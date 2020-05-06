XP Inc Continues Overvalued Even After The Effects Of The Pandemic

XP's current PEG ratio is 1.187, which assumes that its EPS will grow at 50%. I feel that a 50% growth in EPS in this current market is unlikely.

It seems that the market has not taken into consideration the effects of the pandemic on XP's AUC.

Brazilian online brokerage firm XP Inc is down almost 50% from its 52 week high due to the effects of the coronavirus on the world economy. The devaluation of the Brazilian real was only responsible for 22% of the drop in XP's prices.

XP is an online brokerage firm that is very similar to TD Ameritrade (AMTD), E*Trade (ETFC), and Scottrade (merged with AMTD) in that they are all online discount brokerages. I have used all of the above companies to invest in stocks, and I have also used Itau's online trading platform. Here in Brazil, XP is my favorite platform because it is easy to use and has quick access to company information. The trading fees in Brazil are pretty much fixed at the rate of R$14.95 per trade. There are two things that the XP platform has that gives it an advantage over its Brazilian competition. First, the platform has a large number of investment funds its users can easily access. Lastly, their platform leverages its independent licensed brokers in a way that allows XP to increase its AUC very quickly.

Relative Valuation

I decided to use the relative valuation method to find XP's target price. In the valuation, I will compare XP against AMTD, ETFC, Charles Schwab (SCHW), and Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR) as the operations of these companies are very similar to those of XP.

In early February, XP was trading at almost 84x its EPS, and it had an EV / SALES and Price / Sales of 19.2x and 19.1x, respectively. The market average P/E, EV/S, and P/S ratios were 17.6x, 3.4x, and 4.2x, respectively. Before the market crash due to the COVID 19 pandemic, XP was already overvalued when compared to its American peers, in my opinion.

Even after XP lost close to half of its market value, the company continued to be overvalued, in my opinion. From sales to earnings, either way, the stock is overvalued when compared to its peers.

Unable to leave well enough alone, I decided to calculate the PEG ratio for XP. From 2018 to 2019, the company's EPS grew by 50.2%. PEG ratio: 59.6x/50.2 = 1.187 . A PEG ratio of 1.187 is normal but to believe that XP will grow its EPS by 50% in this current market is not normal.

Conclusion

According to my relative valuation model, XP is overvalued even after it lost nearly half of its market value. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, XP lost a considerable amount of its Assets Under Custody due to the significant drop in the value of Brazilian financial assets. Ibovespa, the leading Brazilian index, has lost almost 32% of its value since early February. The decline in the value of XP's AUC will negatively affect XP Revenue and its bottom line. I do not feel that the market has considered this and think that this stock is a good short candidate.

Shorting stocks have considerable risks. First, the investor must remember that XP is located in Brazil, and therefore the exchange rate could increase the price of the stock. Second, the cost to short XP will reduce the profit gained from shorting the stock. Lastly, market corrections can take time and may not be realized in the short-term.

