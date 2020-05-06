A V-Shaped Recovery? Highly Unlikely

Before we have a vaccine, it seems unlikely that we can contain the virus and a second wave - like in case of the 1918 Influenza (Spanish Flu) - is likely.

It might take several months before we have enough data to assess the situation and can see all the consequences (like bankruptcies and defaults).

It Ain't What You Don't Know That Gets You Into Trouble. It's What You Know for Sure That Just Ain't So.

Everyone who has seen "The Big Short" (the movie, not the book) probably "knows" that the quote is from Mark Twain, but according to Quote Investigator that might not be true. What does that tell us? Well, first of all, we have to check facts and not believe everything we see or read. And second of all, believing something for sure is very dangerous. And right now, it seems as there are many people with very strong opinions about the market. While there are many believing a terrible decline is upon us, there are also many betting on a V-shaped recovery and both beliefs could turn out to be very costly. When looking at the performance during the last few weeks - since March 23, 2020 - the S&P 500 (SPY) increased 36%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA) increased 36.6% and the Nasdaq-100 (QQQ) increased 37.6% and the market is currently encouraging those betting on a V-shaped recovery, but we also have to look at several facts and scrutinize everything.

I am very well aware that the market is assuming what the future might bring and reacts according to these assumptions. This is the reason why the stock market is a leading indicator for the economy and usually bottoms several months before the end of a recession. In this article, I am also trying to examine what the future might bring, but we will still rely on past data for our arguments.

Positive Aspects

Until May 1, 2020, 275 companies listed in the S&P 500 have reported earnings so far. 67% of these companies reported earnings higher than expectations and about 29% of companies reported earnings below expectations. So far, earnings are about 2.8% higher than expectations (on average). "Consumer discretionary" and "financial" disappointed the most (or analysts were too optimistic). On the other hand, healthcare and information technology surprised and especially energy reported earnings 108% higher than expectations. For revenue, the picture is similar: So far, 63% of companies reported revenue above expectations while 37% reported revenue below expectations and reported revenue was 1.5% higher than analysts' expectations.

But we should be careful. Expectations are certainly important and beating or missing on expectations can move a stock quite a bit. But not only are the numbers above (about 2/3 of companies beating on expectations), in line with the long-term trend, the reported growth is actually less impressive. While revenue could still grow about 0.7% in this quarter, earnings per share declined about 13% (according to Refinitiv, the decline was 12.7%, according to FactSet, the decline was 13.7%). We also have to point out that on March 31, 2020, expected earnings decline was only 6.9% and therefore estimates got revised downward in the meantime (we come back to that point further down the line). And although a decline of 13% in earnings is certainly steep, for a severe crisis, it doesn't look so bad. But we all know that the first quarter isn't a good indicator as we won't feel the real economic pain of the pandemic before the second quarter of 2020 as in most countries most companies were able to operate quite normal until the beginning or mid of March.

One can also get quite optimistic when looking at the five big companies that are moving the S&P 500: Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Facebook (FB) and Alphabet (GOOG). As these five companies make up about 20% of the S&P 500, they have the power to move the index quite a bit.

Among these five companies, Apple is the only one which could report just low single-digit growth for revenue and earnings. With sales decreasing in Greater China and stagnating in Americas, Japan and the rest of Asia-Pacific, Apple could report only 0.5% revenue growth YoY. The other four companies could still report double-digit revenue growth and in some cases - Microsoft and Facebook - also high growth rates for earnings. Additionally, all five companies could still beat revenue expectations and aside from Amazon and Alphabet, the other three could also beat earnings estimates.

Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Revenue Earnings Apple +0.5% +3.7% Beat Beat Microsoft +14.4% +22.8% Beat Beat Amazon +26.5% -29.3% Beat Miss Alphabet +13.3% +3.9% Beat Miss Facebook +17.6% +101% Beat Beat

Aside from the fact that the first quarter results for these five companies don't reflect the effects of the pandemic yet, these are all companies operating in some way in the information technology sector and are not representative for the total US economy (or the world economy). In different ways, these five companies could even profit from the shelter-in-place orders (ordering more items online, spending more time online, downloading more apps, using cloud services), but we should not be blinded by the first quarter results (we come back to that point later).

