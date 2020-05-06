Infant Portfolio: Q1 2020 Results

For those of you following our journey as we build out the portfolio you may already know this, but figured I would mention for any new readers, as well. In my last article, Disney: Welcome to the Infant Portfolio, I updated the name of the portfolio from Newborn Portfolio to the Infant Portfolio. Rather than keep the name Newborn throughout the life of the portfolio, we thought it would make more sense to adjust the portfolio's name as it aged. With our daughter now over 9 months, it was time for the transition. With Q1 2020 officially over, it's time to recap the Infant Portfolio performance. For new readers, it has been approximately 9 months since the portfolio's inception, so it goes without saying that the portfolio is in its infancy and still has a long way to go. The article will run through the current allocation, cash balance and, then, a few ideas for positions that we are thinking about entering in the next few months.

Portfolio Goals

As a refresher, I have included the Infant Portfolio goals below for your reference. However, based on a recent comment, we've tweaked one slightly to better align with our investment methodology.

Have 70% of the portfolio in high-quality dividend-paying stocks with the remaining 30% allocated to growth stocks, with an initial entry point at or below fair value Achieve an overall portfolio yield of 3% or greater Hold between 10 and 15 positions throughout the life of the portfolio Contribute $250 on a monthly basis as well as ad hoc contributions from gifts, holidays, etc. Last, but not least, generate returns in excess of our benchmark, which we set as the S&P 500

Portfolio Update

Cash balance declines, Disney adds some Magic

Since our year-end update article, there has been a lot of activity in the Infant Portfolio. The first event was the purchase of Disney (DIS) for the portfolio. We started to build a position in DIS on February 28th with a purchase of 50 shares at $115.00. That was then followed with a subsequent purchase of 10 shares on March 18th at $85.00. With free trades, it's now easier and more cost effective to average into a full position, which is what we will continue to do. After the two purchases above, we had a position with an average price per share of $110.00 at a total cost basis of $6,600. At the writing of the initial DIS Article, which covers a detailed analysis on the purchase, the plan was to add another 25 shares if it dropped below our initial cost basis of $115.00. As noted above, we then added an additional 10 shares on March 18th and had another open order to add 15 remaining shares at $75.00 which never executed. If the overall market corrects in May, which we think it will, we will reopen the remaining order of 15 shares at $75.00 to top off the position.

As discussed in the comment section of the DIS article, we were clearly early on the purchase of Disney. Shortly after we started a position, the COVID-19 news broke and really started to take its toll on the markets and the Infant Portfolio. Watching our daughter's account drop with the rest of the market definitely made us anxious, but we were determined to stick to our investing principles.

As our investments started to drop below their original cost basis, we added more. We topped off our position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), adding 25 shares on March 12th at $54.00. As stated in our BMY Article, we planned to add another 25 shares towards the end of 2019, but at that time, the price increased above our cost basis. With 100 shares and a cost basis of $5,596.25, we now have a full position in BMY and will not be adding more at this time. Next up was 3M (MMM), we had been watching the stock over the past few months once it started to dip below our initial cost basis of $158.96. We decided to add an additional 10 shares at $130 to bring our total position up to 44.44 shares (with dividends reinvested) at a cost basis of $6,132.43.

In addition to the above, we also, currently, have open buy orders to initiate positions in two new stocks. The first is Google (GOOGL) with a limit price of $1,075 and the second is Mastercard (MA) with a limit price of $225. If the market corrects in May, as we believe, we are hoping to start positions in both Google and Mastercard to further diversify the portfolio.

Cash Balance

With the purchase of DIS, BMY, and MMM discussed above, our cash balance decreased in the quarter. However, we did maintain our monthly contributions of $250, which resulted in an ending cash balance in the portfolio of $21,150.

Diversification and Dividend Yield Take Steps in the Right Direction

In relation to goals 1 and 2 from above, we are starting to move in the right direction but still have ways to go, which is expected as the portfolio is only 9 months old. As the screenshot below shows, we currently have 5 positions and the weighting still needs some work. We do, currently, have 2 open buy orders, as mentioned above, which should help further diversify the portfolio across more sectors and rebalance the portfolio. In addition to those positions, we have added a few new companies to our watch list for the coming months. Refer to the Watch List section below for some potential candidates that we are currently considering adding to the portfolio.

Source: TD Ameritrade

In reference to goal number 2, the overall portfolio, currently, has a dividend yield of 2.53%, which is still below our target goal of 3% but up from the prior quarter's yield of 2.06%. The addition of DIS not only increased the overall yield, but it also spread out the income stream across more months, as shown in the chart below. You can refer back to my Q4 update article if you would like to do a quarter-over-quarter comparison. As shown in the graphic below, the estimated average income based on our holdings and their respective weightings is $1,048.86, which is decent given the portfolio is in the early stages of creation.

Source: TD Ameritrade

All dividends are reinvested in the respective stocks that paid them. As the portfolio grows and develops, the reinvested dividends will provide an added boost during bear markets and help drive the overall growth of the portfolio as it matures approximately 20 years from now.

