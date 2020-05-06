Bank Of America: Undervalued, Despite The Headwinds

Customers trust Bank of America with their money in this troubled time, thanks to its strong capital base. Deposits grew 11% QoQ.

Bank of America (BAC) reported $3.5 billion in profits for the first quarter of 2020, halving on a YoY basis, driven by $4.7 billion of provisions. While net interest income stalled, trading incomes jumped, helping the bank record a growth in revenues.

The best news was in something which many investors ignore – deposits. BofA’s deposit franchise – the biggest in the US - is so good that customers flocked to its safety. On a period-end basis, deposits grew 11%, just over the past quarter, with more than half the flows going into noninterest-bearing. Now, beat that!

Revenue headwinds are in place, brace for impact

Topline ticked up 2% QoQ, thanks to trading income.

Net interest income, or NII – half of which is contributed by the consumer banking franchise - was flat sequentially, as the Fed’s recent rate cuts started biting. Net interest margins, or NIM, contracted 8bps QoQ in the consumer division. More pain is coming in the second quarter, as the rates fully trickle down into the asset base, unless it is partly offset by better inflows into noninterest-bearing deposits. More on that in the next section.

Fee income too suffered sequentially across-the-board, with the exception of investment/ broking services which grew 5% thanks to more trading activity from clients. Asset management income also grew, emphasizing its importance as a stable and recurring source of income. Q1 saw net inflows of $ 7 billion, though market corrections brought down client balances by 13% QoQ to a still-high $ 2.7 trillion. Card income was the major fee casualty (-16%), which is unsurprising given that customers are staying indoors and not spending as much due to shelter in place orders, apart from the impact of fee waivers.

Crazy trading desk brought in $ 2.8 billion

Things would have been much worse, had the trading unit not supported the top-line. The franchise recorded profits of $ 2.8 billion, a billion more than last quarter, though roughly the same as Q1 2019. While it’s nice to have all this money coming in, I am alarmed at the reports of BAC managers asking trading desk staff to attend office.

Reports say that one in twenty employees in the trading unit attended office. Putting employee lives at risk to make money is not great culture. Actually, it’s crazy when you hear that this happened in New York, now the epicenter of COVID-19. A New York Times report quoted one of the employees as saying that he knows of at least 10+ confirmed/likely cases in the same floor where traders sit.

Deposit franchise a bright spot

Amid all the bad news, one thing stood out – the rock-solid deposit franchise. At $ 1.5 trillion, BAC’s deposit base is the largest in the US, and is the source of its core competitive advantage. Deposits grew 11% just this quarter over 2019-end, with more than half of it flowing into noninterest-bearing deposits which grew a massive 20%. The proportion of noninterest-bearing deposits now stands at 32.4%, rising 240bps QoQ.

While the deposit jump ($ 149 billion in absolute terms) is partly driven by customers drawing down commitments (commercial loans increased $ 67 billion of which 90% was due to revolver draws), this explains only half of the net flows. Global banking raked in more than $ 90 billion, consumer unit more than $ 30 billion, while wealth division managed to bring in around $ 20 billion.

Customers trust Bank of America with their money in this troubled time, thanks to its strong capital base. Look back to 2008-09 when the bank had to be bailed out, receiving $ 45 billion in funding and more than $ 100 billion in guarantees!

In a near-zero rate environment, customers do not differentiate too much between interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing deposits, and thus the flow of noninterest-bearing deposits will be a key metric to watch out for. Better flows will offset part of the asset yield contraction.

Not much cost savings coming this year

Cost control has been one of BofA’s core focus areas. Opex rose 2% YoY, and efficiency ratio 170bps.

The management did not provide an update to the previous 2020 guidance of mid- $ 53 billion, but implied that employee costs might tick up, given the need to pay higher compensation to those who take higher risks (75% of branches remain open), while also halting the planned headcount reductions till the end of the year.

Asset quality deterioration is only beginning

The bank made a provision of $ 4.8 billion during the quarter – of which $ 3.6 billion was purely for reserve build. Consequently, accumulated provisions now stand at 1.51% of loans outstanding, up more than 50bps QoQ, including 30bps impact from CECL accounting regulations.

Stock of non-performing assets rose 13% QoQ, but overall NPAs continued to be benign at just 42bps (up 3bps). Net charge-offs rose 7bps QoQ to 46bps.

However, on the commercial side, criticized exposures jumped $ 5.9 billion QoQ to $ 17.4 billion. This was 0.75% of the commercial book, and the deterioration was seen across industries. On the consumer side, thanks to repayment deferrals, asset quality issues are yet to be seen. But the bank expects losses to increase later this year and potentially into 2021, though the government stimulus for individuals and small businesses is likely to offset some of these losses.

Repurchases halted, but dividends will continue

On March 15th, all the banks, including BAC, halted share repurchases until the end of Q2 2020. The bank had already bought back stock worth $6.4 billion during the quarter until then. The bank might not resume buybacks this year, but it has the capacity to repurchase at an annual rate of $ 5 billion over the next several years, without hitting the CET1 regulatory floors.

Due to the high loan loss provisioning this quarter, BofA’s CET1 ratio fell 40bps QoQ to 10.8%. If the provisions are not enough, and the bank goes for another quarter of high credit costs, it is highly likely that bank will still continue to hold a CET1 ratio above 10%.

I believe that the bank will continue to earn much above its dividend payouts, and hence they are safe and secure.

Thoughts on valuation

Last time I wrote about the bank, the stock was trading around $34, and I believed that it was in fair value territory then, albeit with a downward bias. But now things have changed. A lot.

Expected credit costs have shot up, and BAC could end the year with 3-4 times the credit costs witnessed in 2019. If 2020 and 2021 turn out to be quite bad, I do not see the stock retracing old highs any time soon.

The stock currently trades at $23 which is 1.2 times my estimate of one-year forward tangible book value. This compares to a 15-year average of 1.5x - which is also largely justified by a return on tangible book value approach. So, Bank of America is a good stock to buy at $23. But I would prefer Wells Fargo (WFC) at this point over Bank of America.