Central Banks and Governments

And the final and probably strongest argument why a V-shaped recovery is possible is the reaction of the Federal Reserve and the government. On March 3, 2020, the Fed cut the Federal Funds Rate by 50 basis points in an unscheduled meeting and only twelve days later on March 15, 2020 (on Sunday afternoon!) it was lowered again - 100 basis points to almost zero. Additionally, the Fed started buying assets at a higher pace than during the financial crisis and the Fed's balance sheet increased more than $2 trillion in a very short time (red line).

And while central banks acted first, governments all over the world also provided massive economic support - like direct payments to individuals or "limitless" loans. According to CSIS, the G20 nations spent between 0.9% and 18.2% of the nation's GDP to respond to COVID-19. Leaving aside the very important question and discussion about the long-term effects of the massive spending all over the world (which affected the balance sheets of central banks and increased debt levels), we have to admit that governments and central banks of most nations acted very quickly and decisively. Italy for example spent $168 billion (about 8.5% of GDP) and France spent $256 billion (about 9.5% of GDP). China spent $517 billion, which equals to only 3.7% of the country's GDP. The highest amount was spent by the United States - about $2.9 trillion, which is equivalent to 13.6% of the nation's GDP. The highest relative amount was spent in Germany. With total spending of $704 billion, the country spent 18.2% of its GDP.

And this is probably the huge difference to 1929 and also to 2008. Governments and central banks acted very quickly. In total, all the programs could provide more than $6 trillion of liquidity to the financial system and businesses just in the United States.

While financial liquidity is good, it is also important that individual spend the money and the increased savings rate seems logical, but is not a good sign for the economy. In times of high uncertainty and with millions of people being unemployed or furloughed already, people get cautious and might save more for a rainy day. With lockdowns or shelter-in-place, people also didn't have the ability to spend the money in a similar fashion as before, which might also have led to the high savings rate.

Dividend Cut, Guidance Withdrawn

When looking at the aspects that are worrying me, we can for example start with the dividend cuts we are seeing already. From April 1, 2020 till April 27, 2020 - in less than four weeks - nine companies out of the S&P 500 suspended dividends. To offer some context: during the Financial Crisis, 40 companies cut the dividends and 22 suspended the dividend in total.

And companies did not only suspend dividend payments, but also lowered guidance or even withdrew the full year guidance and refused to offer a new guidance. According to FactSet, on April 24, 2020 only 50 out of 122 companies that reported earnings at the point commented on guidance. But only 4 companies offered a higher guidance than before and 6 companies confirmed the previous guidance. 10 companies offered a lower guidance and 30 companies withdrew previous guidance due to the high levels of uncertainty.

Assuming that we are dealing with a V-shaped recovery and this will only be a short episode, it is quite odd that management is cutting dividends and not providing any guidance. If the managers who are knowing their own business better than anybody else act rather cautious and are not able to assess their own business in the coming quarters, it should be a red flag (and yes, I am aware about insider buying during the March low) and makes betting on a quick recovery rather dangerous.

Terrible Second Quarter

I already mentioned it above and analysts also seem to be quite aware of the fact that the first quarter was only a taste for what is about to come and the second quarter will be much worse. According to FactSet, earnings will decline 36.7% in the second quarter and revenue will decline 9.5%. According to Refinitiv, earnings will decline even 38% and every sector aside from utilities will take a hit.

For the third quarter, analysts are expecting earnings to decline "only" about 20% and for the fourth quarter, the expected decline is about 10%. For 2021, analysts are expecting earnings already to be higher than they were in 2019. And one might argue that the terrible second and third quarter is already priced in. That is more or less the V-shaped recovery many investors and analysts seem to be betting on right now. One or two terrible quarters and then going back to normal.

