Innovative Industrial Has A Real Estate Problem

This risk is exacerbated by the fact that rents are substantially above market rate so any replacement tenant would pay far less rent.

IIPR's rental revenues come largely from weak tenants that are at risk of going under.

The sell thesis

Prima facie, Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) has an attractive valuation, trading at a discounted multiple to the industrial REIT sector, but when we look under the hood there are some serious problems.

We are not talking about threats to the marijuana business. Those may or may not be a problem, but we will leave that discussion for those versed in the cannabis industry.

We don’t know cannabis, but we do know REITs and IIPR has some serious real estate problems.

The lease structure, tenants and properties are in a precarious position. At the end of the day, REITs are real estate businesses and if the underlying properties have problems the REIT is in trouble.

2 concepts could be the fatal flaws of Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

Interaction between tenant fungibility and tenant quality Leases that are more loan than lease

Tenant Fungibility and Tenant Quality

Allow me to go on a bit of a tangent here as understanding fungibility is essential to understanding the problems with IIPR.

Or for our purposes: - Fungible Tenant – A tenant that is easily replaced

Certain kinds of real estate have great tenant fungibility

A data center in Northern Virginia

An apartment in Manhattan

A logistics facility with easy ingress and egress

Fertile farmland with good soil, water access and temperate weather

Any of the above examples can almost immediately replace a vacating tenant. Northern Virginia is the worlds greatest data hub and any business that uses extensive amounts of data needs space in a NOVA data center. If a tenant leaves a new tenant will take its place.

Manhattan has been rent controlled for a long time so existing tenants are often renting at well below market rate. When they leave, not only can a replacement tenant be immediately found, but the landlord can often move the rental rate up closer to a market rate.

With the e-commerce boom, logistics facilities are in high demand and those which are well located have countless replacement tenants just a call away.

Finally, farmland has a nearly 100% occupancy rate. It has the ultimate tenant fungibility in that neighboring farmers will quickly lease and farm vacated farmland at full efficiency.

The moral of this tangent is that not all vacancies are created equal. If a great property with fungible tenancy loses its tenant the financial loss is minimal whereas when a property with low fungibility loses a tenant, that rent might just be gone.

Investors have been well trained to care about tenant quality. REITs with investment grade tenants tend to trade at premiums to those with shakier tenants. The general idea is that when a tenant has problems, it can carry over to the REIT through missed rent payments.

However, I think the concept of tenant quality is applied far too evenly. Bad tenants are always a negative, but the extent to which bad tenants hurts a REIT depends greatly on fungibility.

Thus, it is absolutely crucial that properties with low tenant fungibility have strong credit tenants and long lease terms so that replacement is not a likely concern. We have organized the relationship between tenant fungibility and tenant quality into the following table.

Real estate really only has problems when it BOTH loses its tenant and cannot replace that tenant at a comparable rate.

High tenant quality helps to reduce the likelihood that a tenant will need to be replaced. Therefore, low tenant fungibility is less of a problem when existing tenants are of high quality because the REIT can usually keep its tenants. Similarly, low tenant quality is less of a problem when the real estate is in high demand as when the low quality tenant is lost it is quickly replaced.

Thus, the truly dangerous box (in the above diagram) for a REIT to be in is the low quality low fungibility box.

I would posit that IIPR has low fungibility of tenants and it is well known that its tenants are of low quality as nearly all of them are startups and many are not profitable. The next few sections will be dedicated to demonstrating that IIPR is in the low/low box.

IIPR’s low tenant fungibility

IIPR’s real estate consists of somewhat generic warehouses that have now been outfitted into growing facilities. In many cases, the grow lights and other equipment used in the cultivation is more expensive than the property itself.

In April of 2020, IIPR acquired a 115,000 square foot warehouse in Michigan for $5mm. This equates to $43 per foot which is a price quite typical of a generic warehouse.

Beyond the $5mm, however, IIPR is contributing $11mm for tenant improvement which can be spent at Cresco’s discretion (the tenant). Tenant improvement costs or TI are usually just a fraction of the property value and it is exceptionally unusual to have TI be 220% of the property value.

This is not unique to this particular property. In fact, if one looks at a list of all of IIPR’s 2020 capital allocation, TI is greater than property investment.

Source: IIPR’s 10-K

Note in the list above that some of the capital outlay is not even to new properties. Those with N/A marked in the purchase price column are properties that IIPR already owned and there was additional TI added in 2020. Generally, in providing tenants with additional TI, IIPR gets an increase to the rent. This begs the question, is this a lease or a loan?

More loan than lease

While these are classified as leases and use lease language in the contracts, I would posit that a majority of the revenue IIPR is receiving is closer to a loan than a lease.

In a lease, the tenant is paying for use of real estate whereas in a loan the tenant is paying for use of capital. IIPR is providing tenants with more capital than it is real estate. Therefore, the “rent” payments are more loan than lease.

Why is this a problem?

