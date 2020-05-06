DHT Remains In A Good Position, Despite The Contango Contraction

Even though the US economy is reopening and OPEC cuts are now in place, there will still be an oversupply of oil.

Intro

On May 5, DHT Holdings, (DHT), reported for Q1 2020. This was a significant report as the entire tanker industry was looking for insights into how well companies were able to capitalize on the current oil glut. Only operating VLCC's, these ships can carry approximately two million barrels of crude oil and have seen their spot rates soar astronomically and then return to more reasonable levels in the past week, seen in the image below.

Source: NAT

They were able to record revenues of $211.908 million, compared to $132.305 million in Q1 2019. Year over year, this is over a 60% increase and demonstrates how the high spot rates are already having a significant impact on the revenues of these tanker companies.

More specifically to DHT, they were able to pay down over $57 million of debt in advance, significantly reducing their debt load. This is something I expect them to be able to do for at least the next two quarters. With this, they also will pay a dividend of $0.35 for Q1 2020. Compare this with the $.40 of dividends they paid out in all of 2019 and $0.11 for all of 2018, it becomes clear that DHT is increasingly optimistic in their position in the tanker industry and will continue to reward investors for holding their stock. I agree with management's optimism and I believe that paying down debt, increasing their dividend, and signing their ships to long-term contracts will all benefit DHT.

DHT Fleet

As mentioned, DHT has engaged in long-term contracts, something many of the other tanker companies have not done. This should help bring some stability to their stock by reducing the variability of relying on spot rates. Although to many it seemed short-sighted to sign long-term contracts, DHT has brought security to revenues, signing 6 ships to year-long contracts at $67,300/day/ship. This represents about 22% of their 27-boat fleet and is slightly under 3x the average rate in 2019. They have also signed an additional 12 boats to have an average Q2 charter rate of $110,400/day/ship. DHT also has two other boats currently contracted through Q2 at unspecified lower rates. Seen below is their current per day charter rate for the 20 boats engaged in contracts.

Source: DHT Q1

So, even without chartering their other seven spot-market boats, DHT will earn revenues of $164.4 million at an average of $87,900/day/ship. Again to emphasize the enormous revenues DHT is guaranteed, VLCC's averaged $24,100/day/ship in 2019, displaying a contract price of 3.64x 2019's rates. As for the remaining seven ships, I believe the oil glut will continue and the current run in oil is a combination of overly optimistic investors and a much-needed relief rally

Continuation of the oil glut

Even though DHT only has a fraction of its fleet currently reliant on the spot market, a continuation of the oil glut will allow tanker companies the ability to keep paying down debt and rewarding their shareholders with increased dividends.

At the center of attention for the oil glut is the landlocked WTI oil. Recently seeing negative prices in the May contract due to concerns of storage, the June contract is trading as if these concerns have suddenly evaporated. They have not. Prices have surged with reports that the economy will reopen and storage buildups were slower than expected. Focusing on the second part of that statement, investors are being informed that storage, already almost at capacity, is continuing to fill up- just at a slower rate than expected. Now oil has taken an extreme beating, but this news was conveyed as extremely bullish and prompted a 22% increase in the June WTI contracts.

According to the report, national crude stockpiles increased by 8.99 million barrels, and 3.62 million barrels in Cushing, Oklahoma. Acknowledging bullish factors, these investors have OPEC cuts, closing of wells adding to cuts, and the reopening of the US economy to believe that supply will fall in-line with demand. These three events, which I believe have been known for weeks now, has led oil investors into a euphoric state pushing the June contract up 375% since its April 22nd low.

For some reason, oil investors are rushing in believing that the reopening of the economy will lead to higher oil prices. To me, this statement seems absurd. Clearly more demand would generally lead to higher prices, but with such an oversupply, the main concern is still storage. Oil went negative in May not because investors perceived a decrease in demand or increase in supply, but because of storage concerns- which still persists!

Source: Forbes

Above is an image conveying how full major US storage tanks currently are. For Cushing, there shows a remaining inventory, but the entire storage of the facility has been contracted out. Even if demand increases and supply falls, global oil supply is currently outpacing demand by up to 12.9 million barrels per day. OPEC+ will be responsible for a 9.7mb/d cut, which has begun in May leaving roughly 3 MB/d in oversupply. The reopening of the economy will not be able to immediately service this excess oil and could take multiple quarters to see demand reach supply. Seen below, oil consumption isn't supposed to bottom until Q2 2020, according to the EIA.

Source: EIA

With this said, I believe that the oil market is overly optimistic and is overlooking a significant reason for the super contango we saw just weeks earlier. Oil demand will go up and supply will go down, but these factors won't balance and oil will continue to be added to increasingly filling storage containers. Oil prices will decrease, contango will increase, and DHT will be able to capitalize on short-term spot rates.

Conclusion

Although I believe that storage issues will persist and spot rates will increase, there is a sense of serenity and relief knowing that DHT has 20/27 of their ships locked in Q2 at 3.64x 2019's charter rate. I believe this will allow them to pay down debt and return a generous dividend, all with much less risk on investors. With DHT trading lower in tandem with many tanker stocks that are at the mercy of the spot market, I will begin to enter a position as it has been unfairly punished for the decrease in short-term spot rates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DHT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.