But I like to point out that estimates for the second quarter are still too optimistic. Considering that many major economies (and many individual states in the United States) saw shelter-in-place orders from the beginning of April (beginning of second quarter) until now, a revenue decline of "only" 10% might be too optimistic. These estimates seem to be betting on reopening in early May and if that doesn't happen and shelter-in-place orders are kept going for one, two or three weeks longer we might see downward revisions. And we also know from countries like Austria or Germany, which opened stores again that people are not spending similar amounts as before the crisis and there are less people coming to the stores. Not to mention travel, airlines or recreation which might take much longer to reopen again. And for the United States, the number of new daily cases is still plateauing at a high level and we don't see a similar downtrend as we saw in other countries (like Austria for example).

We mentioned above that earnings for the first quarter also got constantly revised downwards during the last few weeks and the same is true for the full year expectations for 2020 and 2021. Right now, many market participants seem to be betting on earnings in 2021 being higher than in 2019, but it seems likely that numbers will be revised further downward in the coming weeks.

It Takes Time...

The reason why numbers are getting revised downwards for the first quarter, the second quarter or the full year is the fact that it takes time to see the full picture as the necessary data and information is only available and released over time. In 2020 - compared to other recessions before - we seem to have the fundamental shock clearly ahead of us. We know that many economies had to shut down for several weeks, we know that travel, airlines, restaurants or catering services will be hit hard and we can build assumptions and models accordingly. But this might be a false picture. Actually, we don't know much. We don't know how long the lockdown will last exactly, and we don't know what will come. But many seem to have the illusion that this was a clear episode of a few weeks and that we can get past that and the economy will recover quickly.

When looking at past examples, it always took several quarters - or sometimes even years - before the full picture became clearly visible. In the years leading up to the Financial Crisis, it took about three years from 2005 with the problem being obvious to only a few and some defaults occurring to 2007 when defaults really started to accelerate. But the story of the Financial Crisis as we know it didn't get dramatic before the crash of Lehman in September 2008 and then it still took about half a year before the market bottomed (for more details, the above mentioned "The big short" - this time, I mean the book written by Michael Lewis - is a great read).

When looking at the worst recession in the 20th century - the Great Depression - the story is similar. After the market dropped about 50% in the fall of 1929 and then recovered over the next few months (increasing about 50% from the temporary November 1929 low), many assumed the worst was over and it took quite some time before the full picture was clear. The bank runs in the United States did not happen before 1931 and the market low occurred not before 1932 (in this case "Lords of Finance" by Liaquat Ahamed is a great read).

...For Economic Consequences To Kick In

The reason why it takes time to see the full picture is simple: It takes time for the economic consequences to kick in. And while we can make assumptions what might happen, the economic system is such a complex social system that it is extremely difficult to estimate what might happen. It takes some time for defaults and bankruptcies to occur or decreased spending to set in and create the ripple effect in that complex system.

To illustrate what I mean, I will give you a few examples of what could happen - just to illustrate how complex the system is and how difficult it is to see what might happen:

With several weeks of shelter-in-place orders or lockdowns, probably millions of companies (especially smaller companies) might not have enough cash to offset the losses as revenue might be close to zero while expenses still have to be met. These businesses might go bankrupt in the coming months leading to unemployment and investors, suppliers or subcontractors also losing money. With people getting unemployed (or already being unemployed) and the disposable income decreasing, people might have problems to pay credits, which might put smaller banks under pressure if a large number of people or small business - see example above - defaults on credits. Unemployed people will also spend less which might lead to lower revenue for (small) companies for a longer timeframe leading again to financial instability - see example above. If banks get under pressure due to credit defaults, they will decrease lending to companies that might need liquidity - see examples above - and might put companies under pressure that might otherwise be able to survive with additional liquidity.

