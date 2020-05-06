Iamgold: Digging Into The Q1 Results

We've finally begun the Q1 earnings season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), with a very mixed start to the sector with some names beating guidance despite the trickier mining environment, and others languishing. Unfortunately, Iamgold (IAG) is in the latter group as the company reported another disappointing quarter with all-in sustaining costs sky-rocketing, up 10% year-over-year from Q1 2019.

Worse, Iamgold has increased cost guidance to a figure more than 20% above the industry average, after already coming into FY-2020 with guidance so conservative that there should have been no reason for it to budge at all. Based on Iamgold consistently underperforming its peers in both costs and margins, I continue to see the stock as an Avoid. This does not mean the stock can't go higher if the gold (GLD) price strength continues, but it does mean that there are dozens of better opportunities elsewhere.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Iamgold released its Q1 earnings results Tuesday, and we've been handed another underwhelming quarter. The company reported quarterly gold production of 170,000 ounces at all-in sustaining costs [AISC] of $1,230/oz, a 10% jump year-over-year in costs, with AISC currently tracking almost 10% above FY-2019 AISC of $1,124/oz. While an increase in costs isn't surprising given the unprecedented times we're living through which makes a mining operation less productive, it's important to note that Iamgold came into the year forecasting very lukewarm guidance as is.

This is because all-in sustaining costs for FY-2020 were expected to remain flat year-over-year after already jumping two years in a row from $1,057/oz and $1,003/oz, respectively. Therefore, while the company certainly has every right to raise cost guidance to reflect productivity challenges, it is worth noting that this is not a COVID-19 issue that got Iamgold here; it's an Iamgold issue being exacerbated now by COVID-19. We can get a better look at this worsening trend below:

(Source: Author's Chart)

As the chart above shows, Iamgold has always been a high-cost gold producer but finally made some headway in FY-2016 and FY-2017. This led to the massive outperformance in the period with a 500% return for the stock off of the 2015 lows. Since then, however, costs have been going in the wrong direction, and at a brisk pace. Based on FY-2020 updated cost guidance of $1,220/oz at the mid-point, we have seen zero progress from a cost standpoint in nearly a decade, and this is during a period when the best miners have managed to decrease costs moderately despite fighting cost inflation. Unfortunately, this has weighed significantly on the company's costs rank among its peers, with the company dropping from a rank of 39th to 47th out of 53 gold producers assuming Iamgold only meets its cost guidance.

(Source: Author's Chart)

As the chart above shows, which ranks the majority of gold producers in the sector with more than 50,000 ounces of annual gold production, Iamgold is now ranked in the bottom 10% of the industry for costs based on guidance. This is not helped by the fact that the company is a Tier-2 jurisdiction producer, meaning that there are minimal redeeming qualities about Iamgold to offset this inferior position from a cost standpoint. While the company noted in the conference call that profitability was a culprit in terms of cost overruns, and the Westwood Mine being shut down briefly did weigh on production, this doesn't explain how other producers are managing to maintain cost guidance like B2Gold (NYSEMKT:BTG).

In fact, some producers have even revised production guidance higher, like Silver Lake Resources (OTCPK:SVLKF). Therefore, while I can certainly appreciate that Westwood experienced headwinds in the quarter with government-mandated shutdowns in Ontario, I'm less understanding of significant productivity loss at mines not affected by closures. If this were an industry-wide issue, it would be a different story. Still, most other miners reporting to date are not increasing cost guidance by 5% or reporting significant productivity issues. Let's take a look at how this has affected profitability:

(Source: Author's Chart)

As the chart shows above, which compares after-tax gross margins for B2Gold and Iamgold, Iamgold has seen consistently negative after-tax margins, outside of a brief spike in Q4 2019. After-tax margins in the most recent quarter came in at (-) 1.80%, continuing the trailing twelve-month trend of negative after-tax margins, and this is while 80% of the sector has positive after-tax margins. I have shown B2Gold in the same chart for comparative purposes to illustrate that negative after-tax margins are inexcusable in a $1,500/oz plus gold price environment and to make clear that this is an Iamgold issue, not a COVID-19 issue. Therefore, for investors in the sector looking for gold producers growing after-tax margins to 20% plus per year, Iamgold is not the best candidate. We can take a look below at the company's bottom line, and Iamgold's earnings trend:

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

As we can see from Iamgold's earnings trend, there's not much to be elated about here either, as annual earnings per share [EPS] remains below 2013 levels when we had a lower gold price and has been relatively flat the past several years. Fortunately, FY-2020 annual EPS estimates are forecasting substantial earnings growth in FY-2020, with estimates currently sitting at $0.18. Assuming the company could meet these forecasts, this would translate to 350% growth in earnings year-over-year, one of the highest growth rates in the sector for FY-2020.

However, it's important to note that this jump in earnings is lapping a year where earnings fell 33%, meaning that the company is up against very easy year-over-year comps. It's also worth noting the trend itself remains unimpressive as the best gold miners have seen earnings per share climb to all-time highs, like B2Gold, as we can see in the chart below. Therefore, it's not just margins that are severely lacking against peers, but it's also the company's earnings trend.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Some investors might argue that this earnings growth is a great sign and that the company is cheap at $3.75 per share if it has the potential to earn $0.18 in annual EPS for FY-2020. While this is a fair argument as Iamgold certainly isn't overly expensive at a forward earnings multiple near 20, it's crucial to weigh Iamgold against peers and see how it stacks up. In short, a reasonable valuation for a gold producer is great, but it's nowhere near as attractive if superior producers can be bought for cheaper.

As the chart below shows, B2Gold, another predominantly African-based gold producer with significantly higher margins, is trading at a forward P/E ratio of 12, with Iamgold at 18. Therefore, while Iamgold may look cheap at 18 with industry-lagging margins and costs, it looks much less cheap when we can see what else is available out there. Based on this, while an investor might be able to make a case for Iamgold as a stand-alone investment assuming there were no other gold producers available to buy, it's tough to make a case for Iamgold on a relative basis. This is because there are other opportunities with better fundamentals at better valuations.

(Source: YCharts.com)

While it's possible that Iamgold has sand-bagged guidance and purposely guided high so they can beat at year-end, I find this less likely as the company is a serial laggard that has been unable to beat guidance consistently in the past. Case in point would be 2019 when the company came into the year guiding for $1,055/oz and ended the year with costs at $1,124/oz. Therefore, while Iamgold could perform if gold decides to stay above $1,700/oz, I continue to see the stock as an Avoid as there are so many better opportunities out there elsewhere. Clearly, I was early in my suggestion to take some profits above $3.00 from my previous article. However, I continue to stand by my call that the stock is an Avoid, and if the stock were to trade up to $4.00 before July, I would view this as an opportunity to cash out and reposition in better producers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.