LyondellBasell: A Great Contrarian Opportunity Yielding 7.7% With Healthy Liquidity

LyondellBasell (LYB) saw its stock price plummet along with the broader market in last month's turmoil but has yet to see its share price bounce back to the same degree. This leaves the company's shares still looking highly attractive trading at 7.0x TTM P/E with a dividend yield of 7.7%. The company is highly profitable and it is hard to imagine a world without plastics, even in short-term pandemic mode. LyondellBasell also looks to have ample liquidity to survive the COVID-19 pandemic and at $54.85/share the company trades at a nice 39% margin of safety to an estimated $90.61/share intrinsic value calculation.

As outlined in the LyondellBasell's Q1 2020 earnings presentation, the company is making moves to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic such as reducing inventories, reducing 2020 capital expenditures by $500M and has made moves to increase liquidity by $2B to now stand at more than $5B. For better or worse, the world relies on chemicals and plastics and while revenues will most definitely slide alongside global economic growth, LyondellBasell's chemical products remain essential and are used in items such as face masks (melt-blown polypropylene), hand sanitizers (alcohols), and test kits & medical devices (polyolefins) as management also chose to highlight in the Q1 earnings presentation.

An Introduction to the Company

LyondellBasell is a global chemical company specializing in the production and technology for producing plastic building blocks, Olefins and Polyolefins, as well as other chemicals and refined products. Through their technology segment, the company also develops and licenses chemical and polyolefin process technologies and manufactures and sells polyolefin catalysts. The company is a result of a 2007 acquisition by Dutch based Basell of Houston based Lyondell. The additional debt that was taken on in the buyout proved untimely and too much to handle as it bankrupt the company after an unfortunate collapse of a large crane at its Houston refinery, two hurricanes, and the Great Recession.

A Profitable and Growing Company

LyondellBasell's global footprint and strong technological processes have allowed them to maintain a high level of profitability. Since 2011, the company has achieved average return on equity (ROE) and return on invested capital (ROIC) of 42.1% and 23.9%, respectively. This level of profitability is well above my rule of thumb of 15% ROE and 9% ROIC allowing me to be confident that, in my opinion, the company is able to maintain and continue to increase its intrinsic value in the future. On the growth side, book value per share has bounced around from $24.63 in 2011 to lows of $15.05 in 2016 before coming back up to $21.95 in the latest quarter. This decline in book value was due to the company repurchasing a large number of shares when they were trading above book value and, as such, should not be taken as a sign of declining value in the business. In this type of situation, ROIC, which includes both debt and equity, is the more meaningful metric when analyzing LyondellBasell.

How does the Liquidity Look?

Besides having a healthy interest coverage of 10.5x in the trailing twelve month (TTM) period, LyondellBasell has strong liquidity to ride out the COVID-19 pandemic. As mentioned by management in their Q1 2020 earnings release on May 1st, LyondellBasell has $5B of liquidity available. As seen in the table below, if we back out the $1.8B of cash and equivalents on the March 31st balance sheet, this would imply the company making additional borrowings on credit facilities of around $3.2B to reach that stated $5B of liquidity. The analysis in the table below is based on monthly interest expenses from 2019's total interest expense, new implied borrowings being made at a conservatively high 7.5% interest rate, and 2019 monthly operating expenses (which unlike cost of goods sold are rather fixed overhead that must be spent regardless of the level of sales)

As can be seen, liquidity looks very strong at around 32 months (2.6 years). This liquidity ranks much higher than what I have seen in other hard hit industries such as airlines and cruise lines which had liquidity of less than 1 year when I did that same analysis. LyondellBasell's strong liquidity position gives me confidence that the company should be able to ride out the COVID-19 pandemic.

Getting a Sense of Valuation

To get a sense of LyondellBasell's valuation, let's take a look at what a discounted cash flow analysis based on historical figures would suggest in terms of intrinsic value and margin of safety. The TTM figure includes the Q1 2020 figures and the balance sheet figures have been taken from the latest Q1 financial statements as well. For a discount rate, I have used 7% which is built from my starting 9% rule of thumb, that represents the opportunity cost of long-term historic market returns, less a 2% growth rate for a strong global company such as LyondellBasell. As can be seen, the margin of safety looks promising at 39% with an intrinsic value of $90.61/share and LyondellBasell's current $54.85 share price.

Takeaway

LyondellBasell looks like a great contrarian opportunity trading at a 39% margin of safety to an estimated $90.61 intrinsic value. The company's liquidity looks healthy being able to support 32 months of operating expenses and interest payments. The company's past bankruptcy during the last global recession was due to excess debt from the monumental 2007 acquisition that led to the company's formation. It should be remembered but should not scare investors away in my opinion and serves as a reminder of why it is always important to keep a diversified portfolio. At 7.0x TTM P/E with a dividend yield of 7.7%, LyondellBasell looks like a great contrarian opportunity in these markets.

