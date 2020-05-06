Universal Display Heading Towards Another Big Earnings Move

Universal Display (OLED) posts earnings after-hours on May 7, with EPS estimates above last quarter and revenues below. Shares are typically very volatile in next-day trading, with an average move of +/-12.21% over the past 8 reports. This Q1 report is vital - it either will add a huge boost to the current 37% rally or send it dropping farther back down. Coming off of a previous quarter EPS miss by $0.16, and an estimate $0.09 higher than the previous quarter, the bar seems set a bit too high for the quarter.

Past Volatility

As mentioned before, OLED typically moves substantially following earnings. An average daily move of +/-12.21% has been dwarfed by -20.51% and +23.03% moves in Q3 and Q4 2018. Shares have closed higher 5 out of 8 post-earnings days, with the smallest of those moves +12.43%. 2 of the 3 lower closes have been smaller than average: -1.64 % and -2.46% (the latter in this past February).

2 of the 3 lower closes also coincide with both EPS misses of the past 8 quarters - Q3 2018 had a miss on both ends, while Q4 2019 had flat revenues on an EPS miss. The other report - Q2 2019 had the best revenue beat and the second-best EPS beat, yet shares fell 1.64% even after guidance was upped by management. 4 of the 5 positive moves had EPS exceeding estimates and revenue meeting or exceeding estimates - Q1 2018 had an EPS beat but revenue miss.

Upcoming Report

Existential risks to performance loom large before this quarterly report amid the coronavirus outbreak. EPS is estimated at $0.65, up $0.09 from last quarter's posted $0.56, and even with Q1 2019. Revenues are estimated at $93.94 million, up from $87.8 million last Q1. These estimates seem to overestimate of the potential impacts to OLED in the current quarter, with falling consumer demand and ability to purchase expensive tech, supply chain issues, and economic downturns in major regions.

Lower Consumer Demand

OLED acknowledges that global economic downturns and resulting impacts on consumer demand and spending on electronics can materially impact results, which we have seen to an extent at the end of the quarter, primarily in March, and throughout April. Since OLED products are mainly integrated into other electronic items - phones and tablets, televisions, smart watches, and lighting fixtures - the impacts will be more indirectly felt through lesser consumption of these items and more directly felt should those manufacturers decrease in supply.

Supply Chain Issues

OLED also relies "solely on PPG to manufacture the OLED materials" used in products. PPG reported earnings April 27, reporting net sales down 7% and sales volume down 8% YoY. OLED materials are in the industry coatings segment (specialty coatings and materials), which reported a nearly 10% decrease in net sales for the quarter. Selling prices were slightly higher, but sales volume was 11% lower. No exact or detailed commentary about declines in the specialty coating and materials sub-segment were made in the report, but the overall sales performance for the quarter does not bode well for OLED, especially with their sole reliance on PPG as a supplier.

Asia-Pacific Concentration

97% of fiscal year 2019's revenues were derived from locations outside of North America - 61.84% from South Korea and 33.38% from China. China's economy especially had been shuttered for much of the quarter, and therefore that reliance of one-third of annual revenues from China could significantly impact revenues for the first quarter. South Korea's handling of the outbreak was significantly better than China's, and the economic impact is most likely not as bad, but still could damage OLED due to its 61.84% concentration of revenues in the country - any small decline in demand for products with OLED or from LG and Samsung (two of the three largest customers for OLED devices) could definitely impact earnings negatively.

LG, Samsung and BOE Technology Group are OLED's three biggest customers, with revenues of 44%, 27% and 15% (note that OLED does not identify which of the three accounts for what percentage of revenue, identifying them solely as 'A', 'B', and 'C').

Volatility Remains

Although options volumes and open interest is low, volatility within options remains high, with an expected move of $15.40 (10.47%) on the $147 strike for May 8. Open interest and volume for puts remains higher at the $130 and $135 strikes, while the $130, $150 and $165 calls are the highest for the two categories.

Current Q2 Outlook

Touching upon the previously mentioned economic downturns, purchasers of OLED products might be dropping their demand for such products as new releases in tech are/could be delayed. Apple's new 5G iPhone being possibly delayed could impact OLED (but only slightly, as Apple is not one of OLED's major customers), as its products were in use in the iPhone X/XS/11 Pro/Pro Max.

Consumer demand for expensive tech products (iPhones included) could continue to be lower as a result of damages to incomes, savings, and job security as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, possibly putting OLED through another tough quarter.

Again, reliance on PPG as a sole supplier could impact OLED in the following quarter in addition to the current. PPG's industrial coatings segment "expect[s] sales volumes declines of 30% to 35%" for Q2 - substantially worse than Q1, and posing an even greater risk to OLED as a purchaser. It is unknown whether OLED's demand or PPG's sales to OLED are declining or remaining the same due to the nature of the contractual agreement between the two.

Conclusion

OLED's 37% rally off of its low in mid-March is counting on a good earnings report, which might not be the most likely outcome. Full year outlook has already been revised lower from the previous earnings report, and any further damage to revenues and net income during the quarter could put that guidance in jeopardy. OLED can still end higher after earnings if revenues come in significantly higher (regardless of EPS results) and upbeat commentary from management, and possibly if EPS and/or revenues meet and guidance is not negative. Should EPS and/or revenues miss, the fiscal year guidance could be pushed farther out of the picture and send shares falling. Supply chain issues highlighted within PPG's earnings report late April as well as consumer demand shifts during the downturn all point towards a higher probability of a negative earnings report this Thursday, but either a beat or a miss is still in the cards.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.