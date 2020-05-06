Netflix Income Generation Important For Future Quarters

The new social dynamic that has now been created, with people preferring to stay home, working from home, and minimizing time in the public sphere could unlock the door for streamers like Netflix (NFLX) to continue growth. Paid net additions hit for the first quarter hit 15.77 million, far exceeding the company's and analyst forecasts, showing the short-term positive boost from the pandemic. Netflix did point to possible flattening of subscriber growth (potential YoY declines) following the large first quarter additions, so looking at the amount of net income that Netflix can generate per its operating costs provides a window into how income and EPS can continue to grow or not.

We Might Not Have Seen the End of Social Distancing

As the case count nears 3.7 million, people around the world are wondering when the social distancing, isolation, and stay-at-home orders will be lifted for good and life can start to return to normal. However, more data could point to underestimation in case counts in parts of the US and possibility of testing positive again - leaving questions as to the duration of infection, dormancy, and other unknown factors causing spread of the disease.

Korea recently reported a few weeks ago that 179 people retested positive, even after testing negative twice as a part of discharge protocol. First round results from early antibody testing from UCLA in the Los Angeles County estimate that 4.1% of adults have antibodies. Confirmed cases in the county were 7,994 but adjusting for the study and its statistical error point to 221,000 to 442,000 potential cases - 28 to 55 times higher. A test of 3,000 in New York showed that around 13.9% had antibodies, which could put the number of infections at 2.7 million, just about the same size as that of the whole world.

It still could be too early to draw any conclusions from this, except for one - that is, in semi-rural and suburban areas surrounding major cities or densely populated areas, where testing did not reach high percentages of the population, we could possibly have underestimated the amount of past and present infections, due to a large proportion of cases remaining asymptomatic.

Given the two recent reports, and if the virus actually can reactivate or re-infect, and/or if cases are underestimated from asymptomatic infections, we could possibly be headed for an extended period of stay-at-home orders, or maybe a second period, as officials contemplate full-blown economic reopening. If cases spike again - still unknown - a second round, maybe of a similar duration, might be necessary for the full extent of the outbreak to be understood.

Net Income Generation

To see how EPS and income could be affected amid possible slowing in net additions in upcoming quarters and higher costs, we can calculate net income per dollar of operating expenses. Of course, net income is projected to grow as revenues grow but should revenue growth lag cost of revenue growth, the amount of EBIT and net income generated per operating expenses is important. Netflix has strong revenue growth, but from Q2 2019 to Q1 2020, it has a diminishing spread (excluding Q4 2020) between the growth rates between revenue and cost of revenue - which is primarily amortization of streaming content assets.

Netflix's ability to keep growing its quarterly net income lies not fully within revenue growth, but also in management of operating expenses. Gross profit growth rate, although in double digits 3 quarters in 2019, fell negative before resuming growth. Should the spread between revenue growth and cost of revenue growth continue to shrink, gross profit growth will shrink as well. Translating this to net income generation, directional changes in net income per dollar of expenses and EPS usually go hand in hand, as is expected; except for March 2018 - net income grew $105 million while operating expenses grew almost $400 million, pushing net income per dollar lower.

We can see from the graph above that aside from net addition and revenue growth, operating expenses, net income per dollar, and EPS were very similar in Q1 2020 to Q3 2019. Operating expenses were lower as a result of a $375 million QoQ decrease in marketing expenses, with some content and show releases delayed. Net income per dollar reached $0.60, marking the highest figure yet, and pointing to possible further growth in that efficiency YoY. Netflix expects Q2 additions to be 7.5 million, and possibly decrease in Q3 and Q4 as no new seasons for blockbuster shows are currently planned.

Net income is affected by a growing quarterly interest expense as Netflix's debt continues to increase, currency exchange (which has fluctuated between a benefit and a detriment to net income), and of course income taxes. Net income for Q4 2019 - which doesn't look to have dropped that much - benefitted from a $437 million withholding of income taxes, as EBT was only $149.3 million. Looking at EBIT per dollar versus net income will give a clearer picture of Netflix's operational spending efficiency.