It substantially lowers tenant fungibility. Since these TI’s are essentially paid back to IIPR in the form of higher rent payments, the current rental rates on IIPR’s properties are well above market rates. If the tenant goes under, IIPR can no longer collect on this excess rent (used here to refer to the rent that is above the market rent for the value of the real estate) and is only left with the real estate which cannot be re-leased at anywhere near the former rental rate.

While tenant improvement reimbursements do go toward adding amenities to the property such as grow lights, power outlays and whatever else is involved in growing cannabis, these improvements do not increase the value of the real estate by nearly as much as they cost. In fact, they are nearly useless to any potential tenant outside the cannabis industry. Thus, if a tenant is lost, IIPR will have extreme difficulty finding a new tenant that is willing to pay anywhere near the current level of rent. This is low tenant fungibility.

Perhaps this concept is more clear from a bigger picture look at IIPR’s enterprise value.

Total liabilities of $197.8mm (as of MRQ)

Preferred securities worth $15mm

17.035mm shares outstanding at a market price of $78.29 each (4/30/20) = $1.333B

Less cash of $82mm (as of MRQ)

Equals a total enterprise value of $197.8mm + $15mm + $1333mm – $82mm = $1463mm.

IIPR owns 4.1mm square feet so that is an EV/foot of $357. Let us compare this to other industrial REITs.

The average square foot of industrial space costs $108. IIPR’s EV/foot is in the stratosphere and the only one that comes close is Terreno (TRNO) but TRNO exclusively owns premium logistics facilities in Los Angeles so their somewhat high EV/foot makes sense. It makes less sense for IIPR which has warehouses in a mix of markets including areas like Michigan.

So how is it that when IIPR is valued at more than 3X the EV/foot of its industrial peers that it still has one of the cheaper valuations in terms of FFO multiple?

Quite simply, IIPR is collecting about 4X as much rent per foot as its peers.

That’s great, but if and only if it can hang on to current tenants. New tenants (assuming they don’t specifically want to grow cannabis) would pay a market rate which by my calculation is about ¼ what IIPR is currently getting. That is extraordinarily low tenant fungibility. We view this as a major risk factor, especially given that its tenants are in poor shape financially

Weak tenants

The weakness of tenants is somewhat inherent to the business model as just about every cannabis cultivator in the U.S. is a startup. Therefore I don’t think the concept that its tenants are financially weak will be in much dispute. In fact the tenant weakness has already been thoroughly discussed here on SA. Se Levanta Investments did an excellent job summarizing the tenant weakness with some of his info summarized in the chart below.

Frankly, the majority of IIPR’s tenants have negative profitability. Some may be the lucky winners of what could be an up and coming industry, but generally speaking a fair number of startups don’t make it.

As IIPR’s tenants are currently paying rent that is about 4X what a normal industrial facility would charge, any tenant default is going to be a substantial hit to IIPR’s FFO. In the long run, we believe the real estate problems inherent in IIPR’s business model will bring its earnings down materially.

Given these problems, how did IIPR’s market price get so high?

The compelling bull thesis

At first glance IIPR looks too good to be true. It can acquire assets at roughly 15% cap rates when all other industrial REITs are buying at 4%-7%. It is rapidly growing both the top and bottom line while remaining a low leverage company. Despite all of this growth, IIPR actually trades at a discounted multiple relative to industrial peers.

That is a compelling thesis and I am not surprised its market price has done well. It has also had some help from social bias.

Impact of social bias

Cigarette companies are universally viewed as sin stocks while green energy is consensus viewed as being for the social good. These sinner and saint stocks have discounted and elevated multiples, respectively.

IIPR is in a weird place socially as it is unclear whether it is a sin stock or a saint stock. The status of marijuana as a semi-illegal drug often used for recreation leans in the sin direction, while the potential medicinal uses (which is what IIPR focuses on) lean toward it being socially good. Its status is very much in the eye of the beholder and there are scores of investors on each end of the belief spectrum.

Overall, socially biased investing significantly benefits IIPR’s market price. The polarization is favorable because those in favor have a greater impact on market price than those opposed. Consider a scenario in which 100 investors strongly support medicinal marijuana from a social standpoint and another 100 investors are morally opposed to it. Those 100 investors in favor of IIPR would be somewhat likely to invest in the stock, thereby raising its price, while the 100 investors opposed would not invest.

As a small to mid cap REIT it is likely that those 100 opposed investors would not have invested anyway, so the net effect of the socially polarizing aspect of the stock is a positive for the market price.

I could care less about the social aspect of the stock and base my investment decisions exclusively on financial analysis.

Putting it together

While the growth is enticing, I believe the fundamental real estate problems will be the dominant factor in the end. Low tenant fungibility and low tenant quality is a dangerous combination that has the potential to cut IIPR’s revenue in half. The problems have simply not hit yet. Once even a couple of IIPR’s tenants go under I believe the cracks will be more evident and its EV/square foot should return back to earth.

Growing facilities, which IIPR’s warehouses have been converted into are legitimately worth more than a generic warehouse, but that value is nowhere near $357 a foot. We believe fair value for the assets is closer to $150 a foot. This would equate to a market price of roughly $28.

