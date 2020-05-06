POSCO: 2Q Sluggishness Priced In, 2H To See Recovery

Investment highlights

POSCO reported KRW458.1bn in parent operating profit for 1Q20, which was 32% north of our estimate and 20% higher than consensus. We reiterate BUY on POSCO with a stress on the following investment points: 1) POSCO's (PKX) earnings performance will stand out going forward as global peers look set to report losses in 2Q20; 2) further downside is limited for the stock as it trades at 0.33x P/B, lower than the 0.44x P/B seen during the 1997 Asian financial crisis and close to the 0.32x P/B seen in 2015 when global oversupply reached its peak; and 3) given China's economic conditions, Beijing has no alternative but to ratchet up infrastructure investments, which should provide a catalyst for POSCO. Additionally, management's decision to buy back shares should also provide stock momentum.

Major issues and earnings outlook

POSCO reported 1Q20 parent sales of KRW6.97tn, operating profit of KRW458.1bn, and pretax profit of KRW617bn. On a consolidated basis, operating profit came to KRW705.3bn, down 41% YoY and up 26% QoQ. 1Q20 operating profit was higher than our estimate, mainly due to steeper-than-expected raw material cost declines.

We expect 2Q20 parent operating profit to be sluggish at KRW195.2bn on ASP declines and slower exports (dwindling CR exports combined with sales mix changes stemming from growing domestic HR sales). However, these factors are already reflected into share price performance, in our view. With large steelmakers in Japan and the West having announced the operation suspension of their steel furnaces, which will lead to losses, POSCO's earnings performance will likely stand out.

Steel sector fundamentals should improve in a gradual manner. The market is worried about lofty inventory levels in China, but given the country's high utilization rates, production levels will likely remain flat YoY while demand recovers. Accordingly, we do not believe inventory adjustments will take long. That said, distributors' price dumping could lead to steel price corrections in 2Q20. We expect demand to pick up in 2H20 as production activities in downstream industries such as the automotive sector and China's infrastructure sector increase.

Share price outlook and valuation

The stock is trading at the lower end of its historical P/B range, and considering the management's proposed share buyback program, we believe there is firm downside support for shares. We expect Beijing's stimulus packages and improving supply-demand balance to provide an upside catalyst for shares going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Hyundai Motor Company is a passive shareholder in our bank.