EBIT and net income per dollar moved nearly in sync for the 6 quarters from Q3 2017 to Q4 2018 (March net income decrease mentioned previously); however, in 2019, net income deviated much more. Although EBIT grew on double digit gross profit growth, Q2 2019 net income per dollar suffered as income taxes for that quarter were five times higher than Q1. Should EBIT continue to grow at this pace, we can expect net income per dollar to follow suit, although income taxes will cause further deviation.

So how could those changes in additions affect earnings? Absolute revenue growth will most likely still be above cost of revenue growth, but that could change - should it remain larger, EBIT has more room to grow, but if it shrinks, EBIT will be pressured. Operating expenses - mainly marketing - might not flatten either - putting more pressure on EBIT. Net income will be affected more by increased interest expenses and income taxes, but with potential dampening to EBIT, could struggle to keep netting $0.60 in income per dollar of operating expenses for the remaining quarters of this fiscal year.

Normal Life Resumption

What remains an uncertainty for Netflix and its results lies with "when people can go back to their social lives in various countries and how much people take a break from television after the lockdown." Return to normal life in full is still hesitant and questionable. However, Netflix might be overestimating how much people will take a break from television shows after lockdown - binging (or watching multiple at once and then watching once a week) remains the preferred method of watching shows for ages 18 to 64. 55 to 64 is the lowest category, although that is not the prime demographic for Netflix. With new additions, exposure to the wide range of content could tie them to the platform longer if new subscribers get hooked on content, enjoy it and search for more, but it could cause quicker cancellations if they binge a few shows, get bored of the content, and cancel.

Future Risks

International Impact

Over half of Netflix's revenues from 2019 came from international subscribers, and for the first quarter, 6.96 million of the 15.77 million new additions came from EMEA, and 3.60 million in APAC. The presence of Disney+ as a competitor as well as fluctuations and weaknesses in forex could harm Netflix's international revenue streams. If the dollar continues to appreciate throughout the rest of Q2, foreign incomes translated to dollar could be lower than expected and dampen revenues as a result.

Disney+ Competition

Netflix's packages start at $9 per month for basic, allowing viewing on one device at a time. Standard and premium cost $13 and $16, and allow streaming on 2 and 4 devices simultaneously, while only premium allows viewing in ultra HD. Disney+ costs $7 per month (or $70 per year) for the product, or $13 per month for Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ combined. Hulu, although able to combined in the Disney+ package, acts as a stand-alone service as well. Hulu's base price is $6 per month, ($12 for ad free), and $55 for Hulu and live TV ($60 ad free). For a base, standard service, Netflix is still priced higher than Disney+, so on a pure price standpoint, Disney+ is in a better position to gain from lower spending.

However, Netflix and Disney aren't necessarily targeting the same demographics - Disney+ tends to favor children and young teens with its classics and Pixar movies, while Netflix is aimed at a young adult and older (16-30), market with shows like Money Heist, Tiger King, and Love is Blind; therefore, direct competition on pure price won't be as large a factor as the two could serve as complements, but ultimately consumer preference and spending abilities will be the determining factor.

Cancellations

One factor that could harm Netflix lies in cancellations, especially around soaring unemployment claims. Even with stimulus checks to a large percentage of families and individuals, discretionary spending for those most impacted has most likely vanished, with rent, groceries, utilities (the essentials) the only area of focus. For some, $13 per month might seem trivial ($156/year), but to others who have lost incomes, have filed unemployment claims, that extra $13 or more per month could be vital to put towards necessary spending or saving, especially since these services are discretionary. Another thing to note - even as new subscribers to the platform add up, the number of previous users who cancel is also important - income streams are now unpredictable, and it will be hard to say when/if those previous subscribers re-subscribe.

Conclusion

For Q2, revenues could benefit from the proportion of net additions who joined in March amid increasing social distancing orders, while forex drags from dollar appreciation could continue and weaken the US dollar revenue impact of international additions. For the fiscal year, should net additions start to show YoY declines, Netflix will be facing a tougher time with its EPS reports, as revenues could potentially flatten relative to cost of revenue growth, putting more pressure on net income as interest expenses rise. If revenues grow faster than cost of revenues for the remaining three quarters, or if Netflix can reduce operating expenses and give EBIT a chance to run higher, then net income per dollar of expenses could easily boost EPS higher. However, given Netflix's forecast of slowing of net additions, and increasing costs and expenses, net income could come under some pressure for the remaining three quarters and possibly miss estimates.

