How We Diversify Our Portfolio With Volatility Plays In Hormel Foods

Diversifying a portfolio not just by company but also by means of strategy is smart investing in this environment.

There is great value in the following premise especially for new traders and investors with limited capital. When stock-picking for example, Peter Lynch said the following: If one had a portfolio worth $1000 and divided it up into six equal positions, each position from the outset would be worth just under $167 irrespective of their respective share prices.

Now imagine if one of those five stock picks managed to increase its share price by a factor of five over a certain number of years. This would mean that the $167 initial investment would turn into $1000 excluding any dividends or fees which would have been applied to the account. This means that the other four positions could have gone bankrupt and still the investor (because of the 5-fold increase that took place on one position), would have broken even on the initial $1,000 investment.

What is the takeaway of adopting this mindset? The takeaway is that diversification and size is key when constructing a portfolio. Suffice it to say that if this $1000 was the only capital this investor was able to invest, it was imperative that this capital was diversified across a range of positions.

One can invest by company and asset class but the problem with this (at present) is that sustained quantitative easing by multiple central banks worldwide has resulted in asset classes becoming far more correlated. For example, we believe (as the world slowly recovers from the coronavirus pandemic) that stocks, crude oil and precious metals should all rise in tandem as currencies get debased by central banks.

Therefore, in order to achieve true diversification in a portfolio, we believe one must also diversify one's strategy. This is why we are strong proponents of trading volatility when the situation arises.

One such volatility trade which we took advantage of in recent times was our put sale in Hormel Foods (HRL). The best time to sell options is when volatility is high. As we can see from the 3-year volatility chart in Hormel Foods below, implied volatility spiked to well over 60% back in mid-March of this year. Usually, HRL's implied volatility range is around the 25% mark. Therefore, this recent spike was unprecedented which is why we sold options premium aggressively.

Although this play was a “volatility play” meaning we got paid when volatility subsided, we were well aware that the underlying we were trading was a dividend aristocrat. Hormel has now grown its dividend for 53 years. This proven record meant that the odds were very high that volatility would once again subside to normal levels.

If it was a directional play, we would have ignored the spike in volatility and bought shares outright. Hormel though trading at over 27 times earnings (it was fractionally cheaper in March) is still trading well outside of its 5-year averages. As mentioned, the play here was to play the volatility spike and not buy shares outright.

The reason why Hormel has outperformed the S&P 500 over the past decade is because:

First of all, it is a proven dividend growth stock. Net earnings have grown by 11% on average per year which has enabled shareholders to receive an increase in their dividends every year.

Being a proven dividend growth stock has meant that Hormel has had to exercise caution when investing its cash flow. Having a “set” dividend payment every year is one of the reasons why management has consistently run a very conservative balance sheet. In the latest quarter for example, Hormel's debt to equity ratio came in at 0.05 whereas the interest coverage ratio of the company comes in at 78 over the past four quarters. These are very conservative numbers and demonstrate the risk-averse nature of Hormel's management.

To sum up, Hormel Foods is expected to announce its second quarter earnings numbers on the 22nd of this month where $0.42 per share is the projected bottom line figure. Although earnings are expected to drop by around 1.5% this year, we do not expect this downward trend to continue. Elevated volatility due to plant closures brought opportunity to the table in recent months. From a stock point of view, at the right price, Hormel Foods is a buy for us. Until the point comes along, we will continue to keep our eyes peeled for attractive volatility plays.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.