And here we have to return to the big tech companies we mentioned above. Especially Facebook, Google and Amazon are generating a large part of revenue from advertisement. And these companies are also depending on the ad revenue from smaller businesses - the very same businesses that might have trouble or go out of business. They are also dependent on sectors like travel and entertainment, which are hit hard by the pandemic. But we probably won't see these effects in the second quarter. Like I said, it takes some time to kick in - as it took several quarters before defaulting subprime mortgage bonds led to the Financial Crisis with major financial institutions like Lehman or Bear Stearns failing. In this case, we might have to wait until 2021 to see the full picture.

And it is also difficult to foresee the health-related consequences of this pandemic. How long does it take before people will travel again in a similar way as before? Will we be comfortable again in the foreseeable future in large crowds (on the beach, concerts, on airplanes sitting body-to-body with strangers)? Will we go to restaurants again in the same way? I would rather argue that human beings forget quickly and return to familiar ways and the same behavior as before, but we don't know for sure and that high level of uncertainty makes predictions difficult.

No Vaccine, But Potential Second Wave

And if this wasn't bad enough already for the theory of a V-shaped recovery, there is one final aspect that seems to be overlooked, but is extremely important. While a few selected countries seem to be close to having contained the virus (for now), we are far away from defeating the pandemic. But the theory of a V-shaped recovery is based on one very important premise: the shelter-in-place orders must be derestricted in the coming weeks and the economy has to "reopen" again. What if that isn't the case?

First of all, in the United States the first wave isn't even over and with numbers plateauing at a high level we see declining numbers in several states - like New York for example - but also several other states with sharply rising numbers.

And when looking at past pandemics - especially the 1918 Influenza - a second wave is possible and back then it was the second wave that was extremely deadly in the United States and is probably the reason it is remembered (not to forget the third wave, that followed). A huge number of deaths were packed into three cruel months in the fall of 1918. One reason the second wave might have been so deadly is the fact that the virus mutated. But even if the virus doesn't mutate, the second wave is usually much more dangerous for two other reasons. First of all, the second wave could occur in the fall and therefore at the same time as the regular flu season. And additionally, the virus could spread over the last few months and will continue to spread. This is not problematic when the reproduction rate and the number of daily cases is low, but it becomes problematic when cases are rising and the reproduction rate is rising. In the first wave, we usually have some hotspots making it much easier to contain the virus as the virus got "imported" in the country and is starting to spread in one region that can be sealed off or locked down: Wuhan in China at the beginning, Heinsberg in Germany or New York in the United States. But with the virus having spread all over the country (and all over the world), we basically see rising infection numbers everywhere and this might bring the healthcare system to its knees. Problematic is also that it takes about one or two weeks before we see cases rising and maybe realize a second wave is on its way.

I am not a medical expert and I really can't give a qualified opinion, but there might be a last final problem. So far, we are not helpless in fighting the virus and we can stack up on ventilators, respiratory masks and other medical supply over the next few months and remdesivir of Gilead Sciences (GILD) seems also to be promising to treat the worst cases. But we don't have a vaccine and in order to end this pandemic we probably need a vaccine. When believing experts (like Bill Gates for example), it is unlikely that we will get a vaccine in 2020. Most experts assume it takes between 12 and 18 months and that could mean we have to wait until the summer of 2021.

Conclusion

Remember the quote at the beginning? Dogmatic beliefs can be problematic (especially when they are false) and betting on a V-shaped recovery could be dangerous. But assuming that another leg down has to come for sure is similar dangerous. That is the reason why I used the word "unlikely" in the header. It underlines that we have to think in probabilities. Very recently, I dismissed the idea that the March 2020 low was the buying opportunity of a lifetime. In this article, I argued that I also don't see a V-shaped recovery being likely. Nevertheless, such a scenario still might have a probability of 1-5%.

In his recent memo "Calibrating" Howard Marks wrote:

But merely toting up the pluses and minuses won't tell you whether the future will be favorable or unfavorable. The essential element is figuring out which ones will be most influential. That's often where optimistic or pessimistic biases come in.

And as I am biased like everybody else (rather bearish), it is important to think in probabilities and limit dogmatic beliefs to an absolute minimum. You should do the same!

