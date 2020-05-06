Earnings Analysis | Financial

4 Key Points From LendingClub's Earnings To Worry About

About: LendingClub Corporation (LC)
by: Robbert Manders
Summary

LC posted a disappointing Q1 with low loan origination volume.

The company saw the value of its loans sink and its financial assets dwindle.

Still, LC gave away $50m to one shareholder.

The company forecasts a 90% drop in originations for Q2.

On Tuesday, LendingClub (LC) published its results for Q1. These were clearly below expectations, but there are still four remarkable things that I learned this quarter that I think are important to