Comparison and Performance Against S&P 500

Utilizing TD Ameritrade's tools, I refreshed the comparison of the Infant Portfolio compared to the S&P 500. Diversification is improving, but we still have some work to do before we can say that we are truly diversified. With 15 positions or so, it's unlikely that we will get the same spread across sectors that the S&P 500 has, but we definitely need to add some technology and financial stocks to the mix. In our prior update, we needed to add a stock from the communication sector, which we did with the addition of DIS. Interestingly, our addition of DIS and position increase in BMY aligned the communication and healthcare weighting of our portfolio to be more in line with the S&P 500 weighting. This was completely coincidental and we plan on adding additional healthcare stocks as the portfolio grows and matures to further diversify our holding in the healthcare sector.

Source: TD Ameritrade

You can also see below that the portfolio to date has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) than the benchmark and, with the addition of DIS, a slightly lower Return on Assets (ROA). The lower ROA is a change from prior quarter where the ROA on the overall portfolio was higher than the benchmark. As we go forward, the plan will be to have an overall ROE and ROA that is above our benchmark. In addition, the table below shows that, compared to our benchmark, the Infant Portfolio is priced at a higher valuation both on PE multiples and price to book. Given the volatility in the market right now and that the portfolio is highly concentrated in just five positions, I would expect that the portfolio's PE ratio will continue to decline with some diversification and opportunistic buying. Quarter over quarter, the portfolio PE ratio decreased from 25.38 to 22.61 and the PB ratio decreased from 8.31 to 4.48, while the benchmark PE ratio and PB ration decreased from 22.61 to 17.90 and 3.40 to 2.57, respectively.

Source: TD Ameritrade

The information above is helpful, but I'm sure you are wondering how did the actual portfolio do in terms of performance against the S&P 500 and did we achieve goal number 5.

The first quarter started off strong, but along with the rest of the market, it didn't end well. For the first quarter of 2020, the portfolio was down 9.71% while the S&P was down 20.64%. The good news is that, although returns were negative this quarter, we actually outperformed our benchmark for the first time. A few things to note; the main driver of the outperformance of the benchmark is the current weighting of the portfolio. At the end of the first quarter, the portfolio still had a large position in cash, which in a falling market is definitely a benefit. The other thing to note is that the current portfolio has positions that are less volatile than the overall market. So, while they decreased in value, they did not decrease at the same rate as the market.

While outperforming the benchmark feels good, we would much rather outperform when the market is rising than when it's declining. As we continue to rebalance and reweight the portfolio the returns should increase and, hopefully, outperform the S&P 500 as it readies for the next bull market. While this may not happen next quarter or even next year, we are confident that in the long run the Infant Portfolio will outperform the S&P 500 benchmark.

One other thing to note is that the return calculated for the Infant Portfolio includes all dividends received. In Q1, we received 3 dividend payments: BMY for $33.75, MMM for $44.26 and WM for $72.53, which were automatically reinvested in each respective stock.

Watch List

To help diversify the portfolio and increase returns we have been watching and doing research on a handful of stocks, some of which have been recommended by Seeking Alpha readers. The short list below includes the top 5 contenders fighting for the next spot in the Infant Portfolio. I have added a very brief summary of each and will complete a full analysis on the one we add to the Infant Portfolio.

Mastercard: As noted above, we currently have an open buy order with a limit price of $225. We had the same order placed in late March, but we set the date range incorrectly and unfortunately, missed the last dip! Extremely frustrating, but we believe the market will correct in May and hopefully give us another shot. This time we will be ready. This was on the previous quarter's watchlist and remains on for another quarter due to good growth and supported by a product/service that is used by millions of people every day. MA currently pays a dividend that will likely increase in the future. Brookfield Asset Management (BAM): The company has a stable and growing dividend combined with a diverse portfolio of assets. As indicated in their recent shareholder letter, they have approximately $12 billion in lines of credit combined with $5 billion of liquid assets to service the existing $7 billion of debt. Said another way, they do not have liquidity issues which is something we are focused on given the current environment. Target (TGT): I know this is a bit of a contrarian pick here, but for the long term we see value. Yes, in the current economic environment retail is a tough space to be in, but we really like Target. They have a good dividend and have expanded their online presence the last few years. We also like their product mix in the stores which we believe will continue to drive customer growth once the stores reopen and return to normal. Our ideal entry point would be below $100 per share. Google: This is another carryover from Q4. As noted above, we currently have an open buy order for Google at a price per share of $1075. With the recent run up after earnings we may need to be patient and wait for the next correction before starting a position. We like the stock a lot, it offers strong and sustainable growth supported by search, ads, YouTube, cloud, etc. While not immediate, there is potential for Google to start paying a dividend. Also, a potential home run in Waymo and some of Google's other special projects. CVS Health Corp. (CVS): Another strong dividend stock, which will be supported once the acquisition of Aetna is fully integrated. Also, we believe the Amazon fears are overhyped and CVS has a strong and defendable position in their given market. Lastly, a good recession-resistant stock as people will continue to fill their scripts and pick up needed supplies while they are in the store.

Conclusion:

While the Infant Portfolio finally outperformed the benchmark, we are hoping that this is the first of many and that the portfolio will continue to outperform as the market turns positive. As we look forward to the rest of 2020, we will continue to diversify the portfolio and rebalance where necessary to increase the number of positions. We plan to add another position or two to the portfolio in Q2 2020 and will continue to monitor our progress against our goals including the portfolio's overall performance against our benchmark.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BMY, DEO, WM, DIS, MMM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please do your own proper due diligence on any stock directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. This article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.