller extent than AT&T, Verizon has decided to use acquisitions to diversify from its core business. Specifically, the company bought AOL in 2015 and Yahoo in 2017 for a net total of almost $10 billion. The company has focused on diversification of these small bolt-on acquisitions to its business to provide increasingly higher profits from non-cellular businesses.

Verizon 2019 Success

Verizon is focused on increasingly cementing its opportunity as a premium provider, and in 2019, the company made strong strides toward these goals. That sets the company up well for future shareholder income.

Source: Verizon 4Q2019 Report - Investor Presentation

Verizon focused on its "2.0 transformation" in 2019. The company has won awards for being a leader in LTE network quality, which supports the company in its quest to remain one of the largest cellular companies. Being a leader in network quality is important given the recent T-Mobile (TMUS) and Sprint acquisition, along with DISH Network's (DISH) plans to launch a new 5G cellular network. That acquisition could give customers new viable choices outside of Verizon and AT&T and provide negative pressure on the one with a worse network. Increased choice favors the company with the best network quality.

At the same time, Verizon is becoming a 5G leader with 31 mobile cities along with 16 NFL stadiums and four basketball arenas. Increased 5G leadership is important for several reasons. The first is that 5G can potentially replace home Internet or become a part of self-driving cars. That's something not possible with 4G LTE networks, so 5G leadership is essential to gaining these customers.

Secondly, customers have been marketed to as 5G being the next wave for their home streaming. Verizon already has partnered with Disney+, which has quickly become one of the largest streaming services, with more than 25 million paying customers. With Disney (DIS) rapidly becoming one of the largest entertainment conglomerates in the world, Verizon's partnership helps both companies.

Verizon has performed well in 2019 and that performance will continue into the coming years.

Verizon Potential

Verizon has significant potential going forward as we look at the company's 2020 priorities. The net goal of these priorities is for the company to improve its business, which will enable increased shareholder returns.

Source: Verizon 4Q2019 Report - Investor Presentation

In addition to its 2019 success, Verizon has strong potential going into 2020. The company has set four goals for 2020, in standard corporate speak, each with the aim of increasing shareholder value. The company's first goal is to continue extending its network leadership across its consumer, business, and media segments. That effectively means the company wants to maintain its reputation as a quality cellular network provider.

The company's second aim is to leverage its assets to drive new growth. The company plans to scale its 5G / MEC / and OneFiber assets. One of the most interesting of these businesses to me is the company's Verizon FiOS fiber-optic business with more than 5 million customers. Americans are consistently paying more attention to their internet providers and gigabit, started with Google's publicity, is becoming more important. I see this as a business that can grow significantly.

Past that, Verizon is focused on its balance sheet and financial return potential, which we'll discuss in more detail in the shareholder return scenario below. At the end of the day, like all other companies, their end goal is to put customers at the center of everything, while operate as a responsible business.

Verizon Shareholder Return Scenario

Verizon's strong 2019 success and potential going into 2020 support the company's financial strength, which support its shareholder returns.

Source: Verizon 4Q2019 Report - Investor Presentation

Verizon's cash flow summary is available above. From 2018 to 2019, the company's free cash flow ("FCF") stayed almost constant, due to the company's ramp-up of capital expenditures, mainly to support 5G. Going into 2020, the company expects low-to-mid single-digit revenue growth, with 2-4% EPS growth and slightly lower interest expenses due to the company's continuing trend of slight debt reduction seen in 2019.

The company expects capital expenditure to be in the $17-18 billion range, which we will assume a midpoint of at $17.5 billion. We also will assume $0.2 billion in dividend growth covered by the company's anticipated slight reduction in interest expenses. Lastly, we will assume that the company's 2%-4% EPS growth becomes a midpoint 3% cash flow from operations growth (plus $0.2 billion from interest saved).

Putting this together, the company's cash flow from operations should be $37 billion with $17.5 billion in capital expenditures resulting in net $19.5 billion in FCF. Dividends will be $10.2 billion, resulting in $9.3 billion in post dividend FCF. Given the company's market capitalization, its FCF yield will be a respectable and stable ~8%. The company currently has an ~$6 billion share repurchase authorization and is targeting net unsecured debt to adjusted EBITDA in the 1.75x - 2.0x range.

The company already is in its unsecured debt target, which is lower than AT&T's 2.0-2.25x target. Personally, I think the company has significant room to expand its debt, especially with current interest rates. The company's dividend is 4.3%, so any money it can utilize to repurchase shares and borrow for less than 4.3% increases the company's net cash available for other forms of rewards. Verizon's February 2019 10-year bond was priced at 3.9%, and given that the U.S.'s federal funds rate has dropped 2% in that time, now seems like an ideal time to issue low-cost debt.

However, with that said, the company has ample room to increase shareholder rewards, not only paying its increasing 4.3% dividend but also completing the repurchase of almost 3% of its outstanding shares in just one year. The company will continue to pay a respectable and growing 8% yield on your investment going forward, regardless of whether you get that through debt payoff, dividends, or share repurchases. That's a quality FCF yield from a stable company.

Verizon's Chart and Why Now

Why invest in Verizon now?

Source: Verizon Chart Technical Analysis - barchart.com

Looking at Verizon's technical chart we can see that at recent prices (just under $58 Apr. 28) now is a good time to invest. The company has recovered from its less than $50 / share 52-week lows in late March, has moved up to be at or above its moving averages, and all supported by high average volume. At the same time, the company held up remarkably well vs. the S&P 500 in the share price decline.

As a result, we believe that for Verizon, even with increased volatility, the company has broken out to the upside which could lead to the company revisiting its 52-week highs. This is supported by the company's incredibly secure FCF yield, which as result of the decline in U.S. interest rates, will be chased by investors looking for secure sources of yield. That could result in the company's share price increasing even further.

Verizon Risk

Verizon does have a significant risk worth paying attention to and that is the company's cash flow risks from COVID-19.

The U.S. unemployment rate is skyrocketing, and at this point, most experts expect the U.S. unemployment rate to peak somewhere between 16%-25%, above the 10% peak during the worst of the 2007-2009 Great Recession, and at a level approaching the 1930s Great Depression. That staggering unemployment rate, has to date had minimal effects on Verizon's business, thanks to government support along with the importance of people's cellular bills to them. Given that the COVID-19 curve has begun to flatten, and with more government support, Verizon sees minimal risks.

VZ Q1 Earnings Report

Verizon has recently released their 1Q 2020 earnings, their first earnings release since the true start of the COVID-19 crisis. The company's earnings reiterate our thesis and the company's ability to handle the downturn, as not only have earnings remained strong, with only a 0.1% YoY adjusted EBITDA decline, but the company managed to win several spectrum auctions and handle the increased demand for services from COVID-19. Initial indications are that COVID-19 will cause minimal financial impacts with EPS growth being revised down from 2% for 2020 to flat year-over-year on the back of a $0.5 billion expected increase in capital expenditures. The company is one of the best positioned for handling the COVID-19 related downturn!

Conclusion

Telecom is one of the most defensive sectors for income investors. During the COVID-19 crisis, most companies were not operating, but Verizon is one of few exceptions. In fact, Verizon is outperforming and set to continue to thrive going forward. This is a quality company that's generating significant returns for shareholders. It's trading at a respectable 8% FCF yield, with a 4.3% dividend yield that carries a significant coverage. In 2019, the company's business performed incredibly well and outperformance is set to continue into 2020 and beyond.

Going into 2020, the company will be able to continue to pay its dividends, and complete $6 billion in share repurchases and pay down some of its debt. Very few companies have similar financial strength in today's economy. Now is the best time to play defense with high-dividend stocks. Buy VZ for its 4.3% dividend that is set to grow and for upside potential.

